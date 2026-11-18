Köln have struggled hugely on the road so far this season. They’ve picked up just one point from four away games, scoring three goals in the process.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs FC Köln

Bayern to win and both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 2.00 with 1xBet

Under 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 2.15 with 1xBet

2nd Half (half with most goals) at odds of 1.75 with 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayern 3-1 Köln

Bayern 3-1 Köln Goalscorers prediction: Bayern: Kane x2, Olise - Köln: Bülter

Bayern Munich are back in Bundesliga action after the November international break. They have a home clash against FC Köln.

Vincent Kompany’s side sit on 21 points from their nine opening fixtures. Bayern are tied at the Bundesliga summit with rivals Borussia Dortmund. Bayern’s goal difference is already far superior, however, sitting at +20, having averaged more than three goals per game.

Die Roten are by no means at full strength for Friday’s clash with Köln. The likes of Alphonso Davies (muscle), Jamal Musiala (thigh), Luis Diaz (hamstring) and Manuel Neuer (foot) are sidelined. Serge Gnabry is also laid low with a hamstring problem. Regardless, Bayern still have Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane and the in-form Michael Olise to call upon.

Rene Wagner’s men have arguably not received the rewards their performances deserve this season. Although they sit in 15th place after nine matches, Köln have shown promise. They are 11th in the Bundesliga for big chances created (23) and sixth for big chances missed (18). Also, they are 12th in the league for xG (13.9). This means they have scored four fewer goals than they probably should have.

They are seventh in the table for xG conceded too (14.1), suggesting it’s their poor finishing that’s costing their league position right now. Wagner takes his team to the Allianz Arena seeking a first away win of 2026/27.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs FC Köln

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Stanisic, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Karl, Brown, Olise, Kane

FC Köln expected lineup: Schwabe, Sebulonsen, Sosa, Simpson-Pusey, Schmied, Maina, Moore, Krauss, Okon-Engstler, Bülter, El Mala

Köln to lose but get on the scoresheet

The last three meetings between these sides all ended in a Bayern win with both teams scoring. Bayern won 5-1 in May, 3-1 in January and 4-1 in the DFB-Pokal.

The leaders have been far from watertight this term. Manuel Neuer has kept just two clean sheets.

Mainz and Freiburg both scored in recent league defeats to Bayern. Dortmund also managed two in a 2-2 draw.

Köln, meanwhile, have scored only four goals in five away games. They are still searching for a first win on the road. However, their underperforming xG figures are sure to turn around soon enough.

We expect them to find the net against a Bayern side that are by no means at full strength. They may not be the freshest following the international break.

Bayern Munich vs FC Köln Bet 1: Bayern to win and both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 2.00 with 1xBet

Value on a cagier first 45

Bayern return to club football following November’s two rounds of international fixtures, making this their first outing since the break. The likes of Harry Kane and Michael Olise were both away on duty for England and France, respectively.

Köln have conceded just 14 goals in nine league games. Only six Bundesliga sides have a tighter defensive record right now.

Given their defensive solidity, it would be no surprise to see Köln adopt a low block to frustrate Bayern early on. Only eight of Bayern’s 20 goals scored at home arrived before half-time. Just two of their eight goals conceded at home have come in the first 45 too.

We’re happy to back one or fewer first-half goals at an odds-against price (46.51% implied). This looks like the value play from our trio of Bayern Munich vs Köln predictions.

Bayern Munich vs FC Köln Bet 2: Under 1.5 first-half goals at odds of 2.15 with 1xBet

Goals are more likely to flow after the interval

Although we anticipate this contest to start slowly, the game could become much more open later on. If Kane and Olise both feature, there’s bound to be goals involved. Olise has created no fewer than 36 chances, which is a team-high return. Even Kane has registered eight assists this term.

That goal output tends to tell as tired legs set in late on. Bayern often face opponents who defend deep during the opening stages at the Allianz Arena, only to find gaps as the match wears on. All three of Köln’s away goals have arrived after half-time. Meanwhile, Bayern have also conceded all four of their home goals in the second half.

We can back the second period to feature more goals than the first at a fair 57.14% implied probability.

Bayern Munich vs FC Köln Bet 3: 2nd Half (half with most goals) at odds of 1.75 with 1xBet

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