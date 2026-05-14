Bayern Munich vs Koln predictions: Perfect send-off for the home fans

Our betting expert expects the hosts to run riot in their final league match of the season, giving the home fans the perfect send-off.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs Koln

Overs/ unders - Over 4.5 goals at odds of 1.87 on 1xBet

Bayern to win both halves - Yes at odds of 1.82 on 1xBet

Bayern Munich highest scoring half - First half at odds of 2.99 on 1xBet

Take the time to learn more about the generous 1xBet welcome offer, ensuring you claim the maximum initial bonus available!

Don’t have a 1xBet account yet ? You can effortlessly check our comprehensive 1xBet registration guide for a secure, lightning-fast, and remarkably simple sign-up process that gets you betting in minutes.

Are you seeking the most competitive odds, reliable payouts, and top-rated, licensed platforms? Find out more about the best betting sites operating legally in Nigeria right now, complete with in-depth expert comparisons and key features to inform your ultimate choice.



If you are truly serious about winning consistently and require reliable, expert-level, highly qualitative betting tips coupled with in-depth analysis, make sure to immediately check our popular, regularly updated Bets of the Week predictions page for your next selection.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Koln

Bayern Munich 4-1 Koln Goalscorers prediction: Bayern Munich: Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, Michael Olise, Leon Goretzka; Koln: Said El Mala

Many expected Bayern Munich to win the Champions League this season, but it wasn’t to be. The Bavarians only managed a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain last week, so they will try again next season. However, the hosts have already claimed their 35th Bundesliga title and their 13th across the last 14 seasons.

Vincent Kompany’s men can still clinch a domestic double, with the DFB Pokal final against Stuttgart to come after the league campaign concludes. The Reds will want to end their league season on a high, even though they won the crown. When they entertain Koln at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, expect no mercy from the home side.

Koln have been through a tough season. The club parted ways with manager Lukas Kwasniok in late March. Since then, Rene Wagner has overseen the Billy Goats in six fixtures, returning just a single victory in that run. The visitors are safe from relegation and have nothing else to play for in the final game.

After losing at home to Heidenheim last weekend, hopes of a triumphant end are slim to none. Still, Koln will likely hope that Bayern have an eye on the DFK Pokal final, which could see them register a rare victory at the Allianz Arena.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Koln

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Stanisic, Kim, Ito, Bischof, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Musiala, Diaz, Kane

Koln expected lineup: Schwabe, Sebulonsen, Schmied, Ozkacar, Lund, Krauss, Johannesson, Maina, Kaminski, El Mala, Bulter

Plenty of goals expected at the Allianz

Bayern's matches usually involve a high number of goals. Their 5-4 defeat to PSG in the Champions League semi-final first leg was a prime example of that. However, the hosts are clinical in front of goal in the Bundesliga too, scoring 117 goals across 33 games.

The home side average 3.55 goals per game across all venues. At their home base, Kompany’s men scored 63 goals in 16 games, averaging 3.94 goals per match. However, they've failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 of their 16 Bundesliga home matches.

Koln can take advantage of that, considering they’ve scored 18 goals in 16 away dates at an average of 1.18 goals per game. It’s worth noting that the Billy Goats’ league matches this term returned an average GF and GA of 3.21 goals. Meanwhile, Bayern’s home matches averaged 5.06 goals per game, so this match is likely to feature a goalfest.

Bayern Munich vs Koln Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - Over 4.5 goals at odds of 1.87 on 1xBet

Domination from the start

At home, we expect Bayern to dominate the game from the first whistle. At any venue, the Reds won at half-time in 58% of their league outings. However, at home, they went into the break winning 75% of such matches.

The hosts have been trailing after 45 minutes just once in 16 home fixtures, an indication that this will be a long afternoon for Koln. Of their 16 Bundesliga matches at the Allianz Arena, Bayern won both at half-time and at full time on 11 occasions. While Koln have done well to keep their half-time defeats to just six of 16, facing the champions will be a different prospect.

Kompany’s men are the best in the second half across the division, having scored in 31 of 33 league matches during the latter half. They’re primed to continue their great run of form by winning both halves this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs Koln Betting Tip 2: Bayern to win both halves - Yes at odds of 1.82 on 1xBet

Early success

When a team scores as many as 117 goals over the course of the season, you can expect them to be prolific throughout the game. However, there’s an interesting trend surrounding Bayern’s goals in the Bundesliga. While playing away this term, 40 of their 54 league goals came in the second half.

However, when they’re at home, the reverse is true - they tend to start strongly. The hosts scored 63 goals at home this term, 33 of those were in the first 45 minutes. Therefore, they are slightly more prolific before half-time.

In fact, 17 of their 33 first-half goals arrived after the 31st minute and before the half-time whistle. On the other hand, Koln conceded 43% of their goals in the first half, regardless of the venue. As a result, we expect Bayern to have a greater impact in the first stanza, with it being the highest scoring half for the hosts.

Bayern Munich vs Koln Betting Tip 3: Bayern Munich highest scoring half - First half at odds of 2.99 on 1xBet

+