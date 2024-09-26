Premier League Predictions matchday 6

There are just two points separating 4th from 1st ahead of this round of fixtures.

Our predictions for Premier League matchday 6

(28/09/2024) - Newcastle vs Manchester City: Manchester City to win @ 1.73 on bet9ja , indicating a 62% chance for Pep Guardiola’s side to win.

(28/09/2024) - Arsenal vs Leicester: Arsenal to win @ 1.18 on bet9ja , indicating a 85% chance for a home win.

(28/09/2024) - Chelsea vs Brighton: Chelsea to win @ 1.78 on bet9ja , indicating a 58% chance for the Blues to win.

(28/09/2024) - Wolves vs Liverpool: Liverpool to win @ 1.55 on bet9ja , indicating a 73% chance for the Reds to make it five wins from six.

(28/09/2024) - Ipswich vs Aston Villa: Aston Villa to win @ 1.95 on bet9ja, indicating a 54% chance for an away win.

City Hold on to Top Spot: Newcastle vs Manchester City

Date: 28/09/2024

Kick-off: 12:30

Manchester City to get back to winning ways @1.73 bet9ja correct as of 25/09/24

Manchester City had to settle for a draw at home to Arsenal last weekend, but it was enough for them to retain the top spot. Pep Guardiola’s side are averaging 2.6 goals per game in the Premier League, more than any other side, so we are taking the opportunity to back them at a reasonable price here.

Newcastle haven’t won any of their last 10 league encounters with Manchester City. They conceded an average of 3.1 goals per game during that torrid run and managed just two draws.

Arsenal to Gun Down the Foxes: Arsenal vs Leicester

Date: 28/09/2024

Kick-off: 15:00

Arsenal to record a comfortable victory @1.18 bet9ja correct as of 25/09/24

Arsenal felt aggrieved last weekend when Leandro Trossard was sent off. They almost secured a huge win at the Etihad, but it wasn’t to be. Nonetheless, the Gunners have proven themselves to be an elite team in recent years and will fancy their chances here. Since the start of last season, Mikel Arteta’s have conceded the feast goals in the league, with an average of 0.74 per game. They also rank amongst the highest scoring, having scored 2.3 goals per game on average.

Leicester are still searching for their first win since earning promotion and it’s unlikely to come here. They have lost their last five head-to-heads against Arsenal.

Maresca’s Men are on the March: Chelsea vs Brighton

Date: 28/09/2024

Kick-off: 15:00

Chelsea to add to their winning run @1.78 bet9ja correct as of 25/09/24

Chelsea are enjoying a run of three straight victories and are capable of beating Brighton. Enzo Maresca’s team have made progress in the early stages of his tenure. Manchester City are the only team to beat them in the league and the Blues finished that game with a higher xG than the champions.

Brighton have drawn their last three league matches which was enough for them to remain unbeaten. However, they lost against Chelsea on three occasions in the last campaign and should come unstuck at Stamford Bridge once again.

Wolves’ Woes Set to Continue: Wolves vs Liverpool

Date: 28/09/2024

Kick-off: 15:00

Liverpool to earn an away win @1.55 bet9ja correct as of 25/09/24

Wolves have lost four of their five league matches to this point and have claimed just a point. Gary O’Neil’s side significantly overperformed the underlying data last season, and they are worried they will be in a relegation scrap this term. Moreover, they also have a poor record against Liverpool, winning just one of the last 13 meetings between the sides.

Liverpool bounced back from their shock defeat at home to Nottingham Forest with an emphatic win over Bournemouth in their last Premier League outing. Arne Slot’s side have conceded just one goal in the league so far and will fancy their chances at Molineux.

Underlying Data Paints a Worrying Picture: Ipswich vs Aston Villa

Date: 29/09/2024

Kick-off: 14:00

The Villains to continue fine form @1.95 bet9ja correct as of 25/09/24

Ipswich have three points thanks to three consecutive draws, but the underlying data suggests they have been fortunate. The Tractor Boys have had less xG than their opponents in all five of their Premier League matches. They have the lowest xG tally with (3.9) and the highest xGA (12.85) in the division, which doesn’t bode well for their long-term prospects in the top flight.

Aston Villa have won their last five matches across all competitions. They have scored the third-most goals in league with 10 and should be able to breach this Ipswich defence with ease.

Conclusion

Arsenal and Liverpool appear to be the most likely candidates to put pressure on Manchester City in the title race and we are backing them to win. Pep Guardiola’s side have shown they won’t wilt under pressure, so expect a City win at St. James’s Park. Chelsea and Aston Villa hope to boost their Champions League aspirations with further victories. Please remember to gamble responsibly when betting on the Premier League this weekend.