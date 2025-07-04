PariPesa Promo Code is PESAPROM is July 2025

Use the PariPesa promo code PESAPROM in July 2025 to get a 100% welcome bonus of up to ₦230,000 when you sign up.

What is the PariPesa Promo Code for July 2025?

The PariPesa promo code for July 2025 is PESAPROM. By using this code, new users can claim a 100% welcome bonus of up to ₦230,000 after making a minimum deposit of ₦450.

You can find a summary of the PariPesa welcome offer in the table below.

Paripesa Offer Details Promo Code PESAPROM Paripesa Welcome Bonus 100% bonus up to ₦230,000 Minimum Deposit ₦450 Minimum Odds 1.40 Wagering Requirement 5x

How to Use the PariPesa Promo Code?

You can use the PariPesa promo code by following the procedure below:

Visit the PariPesa Nigeria website. Tap the ‘Registration’ button at the top of the sports betting site. Opt in for the sports betting bonus, choose a registration method and input your details into the PariPesa registration form. Deposit real money into your PariPesa account. PariPesa adds the bonus to your account automatically once your deposit is confirmed.

PariPesa Bonus: Requirements and Rules

This section of our expert review focuses on the bonus conditions of the PariPesa first deposit offer. Our research revealed that bettors must meet the requisite conditions and abide by the operator’s rules to qualify for and claim this bonus.

We highlight this information below:

New customers only.

Must be above 18 years old.

Nigerian residents only.

Valid phone number and/or email address.

One bonus per customer/household.

Account must be verified (KYC).

Have a personal bank account.

Minimum deposit of ₦450.

Wager the bonus amount 5 times in accumulator bets (minimum of 3 events).

Offer cannot be combined with other promotions.

Other PariPesa T&Cs apply.

Check PariPesa’s Other Promotions and Bonuses

After completing our registration on the site, we explored other available promotions and bonuses. You can find the analysis we made for some of these bonuses below.



Promotion Details Win ₦3,000,000 Monthly Win up to ₦3M by placing single winning bets at odds of 5.00 or higher. Turbo Saturday Get a 100% deposit bonus every Saturday. Birthday Bonus Receive a free bet as a birthday gift via SMS. Accumulator Bonus 10% odds boost on selected ready-made accumulator bets. Cashout (Bet Slip Sale) Sell all or part of your stake before bet settlement. Autosale option available.

Win 3,000,000 NGN with PariPesa

PariPesa is giving Nigerian bettors the chance to win up to ₦3,000,000 every month through a special offer. To take part, just register or log in, confirm your details, and opt in on the promo page. Then, place single winning bets of at least ₦50 at odds of 5.00 or higher. The top three bettors with the most qualifying wins each month will win ₦1.5M, ₦1M, and ₦500K respectively. Winners must claim their prizes in person and will be featured in PariPesa's promotions.

Turbo Saturday

Bettors will fully enjoy their Saturdays with PariPesa’s Turbo Saturday bonus. You can claim a 100% deposit bonus by depositing at least ₦4,300. The bonus offer is capped at ₦43,000. This exclusive offer is available every Saturday from 00:00 to 23:59. Note that other T&Cs apply.

Birthday Bonus

The birthday bonus is a free bet sent to the recipient via SMS. This is a personal bonus offer that PariPesa extends to its customers on their birthday. It is one of the customer-centric approaches that the operator included in its betting lineup. Notably, it is only available to PariPesa’s most active customers.

ACCUMULATOR BONUS

With PariPesa’s Accumulator of the Day offer, you can boost your potential winnings by 10%! Every day, PariPesa selects top sports events and combines them into ready-made accumulators. Simply log in, pick your favourite from the list, and place your bet using funds from your main account. If your accumulator wins, your odds get a 10% boost.

Cashout

With PariPesa’s Cashout feature, you can take control of your bets by selling all or part of your stake before the event ends. Whether you're using single, accumulator, or system bets, you can cash out directly from your account if things aren't going your way. You’ll find the option in your Bet History or My Bets section. You can also set up Autosale, which automatically cashes out your bet once it hits your desired amount. Keep in mind, availability depends on the bet and current match conditions.

