Our betting expert expects Patrik Schick to score in an otherwise low-scoring meeting of two of Germany’s leading clubs.

Best bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

First half - Under 1.5 goals at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Patrik Schick to score anytime at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Double Chance - Draw or Bayer Leverkusen at odds of 1.76 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Goalscorers prediction - Borussia Dortmund: Felix Nmecha - Bayer Leverkusen: Patrik Schick

With Bayern Munich dealing with injuries and looking sub-par, Borussia Dortmund will fancy their chances of competing for the title. They currently top the Bundesliga, with seven wins from 10 league matches this term. Niko Kovac’s team won 1-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend.

Dortmund have since picked up a creditable 1-1 draw away to Arsenal in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen were 2-0 winners in the Europa League against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

The visitors have made a positive start to life under Carles Martinez Novell overall. They’ve also seen off FC Koln and Paderborn in their last two outings in the German top flight.

Probable lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Svensson, Bellingham, Veerman, Karetsas, Nmecha, Beier, Guirassy

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Flekken, Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez, Fernandez, Garcia, Tella, Maza, Moreira, Schick

First half to serve up few goals

While they’re riding high at the top of the league, this has been a slightly more cautious campaign from Borussia Dortmund. Kovac’s side are only the joint-eighth highest scorers in the German top flight, with an average of 1.7 goals per game. Remarkably, they rank down in 13th, with their total of 15.4 xG.

Defensive stability has been the catalyst for their title challenge to date. They’ve been particularly strong at the back in the first half, conceding just two league goals before the break.

Only 21% of all the goals scored in BVB’s Bundesliga fixtures this season have come in the opening 45 minutes. Meanwhile, 60% of Bayer Leverkusen’s away league games have produced one goal or fewer before the interval. Backing that to be the case again offers value, with an implied probability of 59%.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 1: First half - Under 1.5 goals at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Schick to bring the main goal threat

Only two players who could feature in this game have scored more than three times in the 2026/27 Bundesliga. Felix Nmecha has netted five times for the hosts. However, Bayer Leverkusen’s Schick is way out ahead, with nine goals in 10 appearances.

Werder Bremen’s Niclas Fullkrug is the only striker in the division who can surpass that return. The Czech forward has averaged 3.9 shots per game, the highest figure in the league for a non-Bayern Munich player. His xG return of 6.93 is bettered by only Harry Kane.

With a shot conversion rate of 23%, Schick is unlikely to need many opportunities to get on the scoresheet here. He only played for 62 minutes in Croatia on Thursday and appears to have benefitted from his recent international retirement. Backing the visiting forward to score anytime could be the smart move as an odds-against bet.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 2: Patrik Schick to score anytime at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Leverkusen to build on strong record at Westfalenstadion

The underlying data suggests there is relatively little to choose between these sides. Bayer Leverkusen’s tally of 16.7 xPTS (expected points) is only marginally lower than Borussia Dortmund’s total of 17.0. The visitors have carried greater attacking threat, with 24 goals from 22.1 xG in the Bundesliga this term.

The recent history of this fixture also suggests the visitors stand every chance of picking up a positive result. Each of the previous five meetings between these clubs has been won by the side playing away.

Leverkusen have visited the Westfalenstadion on three occasions since the start of 2025, and they won every time. They’ve lost only once on this ground across their past six trips to take on their regional rivals. Backing the away team to avoid defeat therefore offers value, with an implied probability of 57%.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 3: Double Chance - Draw or Bayer Leverkusen at odds of 1.76 on 1xBet

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