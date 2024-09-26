Serie A Predictions matchday 6

The Serie A title race appears set to be a cracker.

Torino are the unlikely leaders coming into the weekend, but the title contenders favoured by the bookmakers are queuing up behind them. We bring you five tips for this weekend’s action in the Italian top flight.

(27/09/2024) - AC Milan vs Lecce: AC Milan to win @ 1.38 on bet9ja , indicating a 73% chance for the Rossoneri to win.

(28/09/2024) - Genoa vs Juventus: Juventus to win @ 1.92 on bet9ja , indicating a 57% chance for Thiago Motta’s team to snatch a victory.

(29/09/2024) - Roma vs Venezia: Roma to win @ 1.46 on bet9ja , indicating a 70% chance for the home side to collect all three points.

(29/09/2024) - Empoli vs Fiorentina: Draw @ 3.50 on bet9ja , indicating a 31% chance for the match to finish all square.

(29/09/2024) - Napoli vs Monza: Napoli to win @ 1.58 on bet9ja, indicating a 71% chance for Conte’s team to beat Monza.

The Rossoneri to dispatch Lecce: AC Milan vs Lecce

Date: 27/09/2024

Kick-off: 20:45

AC Milan to win once again @1.38 bet9ja correct as of 25/09/24

With Paulo Fonseca under pressure, AC Milan rose to the occasion and beat Inter 2-1 last weekend. The win could kick-start the Rossoneri’s season. They are 7th in the league, but are just three points behind Torino. With 10.49, Milan have the joint-highest xG in Serie A, so perhaps their poor form until the Inter win was purely bad luck.

Lecce were beaten 3-0 in this fixture last season. They have failed to score in both of their away games thus far and that doesn’t bode well as they prepare to face Milan’s potent attack.

Juve to Build on Solid Defensive Record: Genoa vs Juventus

Date: 28/09/2024

Kick-off: 18:00

Juventus to find their scoring touch and win @1.92 bet9ja correct as of 25/09/24

Juventus should have enough to snatch an away win here. They are yet to concede a league goal under Thiago Motta. Their opponents have an average of xG of 0.36 and Di Gregorio has been forced into making just 10 saves. Juve’s attacking output has been a problem. Their last three league outings have ended 0-0, but they should find the net here.

Genoa have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their three home matches in Serie A so far this season. They have also recorded just one win in their last nine head-to-heads with Juventus.

Juric to Make it Two League Wins From Two: Roma vs Venezia

Date: 29/09/2024

Kick-off : 15:00

Roma to win @1.46 bet9ja correct as of 25/09/24

Roma’s decision to sack Daniele De Rossi raised some eyebrows. Ivan Juric has since been appointed and the team earned an impressive 3-0 win over Udinese in his first game in charge. Roma dominated the ball and created several high-quality chances in that game so another win looks likely here.

Venezia were beaten 4-0 in their last game on the road. Their tally of three goals after five Serie A matches is the third lowest in the division so it’s hard to make a case for them when they head to Rome.

Another Draw for these Sides: Empoli vs Fiorentina

Date: 29/09/2024

Kick-off: 18:00

All square in Empoli @3.50 bet9ja correct as of 25/09/24

Empoli finished just a point above the relegation zone last season, so their fast start to this campaign has come as a surprise. They are unbeaten in five matches, which means they are sitting pretty in 5th place. Three of those games have ended in a draw and we hope for another on Sunday.

Fiorentina have also played their part in three draws this season. Their five matches have seen them score and concede an average of 1.4 goals per game. They have taken a point from their last two visits to Empoli.

Monza Won’t Trouble Conte’s Team: Napoli vs Monza

Date: 29/09/2024

Kick-off: 20:45

Napoli to triumph over Monza @1.58 bet9ja correct as of 25/09/24

Napoli’s heavy defeat at the hands of Verona on the opening weekend of the season had alarm bells ringing, but Antonio Conte has galvanised the troops since then. They were enjoying a three-match winning run before their 0-0 draw against Juventus last weekend and will fancy themselves to get back to winning ways here.

Monza have gone 14 league matches without a win in a run that dates back to March. With 2.14 after five matches, they have the lowest xG in the league, so the signs are ominous ahead of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan all harbour ambitions of winning the title. A win this weekend and results going their way could see them clinch the top spot after six rounds of fixtures. Remember to gamble responsibly when enjoying all of the Serie A action this weekend.