Compare PariPesa Bonus Other Top Welcome Offers in Nigeria

There are several bookmakers in Nigeria. In this section, we compare PariPesa’s promo code with those of other top Nigerian bookmakers. Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision on which bookmaker to choose. You can read our findings in the subsections below.

PariPesa vs 1xBet Welcome Offer

1xBet and PariPesa differ in their welcome bonuses and bonus strategies. PariPesa offers a straightforward 100% first deposit bonus of up to ₦230,000. On the other hand, 1xBet provides a tiered deposit bonus structure across your first four deposits. It offers a 300% bonus for deposits up to ₦291,200. Invariably, bettors have to decide which of these promo codes to opt in for.

PariPesa vs Betway Welcome Offer

PariPesa NG offers new users a first deposit bonus. However, this differs from Betway NG – which currently lacks a welcome bonus. Betway tries compensating with alternative offers, such as jackpots, Saturday boosted odds and a random free-play Friday bonus. In the end, the PariPesa promo code is better than Betway’s offer.

PariPesa vs Betano Welcome Offer

The two Nigerian bookmakers showcase similar welcome bonus strategies. PariPesa provides a detailed bonus structure with a 100% first deposit bonus of up to ₦2 30,000. Betano, on the other hand, offers a 50% sports welcome bonus of up to ₦200,000. Betano’s bonus comes with a much higher wagering requirement.

Why Choose PariPesa Promotions?

PariPesa’s promotions are transparent and simple to understand. You can observe this in the various bonuses and promotions they offer. For example, its promotion structure offers a clear 100% first deposit bonus of up to ₦230,000 and uses no tiers. In addition to being straightforward, PariPesa provides a user-friendly experience and reasonable wagering requirements. We have done the research for this and that is why we rate PariPesa promotions solidly.

Our Expert Opinion

Author name: Paul Udor

What do you think about the PariPesa bonus?

PariPesa’s welcome bonus is a good offer for new players who register and deposit on the betting platform. It allows you to obtain extra funds that you can use to bet on more games without risking your bankroll. However, the bonus comes with certain requirements and limitations. These conditions make it comparably less attractive, especially considering the 5x wagering requirement and 1.40 minimum odds per selection.

What do you like about PariPesa?

I like that PariPesa offers a tailored gambling experience and extra bonuses aside from the welcome bonus. Therefore, it doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or an experienced bettor; there is something to enjoy when you join the platform.

To which type of player would you suggest PariPesa?

PariPesa is ideal for players who enjoy betting on sports and playing casino games with bonus offers. The platform offers sports betting and casino bonuses to new and existing players, increasing your bankroll and extending your gameplay.

Pros Cons Clear and simple bonus structure Absence of a no-deposit bonus Low wagering requirements Relatively low compared to some other bookies Competitive ₦230,000 bonus limit

FAQ

We conclude our PariPesa promo code review with FAQs. You can read and obtain answers to frequent questions you may have in the subsections below.

How to use the PariPesa promo code?

Press the ‘Registration’ icon on the PariPesa homepage to open the registration form. Then, input the PariPesa promo code into the registration form during the PariPesa registration process.

Does PariPesa give a welcome bonus?

PariPesa NG offers its new customers a welcome bonus of up to ₦230,000.

Does PariPesa have a no-deposit bonus?

PariPesa does not have a no-deposit bonus. The betting site, however, offers a first deposit bonus during registration. Another bonus that seems to be a no-deposit bonus is the birthday bonus – but again, this bonus is given to the most active PariPesa customers.

Can I use the PariPesa promo code more than once?

We tested this and discovered that you can only use a PariPesa promo code once. This is in line with the tenets and rules of the PariPesa platform. It therefore implies that you cannot use the PariPesa promo code more than once. Any subsequent attempts will thus yield no result.

Does PariPesa offer a loyalty program?

PariPesa offers a loyalty program to the most consistent players. You can find the loyalty program on the sports betting site as “Casino VIP Cashback”. It is an 8-level loyalty program, with all players starting at Copper (Level 1). Players move from one tier to another based on their gaming activities.