Barcelona vs Getafe predictions: Yamal to fire in comfortable home win

Our betting expert expects Lamine Yamal to grab another early goal, with Barcelona pulling clear in the first half to see off Getafe.

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Best bets for Barcelona vs Getafe

Barcelona -2 Handicap at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Lamine Yamal to score first at odds of 4.00 on 1xBet

1st half - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.91 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Getafe

Barcelona 3-0 Getafe Goalscorers prediction: Barcelona: Lamine Yamal x2, Karim Adeyemi

Barcelona headed into the international break in electric early-season form. They won 3-1 at Sevilla last time out to extend their 100% start to the campaign.

Hansi Flick’s side have also been prolific, scoring 17 goals across their last three home games in all competitions.

Getafe will therefore travel to the Catalan capital with low expectations. Jose Bordalas’ side sit in the middle of the table, with two wins from their opening seven fixtures. An 85th-minute strike from summer signing Ivan Azon clinched an important 1-0 victory over Malaga in their last game.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Getafe

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Cancelo, Martin, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Rodri, Pedri, Adeyemi, Fermin, Yamal, Jesus

Getafe expected lineup: Soria, Femenia, Djene, Gudelj, Romero, Mojica, Martin, Mangala, Terrats, Azon, Unal

Barca to claim another easy win

With an average of 4.5 goals per 90 minutes across all competitions, Barcelona’s attack has been relentless so far. They’ve already netted 31 times in La Liga, which is 13 more than any other team. Their domestic rivals will be concerned that Barcelona are already slightly outperforming their 28.5 xG (expected goals).

The hosts have concerns over Raphinha’s fitness heading into this match. However, even if the Brazilian doesn’t feature, they have plenty of other attacking threats.

Summer signings Gabriel Jesus and Karim Adeyemi have already opened their Barca accounts. Fermin Lopez is averaging a goal contribution every 75 minutes in La Liga, while Yamal is firing on all cylinders.

Getafe prioritise defence and are only averaging 0.57 goals scored per game in the league. Los Azulones have conceded eight unanswered goals across their past three trips to Barcelona. Given the current form of the hosts, backing Flick’s team with a -2 handicap looks like a smart bet.

Barcelona vs Getafe Bet 1: Barcelona -2 Handicap at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Unstoppable Yamal to strike early

Following a sub-par World Cup, Yamal has come alive over the past two months for club and country. He has already netted seven times in seven outings in La Liga. The 19-year-old also scored four goals in as many matches for Spain during the international break.

Yamal is currently specialising in scoring early goals. He has struck in the opening 30 minutes on three occasions for Barca this term. The winger also scored the first goal inside six minutes in each of Spain’s three opening Nations League fixtures.

With Raphinha’s participation in doubt and Yamal likely to assume penalty duties, he’s the smart bet to open the scoring here. The Ballon d’Or hopeful can be backed to break the deadlock with an implied probability of 25%.

Barcelona vs Getafe Bet 2: Lamine Yamal to score first at odds of 4.00 on 1xBet

Barca to dominate the first half

Yamal’s tendency to score early suggests Getafe could find themselves under pressure from the start. The South Madrid club are organised defensively, but they did lose key midfielders Mauro Arambarri and Luis Milla this summer. It’s hard to see them competing with the likes of Rodri and Pedri in the centre of the pitch.

Barca put in a scintillating first-half display in their most recent home fixture against Racing Santander. They had 19 shots and created nine big chances in the opening 45 minutes. They scored four goals from an astonishing first-half tally of 4.47 xG.

The Catalan giants have scored at least twice before the break in five of their previous six matches. Flick will want his team to show the same intensity from the first whistle. Given that, they look good value to score over 1.5 first-half goals with an implied probability of 52.4%.

Barcelona vs Getafe Bet 3: 1st half - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.91 on 1xBet

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