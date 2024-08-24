Our football predictions expert reveals his top three bets and predictions for Real Madrid vs Valladolid ahead of their La Liga clash.

Our football predictions expert reveals his top three bets and predictions for Real Madrid vs Valladolid ahead of their La Liga clash this Sunday at 6 PM.

Real Madrid vs Valladolid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Valladolid

Real Madrid Victory with odds of @1.162 on 1xBet and @1.16 on Vbet, equating to an 87% chance of the hosts winning.

Kylian Mbappé to score with odds of @1.667 on 1xBet and 1.66 on Vbet, indicating a 60% chance of the French forward scoring.

Both teams to score - no with odds of @1.70 on 1xBet and 1.698 on Vbet, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to not find the back of the net.

Real Madrid should be expected to win against Valladolid by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid return to the Bernabeu for the first time this season to face Valladolid. Having drawn 1-1 with Mallorca in the opening round, their opponents defeated Espanyol 1-0.

Raul Moro scored for a third match in a row and the 21-year-old will be Valladolid’s main threat if they are to cause an upset.

However, Real Madrid on home soil should prove too strong for a team they hammered 6-0 last season. Having beaten Valladolid to nil in the last five head-to-head matches, the La Liga champions can pick up their first three points of the season.

Despite a wealth of attacking talent, Real Madrid have plenty of forwards and it’s down to Carlo Ancelotti to figure it out. Read more over at GOAL.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Valladolid

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Courtois; Garcia, Rudiger, Miltao, Carvajal, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Valverde, Vincius Junior, Mbappe, Rodrygo

The probable lineup for Valladolid in the "system of play."

Hein; Rosa, Boyomo, Sanchez, Perez, Amallah, Comert, Perez, Moro, Ndiaye, Sylla

Routine win for the hosts

Real Madrid’s season didn’t start as they had planned, drawing 1-1 with Mallorca.

Still, there’s 37 matches left to play. Back on home soil in front of their fans, they face a Valladolid side they’ve beaten five times in a row without conceding.

Last time they met, Real Madrid comfortably won 6-0 at the Bernabeu. While a repeat of six goals seems unlikely, the hosts should collect their first three points of the season.

The combination of Jude Bellingham, Kyliann Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo will be too much for Valladolid’s defence, and the hosts can put on a show at the Bernabeu once more.

Real Madrid vs Valladolid Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory @ 1.162 with 1xBet and @1.16 on Vbet

More magic from Mbappe

After Mbappe’s mightily impressive campaign with PSG, the Frenchman has a new crowd to win over in Spain. The French captain has started strong, scoring on his official debut in the Super Cup and he hopes he’s kickstarted another promising season.

Eyes are firmly on one of, if not, best strikers in the world. With Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior flanking him, Mbappe appears poised to challenge for La Liga’s golden boot.

But for now, it’s all about helping his new team win matches. The former PSG striker is likely to score more often than not when playing at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Valladolid Bet 2: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer @ 1.667 with 1xBet and 1.66 on Vbet

Clean sheet on the cards

As we’ve already mentioned, Valladolid haven’t had much luck against Real Madrid in recent outings. Their 6-0 annihilation was their biggest in a while against the La Liga champions, who have struggled to keep the score down against the giants.

Still, it’s the fact they haven’t been able to find a way through in over 450 minutes which has caught our attention.

After Real Madrid’s shock draw against Mallorca, there’s no room for error in round two. Ancelotti wants to make sure his team wins comfortably - and once again keep Valladolid at bay.

Real Madrid vs Valladolid Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.698 with 1xBet and 1.70 on Vbet