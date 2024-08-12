Chiesa’s On Sale: Which Team Should You Back If They Buy The Italian?

As the summer transfer window progresses, Juventus forward Federico Chiesa remains one of the most intriguing potential signings across Europe.

With his contract expiring in June 2025 and Juventus seemingly keen to offload him, Chiesa’s next move is highly anticipated.

Known for his explosive speed and technical prowess, Chiesa could be the game-changing addition various top clubs are seeking.

Here's a closer look at the three key destinations for Chiesa and how his arrival could align with each club’s plans.

Last season, Federico Chiesa scored 10 goals and provided three assists for Juventus. Chiesa has made 23 appearances in the UEFA Champions League and scored 5 goals. He was included in Euro 2021 ‘Team of The Tournament’

Elevating ambitions with a proven talent

As Tottenham Hotspur aim to bolster their attacking options for the 2024/25 season, Federico Chiesa has emerged as a compelling target.

The Juventus forward, currently valued between £21.5 million and £25.8 million, could provide the creative spark Spurs need.

Chiesa, who is just 26, has demonstrated significant potential throughout his career. Known for his dynamic play on the flanks and ability to influence games from various attacking positions, he brings a blend of creativity and technical prowess that could prove invaluable for Tottenham.

Despite a recent quieter spell, his impressive performances at Euro 2020 showcased his potential to shine on the big stage. Also, his previous valuation of £85 million by Liverpool underlines the level of interest he once commanded.

The Italian international’s recent struggles and the impending expiration of his contract in 2025 have led to a drop in his asking price, with Juventus keen to secure a sale before he potentially leaves on a free transfer next summer.

This shift presents an opportunity for Tottenham to find players who can fill the void left by Kane and add depth to their squad.

Aston Villa’s interest in Chiesa is particularly intriguing, given their recent rise in English football.

Under the management of Unai Emery, Villa are set to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in over four decades, and Chiesa’s top-level experience could be invaluable.

Chiesa’s versatility allows him to operate in multiple attacking roles, which could provide Emery with flexible tactical options.

Whether playing as an advanced winger, a central playmaker, or even as a secondary striker, Chiesa’s ability to impact games from various positions would enhance Villa’s attacking depth. His excellent dribbling and ability to create chances are qualities Villa have been seeking to bolster their squad.

Given that Villa’s attacking options such as Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby are often utilised in specific roles, Chiesa’s flexibility could offer valuable rotation and depth.

Salah’s successor or moving to the Capital?

Liverpool are among the clubs heavily linked with Chiesa, and his arrival could significantly impact the Anfield side. Arne Slot’s Liverpool is expected to embrace a fresh attacking philosophy, and Chiesa’s versatility and dynamic play could be central to this evolution.

Chiesa’s ability to play on either wing or in a more central role offers Liverpool tactical flexibility. With Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool uncertain, Chiesa could serve as a direct replacement for the Egyptian star. His proficiency in one-on-one situations and his knack for cutting inside to create scoring opportunities make him a perfect fit for Liverpool’s high-octane attack.

Liverpool's interest is buoyed by Chiesa’s relatively modest price tag of around €20 million, a bargain given his talent and potential. If Chiesa can adapt to the Premier League’s pace and intensity, he could provide Liverpool with a new dimension in attack, offering a blend of creativity and goal-scoring prowess that the team has been missing.

Roma, managed by Daniele De Rossi, have also shown interest in Chiesa, a player De Rossi is familiar with from his time as an assistant coach with the Italian national team.

Chiesa’s addition to Roma could be a game-changer for the club. His ability to dribble past defenders and deliver decisive passes would complement Roma’s current attacking options. The Italian winger could slot seamlessly into a more dynamic role on the wings, potentially linking up well with the likes of Paulo Dybala and new signing Artem Dobvyk.

Roma’s need for a player of Chiesa’s calibre is evident, however, the lack of Champions League football could be a stumbling block.

Yet, Roma’s ambition and the prospect of playing under a manager like De Rossi might appeal to Chiesa, especially if he is looking for a role where he can be a central figure in the team.