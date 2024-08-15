Earn your Spurs: Time to Take Pro Tottenham Betting Angles Following Solanke’s Move

Tottenham have finally landed the specialist striker they needed to replace their record goalscorer, Harry Kane.

Tottenham have finally landed the specialist striker they needed to replace their record goalscorer, Harry Kane. Therefore, it is time to get your bets on pro-Spurs markets like “Top Goalscorer”, “Most assists” and “to finish top four”.

It cost £65m to bring Dominic Solanke to North London, a club-record purchase for them and a club-record sale for Bournemouth. The opposite applies for the Cherries, and as their odds get bigger, it is worth waiting until they find and buy a replacement before betting on them.

Solanke was at Chelsea and Liverpool before making the switch to Bournemouth, where he made 199 appearances and scored 72 goals

His best season for the Cherries was 2021/22, when his 29 goals fired the club to promotion to the Premier League

Last season was his best Premier League return, hitting the back of the net 19 times; only Haaland, Palmer and Isak scored more.

Premier League Outright Market Betway Odds Tottenham to win the Premier League 29.00 Tottenham Top 4 Finish 3.00 Solanke Top Goalscorer (each-way top 4) 21.00 Son Top Goalscorer (each-way top 4) 26.00 Son Top Assists 17.00

Hot-Shot Solanke the Missing Piece in Ange’s Puzzle

Last season saw Solanke achieve his best tally in the topflight as he scored 19 goals for Andoni Iraola’s mid-table side. The 26-year-old can hold up the ball and link play, making him the striker Spurs have missed since selling their record goalscorer to Bayern Munich.

Think of the relationship Son Heung-min had with Kane. In 2020/21, they took positions one AND two in the Premier League Assist to Goal Scorer charts. Kane assisted nine goals for Son, while Son assisted five for Kane.

The England striker won the Premier League Golden Boot that year with 23 goals AND provided the most assists with 14, while Son ranked fourth in both tables too.

With Betway paying four places in the top-goalscorer, it is worth remembering Solanke was joint fourth last season. With better players around him and an even more attack-minded manager, he is likely to get a higher number of chances.

Opening Fixtures Could Lead to an Explosive Start

Another reason to bet early on these markets is that Spurs have been given good fixtures to start their campaign, beginning with an away trip to newly promoted Leicester, who they have scored 17 goals against in their last five meetings. Everton are next, who have lost their last three visits to Tottenham by an aggregate score of 9-1.

A strong start, similar to last season when Spurs went undefeated in their opening 10 league games, winning eight and scoring 22 goals, will see all associated markets shrink in price. According to OPTA, only Liverpool have an easier first two games.

Solanke should set a new personal scoring record in this Spurs side, linking up with James Maddison, who is one of the best in the league at creating chances from central areas and set pieces. Out wide Son, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner will be tasked with feeding their striker with chances supported by attack-minded full backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

With most of those players, including Solanke enjoying the summer off, Spurs can hit the ground running. If he stays injury-free I would be surprised if their new striker doesn’t score at least 20 goals this season.