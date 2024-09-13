Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Predictions: Madrid to prove they are the Real deal

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid as they clash in La Liga.

+

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid Victory with odds of @ 1.74 on 1xBet, equating to a 57.1% chance of the champions winning.

Kylian Mbappé to score with odds of 2.10 on 1xBet, indicating a 52.6% chance of the French forward scoring.

Under 2.5 total goals with odds of 1.93 on 1xBet, representing a 54.1% chance of there being less than three goals scored.

Real Madrid should be expected to edge a tight contest against Real Sociedad by a scoreline of 0-2

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid were part of the biggest transfer saga of the summer as they finally got their man in Kylian Mbappé. What was considered a slow start burst into life with two goals against Betis last time out and he has been given a glowing endorsement by none other than club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid face a potentially tricky trip to San Sebastian this weekend as they take on Real Sociedad in La Liga. The hosts have had a mixed start to the season, winning one, drawing one, and losing two of their opening four matches. Notably, Sociedad have lost both of their home games so far.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, sit second in the table with two wins and two draws, but both victories came at the Bernabeu. This match presents an opportunity for Los Blancos to secure their first away win of the season against a Sociedad side that has struggled on home soil.

Probable Lineups for Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

The probable lineup for Real Sociedad in the "4-4-1-1"

Remiro; Lopez, Pacheco, Zubeldia, Aramburu; Gomez, Zubimendi, Turrientes, Becker; Oskarsson; Kubo.

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "4-2-3-1"

Courtois; Garcia, Rudiger, Carvajal, Vazquez; Tchouameni, Valverde; Modric, Vinicius, Rodrygo; Mbappe

Madrid to prove they are the Real deal.

Real Madrid look poised to claim victory in this fixture and continue a run that has seen them win six of their last ten La Liga meetings with Real Sociedad, losing just once. Additionally, Madrid have won four of their last six clashes with Sociedad, including victories in three of their last four visits to the Reale Arena.

The hosts are also expected to be without key players like Mikel Oyarzabal, Brais Mendez, and Hamari Traore with injuries. They do not have sufficient strength in depth to cope with such losses which could significantly impact their performance.

Despite some injury concerns of their own, Real Madrid's depth and quality should see them through to a win against a Sociedad side that has been poor at home so far this term. Losing both games on home soil 2-1 to Rayo Vallecano and Alaves.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory @ 1.74 on 1xBet

Mbappé to demonstrate Kyl-er instinct in front of goal once more

Kylian Mbappe is likely to find the back of the net in this match, continuing his goalscoring form for Real Madrid. The French superstar opened his La Liga account with a brace against Real Betis in Madrid's last outing, showcasing his clinical finishing and ability to make an impact.

Mbappé plundered an impressive 27 league goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG last season. In addition to eight goals in 12 Champions League games. Averaging a goal every 92.5 minutes across all competitions to once again demonstrate his prolific nature.

With the extra confidence gained from breaking his La Liga duck, Mbappé is a lethal prospect. The bonus for Carlo Ancelotti being France’s captain wasn’t overworked during the international break after featuring for a combined 114 minutes across fixtures with Italy and Belgium.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer @ 2.10 on 1xBet

Sociedad set to host a low-scoring showdown in San Sebastian.

Despite the potential for goals from players like Mbappé, this match is likely to see under 2.5 goals scored. Recent fixtures between these two sides have tended to be tight affairs with just five goals scored in the last four meetings in San Sebastian.

Additionally, Real Sociedad's recent form suggests a low-scoring encounter, as they have scored just eight goals and conceded nine in their last ten La Liga games. Eight of those ten matches went under 2.5 goals with an average of 1.7 per game.

Real Madrid's defensive solidity is also a factor. They have conceded just twice in their last seven competitive fixtures which have averaged 1.86 total goals per game. With six of those seven Los Blancos games also going under 2.5 goals, the trend points towards a cagey, low-scoring affair in this upcoming clash.

The fact this is the first game following an international break adds further weight to the argument. The majority of the usual starters for both clubs return from international duty late in the week from the four corners of the globe.