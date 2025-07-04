PariPesa Registration July 2025: How to Open an Account

This review shows how to complete your PariPesa registration on PC, mobile browser or mobile app. It also explains how to get hold of the available bonuses.

How to Register on PariPesa in July 2025

Getting started on PariPesa is straightforward. Two separate options exist to get your account active and start placing sports bets.

Here’s a step-by-step sign-up procedure:

Go to the PariPesa website on your mobile or desktop browser. Launch the mobile app if you have it. Tap/click the ‘Registration’ button on the homepage. On the next page, select which welcome bonus you prefer: the sports betting or casino + games offers. You also have the option not to select a bonus offer yet. Select one of two PariPesa registration options: “By Phone” or “By E-mail.” If registering by phone, enter your mobile number and create a password. If registering by email, provide additional details such as full name, email address, region and city. Input the Promo Code REGPESA in the designated field. Agree to the terms and conditions by checking the box under the registration form. Tap/click ‘Register’ and your account should be live.

Alternatively, you don’t need to click/tap the Registration form. PariPesa has a small block on the right side of the homepage that allows you to create an account quickly. Input your details and tap ‘Register’ to get your account.

Requirements for Signing Up with PariPesa

PariPesa has certain requirements to complete your sign-up process as a licensed sports betting and casino site.

Below are the terms and conditions of opening an account:

A valid e-mail address and phone number. PariPesa will send a confirmation code to them to confirm they are active before granting you access.

Players must be 18 and above and reside in Nigeria to create an account.

and above and reside in Nigeria to create an account. Enter your full name as it appears on your identification document. The government-issued documents are part of the verification requirements, which we will discuss in the next section.

Verify Your Account on PariPesa

PariPesa Nigeria requires you to verify your identity before you can start placing bets on the platform. It’s a straightforward process, so you should complete it after signing up, as it will give you full account access. You cannot place a withdrawal request or receive the welcome bonuses available without verifying your identity.

Here’s how to complete the verification process on PariPesa:

Fill out the PariPesa registration form and log in to your account. Next, go to settings and click on ‘Personal Data.’ Fill in the required spaces, especially if you used the phone registration option. You will also find your registration number, which you can use to access your account. Next, go to the KYC section and upload a clear copy of your government-issued ID document. You should snap the document first before uploading it.

Customer support may ask you to upload additional documents to confirm your identity, depending on your payment method. Verification could take up to 48 hours before it is complete. The customer support team will inform you of their decision on whether the verification request was successful or if you need to upload further KYC documents. They will also state reasons for their decision if the document is rejected.

PariPesa Promo Code for Registration

Once you complete the PariPesa sign-up and verify your identity, the welcome bonuses will become available to claim. You could enter the PariPesa promo code REGPESA and fund your account to receive the bonus.

This includes a deposit match offer of up to ₦230,000 for your first deposit on sports betting. If you’re undecided on which bonus to select during registration, PariPesa has other offers such as Accumulator Bonus, AdvanceBet, Birthday Bonus, and Cashback.

Is it Legal to Register on PariPesa in Nigeria?

PariPesa is a legal betting platform in Nigeria. It has licences from the Oyo State Gaming Board with license number OYSGB/CASB/22016 and the National Regulatory Commission with permit 0001084, all obtaianed in 2019.

It has a loyal customer base in many Nigerian states due to its competitive odds, wide betting markets and quick withdrawal processing. The banking section only lists reputable payment methods with standby customer support. You will also find bonuses and promotions for casino and sports betting, both for new and regular players/bettors.

Why Register with PariPesa?

The PariPesa registration process is among the simplest procedures among Nigerian bookmakers. You can get your account live within 2 minutes, especially if you have the required documents. You can also complete the registration form on mobile through its dedicated app. The user interface is simple and highly optimised to fit in any smartphone screen. It is also available for iOS and Android devices.

Here’s why many bettors in Nigeria choose to register with PariPesa:

✅ Fast and easy registration – Complete setup in less than 2 minutes

– Complete setup in less than 2 minutes 📱 Mobile app available – Optimised for iOS and Android

– Optimised for iOS and Android 🕐 24/7 customer support – Live chat, email, and ticket options for quick assistance

– Live chat, email, and ticket options for quick assistance 🎮 Wide betting options – Includes sports, casino, Esports, Bingo, and virtual sports

– Includes sports, casino, Esports, Bingo, and virtual sports 🎰 Top-quality casino games – Powered by trusted software providers

– Powered by trusted software providers 🎁 Plenty of bonuses – Sports & casino welcome offers, birthday bonus, and more

– Sports & casino welcome offers, birthday bonus, and more ✅ Fair terms and secure platform – Safe and transparent betting environment

Once you register, you gain access to all these features and can enjoy the full range of promotions PariPesa has to offer.

FAQ

Why can’t I complete the PariPesa registration form?

There may be some reasons why you can’t register on PariPesa. Among them is entering an inactive phone number or not using the correct confirmation code sent to you via SMS. The bookmaker only allows customers over 18 years old to sign up.

Where can I find the PariPesa registration form?

Load the PariPesa website on your mobile browser or PC. Click ‘Registration’ to find the form to create an account.

How do I verify my number on PariPesa?

To verify your phone number on PariPesa, enter the correct digits on the registration form and add the confirmation code. Alternatively, complete the login process, go to the “Personal Details” page and add your phone number. You should receive a code that you will use to confirm it.

How to delete my PariPesa Account?

Send a message to customer support via any contact options available. Add your account details like the username, phone number or e-mail.