Aston Villa vs Arsenal predictions: Injury-hit hosts to turn the tide

Our betting expert shares predictions for this Monday night fixture, with Arsenal expected to add to the home side’s woes.

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Best bets for Aston Villa vs Arsenal

1x2 & BTTS - Arsenal & No at odds of 2.38 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz at odds of 2.46 on 1xBet

Player assists 1+ - Christos Tzolis to get at least 1 assist at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal

Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Kai Havertz

It all seems to be falling apart for Aston Villa at the moment. They’ve lost crucial players in the summer, including Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, and, more recently, Ezri Konsa to Arsenal. Ollie Watkins appears to be on his way to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, and there’s a host of injuries that the Lions are dealing with.

Unai Emery’s men could not have started their Premier League campaign any worse. The Villains were hammered 4-0 last week away to Brighton. The Europa League champions hope to bounce back when they walk out at Villa Park on Monday night.

However, they now face the reigning champions. While Villa have had the upper hand in their recent home head-to-heads, this Gunners outfit will be a completely different prospect. Mikel Arteta’s side have largely remained the same since lifting the Premier League trophy in May.

The north London side have strengthened their squad. They were menacing in their 3-0 win against Coventry City last week. Still, this will be a true test of Arsenal’s ability to get over the line against tough opponents. A victory under the lights at Villa Park would be the perfect way to show the rest of the division that they mean business this season.

Probable lineups for Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Aston Villa expected lineup: Bizot, Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Bogarde, McGinn, Barkley, Garnacho, Buendia

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Mosquera, Magalhaes, Calafiori, Rice, Odegaard, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Tzolis, Havertz

Arsenal’s miserly defence could shut out Villa

Villa’s strength is undeniable at home. They’ve won two of the last three head-to-heads at Villa Park, including last season’s match. However, their squad are in disarray at the moment, so finding that intensity could be difficult. The home fans will try to make the atmosphere as hostile as possible, but there’s no denying the hosts’ poor recent form.

Last week’s defeat made it four defeats on the bounce for Villa, suggesting they could be heading for another slow start to the Premier League season. Emery’s troops were without a win in the first five Premier League matches last term, and the early signs are far from encouraging. Arsenal will be keen to capitalise on any weakness from the home side.

The Gunners are on a run of two competitive victories in a row, so confidence should be high in the dressing room. Additionally, Arteta has built his team on a stern defence. The addition of Ezri Konsa has only strengthened the squad. The champions are likely to be difficult to break down once again this season.

It’s worth mentioning that only one team scored in three of the last five meetings at Villa Park. Additionally, Villa failed to score a single goal across their first four matches last season. That trend is likely to continue if Arsenal arrive in a typically resolute defensive mood.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & BTTS - Arsenal & No at odds of 2.38 on 1xBet

Havertz is the main goal threat

Surprisingly, Kai Havertz got the nod to start last week’s league opener against Coventry City. Arteta kept Gyokeres on the bench and gave the German a full 90 minutes. Havertz repaid his manager by opening the scoring in the 15th minute.

Arsenal are a different side with him leading the line, as his movement can be difficult for defenders to read. Havertz has now scored in each of his last two club appearances, part of a run of six goals in his last 10 for club and country.

After an injury-plagued campaign, Havertz hopes to build some momentum this season as Arsenal’s central figure up front. His physical presence, and height in particular, will always be a threat to opposition defenders. As a result, we’re backing him to get onto the scoresheet on Monday night.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz at odds of 2.46 on 1xBet

Tzolis exceeds expectations

Players moving to the Premier League from leagues like the Belgian Pro League often struggle to adapt to the intensity in England. However, Christos Tzolis appears to have bucked the trend. He has made the transition effortless. The Greek winger joined the champions from Club Brugge in the summer, and he hasn’t disappointed.

He scored in his first game in an Arsenal shirt against Girona, but his productivity has been something to behold. Tzolis recorded two assists in the Community Shield against Manchester City. He would’ve had one last weekend if the Coventry goalkeeper hadn’t saved the ball before Bukayo Saka sent it home.

Tzolis recorded the most shots in the match (4), most touches in the opposition box (8), and most accurate passes into the box (4). He also made three key passes, making Arsenal’s left wing a huge threat, unlike in past seasons. With his speed and flair on the ball, Tzolis is bound to create havoc in Villa’s box. He is likely to register an assist.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Tip 3: Player assists 1+ - Christos Tzolis to get at least 1 assist at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

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