Arsenal vs Newcastle United predictions: Magpies face tough test

Our betting expert expects Arsenal to bounce back from consecutive league defeats and beat Newcastle.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Newcastle United

1x2 - Arsenal at odds of 1.52 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.72 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres at odds of 2.02 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze; Newcastle: Harvey Barnes

Arsenal have experienced a difficult April once again. Their league campaign appears to have faltered during the month, after losing consecutive matches to Bournemouth and then Manchester City. Last week’s defeat at the Etihad Stadium was disappointing, as it meant they relinquished top spot to the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola’s team secured a victory during the week at Burnley, which means they enter this weekend top of the tree, while they focus on the FA Cup semi-final. It also gives Mikel Arteta’s charges a chance to apply pressure on City. Both clubs are on the same number of points and goal difference ahead of this round.

Manchester City only lead on the number of goals scored, but even if that were level, Guardiola’s men would win based on the head-to-head record. The equation is simple for the Gunners. They must win their remaining five league matches and hope that City slip up along the way or that they outscore the Manchester club.

Newcastle will welcome the prospect of facing a vulnerable Arsenal team. The Magpies are frequently a difficult opponent for the North Londoners, and they can end the title hopes of the hosts on Saturday. However, this is a difficult challenge because the visitors are also experiencing a difficult period.

Eddie Howe’s men are 14th in the division, 17 points worse off than they were at the same stage last season. That severe drop places them at significant risk of missing out on European qualification this season. Being eight points away from the top six, Newcastle must be perfect for the remainder of the campaign to stand a chance of securing continental football.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Mosquera, Saliba, Magalhaes, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Madueke, Eze, Gyokeres

Newcastle United expected lineup: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Barnes, Murphy, Wissa

Backing the Gunners to improve results

Despite losing at the Etihad last week, Arsenal showed signs of improvement. They hit the post twice and created strong chances in front of goal, which was a change from the previous few weeks. The Gunners know they must win every game for the rest of the season, which means they should start the match with high intensity.

The hosts have lost only twice at the Emirates Stadium all season - once to Bournemouth and to Manchester United. Being winless in two games, they should perform better in front of their home supporters. To support that argument, Newcastle have been poor recently.

Howe’s charges lost each of their last four games across all competitions, three of which came in the Premier League. The Magpies won just four of their 16 away dates in the league, leaving them in the bottom five with regard to their away record this term. Arsenal won both head-to-heads last year, when this corresponding fixture ended 1-0 to the hosts.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Arsenal at odds of 1.52 on 1xBet

Attack capable of breaching strong defence

Arteta’s tactics this season have involved putting up a strong defence and controlling the game. However, this past month has been challenging for them. They have let in six goals in their recent five matches, and despite possessing the best defence in the league, they will likely concede here.

Newcastle’s attack is simply too good, even if Anthony Gordon is sidelined through injury. The visitors scored a goal in each of their last 10 league outings, five away and five at home. They average a goal per away game, but they’ve conceded 21 goals in 16 away dates.

In fact, 56% of their away games saw goals at both ends. Half of Arsenal’s matches at the Emirates saw both teams score. Newcastle’s last four and three of the Gunners’ last five games all saw both teams find the net. Therefore, this bet is worth backing.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.72 on 1xBet

Gyokeres return

Arteta could opt for Kai Havertz to start, as he did against Manchester City last weekend. The German scored after his relentless pressing of Gianluigi Donnarumma led to an equaliser for Arsenal. However, we could see the return of summer signing Viktor Gyokeres to the starting lineup for this home fixture.

The Swede is also in great form and has started finding the back of the net more regularly in recent matches. Gyokeres has now scored seven goals in his most recent 10 outings for both club and country. He is a particularly prolific attacker.

If the wingers can supply him through the middle this weekend, he will be a significant threat. For this reason, Gyokeres is our pick as an anytime goalscorer on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres at odds of 2.02 on 1xBet

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