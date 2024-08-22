There are plenty of tantalising clashes in the second weekend of the Premier League season.

Our predictions for Premier League matchday 2

(24/08/2024) - Fulham vs Leicester City: Fulham to win @ 1.87 on 1xBet , indicating a 56% chance for the home side to win.

(24/08/2024) - Southampton vs Nottingham Forest: Draw @ 3.59 on 1xBet , indicating a 29% chance for the game to finish all square.

(24/08/2024) - Tottenham vs Everton: Tottenham to win @ 1.46 on 1xBet , indicating a 69% chance for Postecoglou’s team to earn their first win.

(24/08/2024) - Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Arsenal to win @ @ 1.80 on 1xBet , indicating a 55% chance of an away win.

(25/08/2024) - Bournemouth vs Newcastle: Newcastle to win @ @ 2.21 on 1xBet, indicating a 45% chance of the Magpies making it two wins from two.

Marco Silva Aiming for First Win: Fulham vs Leicester City:

Date: 24/08/2024

Kick-off : 15:00

The home side to win @1.87 on 1xBet correct as of 21/08/24

Fulham were second-best at Old Trafford in their opening game, but we are backing them to get off the mark when they host Leicester. Marco Silva’s men won nine of their 19 Premier League matches at Craven Cottage last season. That was despite them failing to win any of their last four, with a place in the top flight already secure.

Leicester earned a 1-1 draw in their first game against Tottenham, but they were fortunate not to be further behind at the break. Ange Postecoglou’s team controlled possession and racked up 10 attempts, restricting Steve Cooper’s men to just one attempt. Moreover, the Foxes lost 5-3 the last time they played at this ground.

Nothing to Split These Sides: Southampton vs Nottingham Forest

Date: 24/08/2024

Kick-off: 15:00

Honours even at St. Mary’s @3.59 on 1xBet correct as of 21/08/24

Southampton played against 10 men for just over two-thirds of their game against Newcastle, but still succumbed to a 1-0 defeat. The Saints had plenty of possession, but failed to break Eddie Howe’s side down during their last season in the top tier of English football. Southampton managed to win just two of their 19 home matches.

Nottingham Forest had to settle for a draw against Bournemouth after Antoine Semenyo snatched an equaliser late on. It was an evenly-contested game, with just 0.03 between the team’s final xG totals. There are marginal underdogs ahead of the trip to Southampton and another draw is a distinct possibility.

Spurs to Add to Everton’s Woes: Tottenham vs Everton

Date: 24/08/2024

Kick-off: 15:00

Tottenham to snatch first win @1.46 on 1xBet correct as of 21/08/24

Tottenham are likely kicking themselves following the draw at the King Power Stadium on Monday night. They were excellent in the first half, but defensive frailties came to the fore after the break, resulting in them leaving with just a point. However, they can bounce back with a win here. Spurs won 13 of their 19 home matches in the league last season. That includes a 2-1 win over Everton.

The Toffees struggled to find the net in their Premier League away games last season. They averaged just 0.95 goals in those matches. Everton also failed to score against Brighton last weekend. Sean Dyche’s side could only manage one shot on target in the 3-0 defeat.

Arteta’s Side Can Hit the Required Level: Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Date: 24/08/2024

Kick-off: 17:30

Arsenal to exact revenge @1.80 on 1xBet correct as of 21/08/24

Aston Villa were Arsenal’s undoing in the title race last season when they rocked up to the Emirates and secured a win. That victory ensured that Unai Emery did the league double over his former club, so the Gunners are out for revenge. The Villains edged past West Ham 2-1 last weekend, but they created fewer quality chances than their opponents according to xG.

Mikel Arteta’s side were exceptional at both ends of the pitch in the last campaign. They conceded the fewest goals in the league, with an average of 0.76 per game and also boasted the second-most lethal attack. Arsenal recorded a routine win over Wolves in their opening game and they are capable of going up a gear here.

Newcastle to Improve on Last Season’s Results Against the Cherries: Bournemouth vs Newcastle

Date: 25/08/2024

Kick-off: 14:00

Newcastle to win @2.21 on 1xBet correct as of 21/08/24

Bournemouth began life without Dominic Solanke with a draw, but it is unclear how they will replace his goals. The striker accounted for 36% of the Cherries’ goals in the Premier League last season. Andoni Iraola is an astute tactician and capable of tackling this issue, but they face a difficult task on Sunday.

Newcastle had to dig deep to beat after being reduced to 10 men in the 28th minute. Joelinton went on to score the only goal of the game as the Magpies defended resolutely. Eddie Howe will want to see his side play on the front foot here.

Conclusion

Fulham will fancy their chances of getting points on the board when they host Leicester. Southampton need to put up a fight against a side that could well be their rivals in their battle against relegation.

Elsewhere, both Arsenal and London will be aiming for wins. Newcastle are eager to get back into Europe by mounting an assault on the top four this season. With the Premier League matches coming thick and fast, please remember to gamble responsibly.