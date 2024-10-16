Matchday 8 in the EPL gives Manchester City a great chance to heap pressure on league leaders Liverpool, who face Chelsea on Sunday.

This week’s five Premier League predictions are underpinned by the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you find value bets.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 8

(20th October 2024) Manchester City beat Wolves @ 1.32 with bet9ja, representing a 78.13% chance of City winning at Molineux. (19th October 2024) Southampton to draw with Leicester @ 3.50 with bet9ja, representing a 30.30% chance of this contest ending all square. (19th October 2024) Fulham and Aston Villa to draw @ 3.55 with bet9ja, representing a 29.41% chance of the Cottagers and Villa being locked in a stalemate. (19th October 2024) Tottenham to beat West Ham @ 1.50 with bet9ja, representing a 66.67% chance of Spurs beating London rivals West Ham. (20th October 2024) Liverpool to draw with Chelsea @ 4.20 with bet9ja, representing a 23.81% chance of the Reds drawing with Chelsea.

Champions to show their class: Wolves vs Manchester City

Date: 20/10/2024

Kick-off: 3PM

City will pile further misery on winless Wolves with a comfortable away win @ 1.32 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

Manchester City have started the season in good form on the road, averaging 2.33 points per game. It’s been a disastrous start to the campaign for the Wolves, who’ve lost all three of their home fixtures so far this term, heaping the pressure on boss, Gary O’Neil.

Wanderers have averaged 3.33 goals conceded per home game so far this season. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s men have let in a miserly 0.67 goals per game away. All the signs point to an away win, even without the presence of City’s midfield anchor, Rodri.

Two struggling sides to cancel each other out: Southampton vs Leicester City

Date: 19/10/2024

Kick-off: 4PM

Southampton and Leicester will play out a tense draw @ 3.50 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

Southampton prepare to host Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, still searching for their first league win of the season. The Saints are averaging just 0.33 points per game at home, and City are averaging the same away from the King Power Stadium, which is why it’s difficult to split these sides.

It’s hard to see which team takes the initiative in this contest. Both teams have only scored first twice in their seven 2024/25 Premier League games, suggesting neither side is overly fast out of the blocks.

Leicester’s shot conversion rate of 22% is way above the Premier League average (14%) and significantly better than Southampton’s (6%,) which could give the Foxes the edge. However, this early-season six-pointer has the potential to be tight and cagey from the first minute to the last.

Entertaining draw full of goals: Fulham vs Aston Villa

Date: 19/10/2024

Kick-off: 4PM

In-form Fulham and Villa won’t be separated in an entertaining draw @ 3.55 with bet9ja(Correct as of 14/10/24)

Both Fulham and Villa have enjoyed excellent starts to the 2024/25 Premier League season. Fulham are averaging 2.33 points per game at home, while Villa are averaging the same points return away from Villa Park.

Both sides have been equally efficient in front of goal, with Fulham averaging 2.00 goals scored per game at Craven Cottage, and Villa averaging 2.00 goals scored per game on the road. Although there hasn’t been a drawn fixture between these teams at Craven Cottage since 2011, the form of both sides suggests a competitive draw.

Spurs to win London derby: Tottenham vs West Ham United

Date: 19/10/2024

Kick-off: 1.30PM

Spurs to maintain their solid home form by beating West Ham @ 1.50 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

Tottenham Hotspur have been almost note-perfect in front of their own fans so far this season. Aside from their frustrating 1-0 loss to arch rivals, Arsenal, Spurs have blown the likes of Everton and Brentford away at the Tottenham Stadium.

Looking at the head-to-head data, the away team has won just one of the last ten meetings between Spurs and West Ham, with the Hammers winning in North London last season. Tottenham have started games brightly at home this term, leading 2-1 and 2-0 at the interval against Brentford and Everton. They’ll look to build a similar early advantage against the Hammers.

Reds to be held by improving Blues: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Date: 20/10/2024

Kick-off: 5.30PM

Chelsea to claim a share of the spoils at Liverpool @ 4.20 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

This game promises to be Liverpool’s biggest test at Anfield so far this season. After losing to Nottingham Forest in September, Arne Slot’s men bounced back with an emphatic win over Bournemouth, but in-form Chelsea will be a different proposition.

The Blues have won all three of their away games so far this season, averaging 3.33 goals scored per game and just 0.67 goals conceded per game. Liverpool have conceded just one home goal all season though, so they’ll be the toughest nut for Enzo Maresca’s side to crack to date. The form of both sides suggests this will be a tight encounter with a draw the most likely outcome.

Conclusion

Manchester City should breeze to an away win at Wolves, potentially hammering the final nail in Gary O’Neil’s coffin as the Wanderers manager. We’re also anticipating entertaining draws between Southampton and Leicester, Fulham and Aston Villa, as well as Liverpool and Chelsea. Tottenham should maintain their strong home form with a narrow win over London rivals, West Ham.

Please bet on the Premier League responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to keep your football betting fun.