Our betting expert expects goal contributions from Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze in a solid Arsenal victory.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal to win & Both teams to score - No at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Eberechi Eze to score anytime at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

Viktor Gyokeres 1+ assists at odds of 4.33 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Arsenal 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Goalscorers prediction - Arsenal: Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard

Arsenal dropped points in the Premier League for only the second time this season on Saturday. They weren’t at their best in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle at St James’ Park. However, they still hold a six-point advantage at the top of the table.

The Gunners are also doing well in Europe, with 10 points from their opening four Champions League fixtures. A top-eight finish is the clear objective. Borussia Dortmund have the same goal, having won three of their four European matches so far this term.

Niko Kovac’s side are also on top of their domestic league. Felix Nmecha scored as BVB triumphed 1-0 away to Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend. They remain unbeaten this season in the German top flight.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal expected lineup: Kepa, White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Madueke, Odegaard, Eze, Gyokeres

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Veerman, Nmecha, Svensson, Bellingham, Beier, Silva

Gunners defence to hold firm again

Arsenal continue to defy the overall trend in an era when the Champions League is producing many goals. While most of the other elite sides score and concede plenty, the Gunners can count on a rock-solid defence.

Mikel Arteta’s team have only let in three goals in this season’s competition, which is the best record. They also lead the way, with just 0.64 goals conceded per 90 minutes in the Premier League this term. They’ve allowed just 7.6 xG in the English top flight, which is comfortably the best record.

Borussia Dortmund have an injury doubt over Serhou Guirassy heading into this game. The 30-year-old has scored four of his team’s seven Champions League goals this season. However, he has only clocked up 34 minutes of football across all competitions in November.

With the visitors potentially missing their main goal threat, Arsenal’s backline will be tough to breach. Backing the hosts to win to nil appears to offer value, with an implied probability of 44%.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 1: Arsenal to win & Both teams to score - No at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Eze strike to lead hosts to victory

Arsenal are going to need goal contributions from across the pitch if they’re to go all the way in Europe this term. They don’t have a truly elite finisher to call upon up front. However, the likes of Eze could certainly help to compensate for that.

The 28-year-old is the only player to have scored more than once so far in this season’s competition for Arsenal. Eze also broke the deadlock with a 33rd-minute strike at Newcastle on Saturday. Having not featured for England during the international break, he should still be fresh heading into this clash.

The ex-Crystal Palace man has averaged 2.5 shots per game in this season’s Champions League. That’s a significant increase from the 1.1 attempts per match he managed in his debut European campaign. Backing Eze to score again in this encounter offers value, with an implied probability of 33%.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 2: Eberechi Eze to score anytime at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

Gyokeres to play a creative role up front

While he has only started once in the Premier League this term, Gyokeres has featured prominently in Europe. The Swedish striker has made the lineup in three of Arsenal’s four Champions League fixtures. He stands a good chance of rotating back in here.

Despite the relative lack of minutes, Gyokeres has continued to make positive contributions. He scored and assisted in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Slavia Prague on Matchday 4. The 28-year-old also registered two goals and an assist during the recent international break for his country.

Gyokeres has played a more creative role this season, and he also assisted against Bayern Munich in October. The forward has created goals in four of his last nine outings for club and country. Given that shift, backing the Arsenal frontman to register an assist could be the smart play on Tuesday night.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 3: Viktor Gyokeres 1+ assists at odds of 4.33 on 1xBet

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