Total Goals Betting: Seven Best Over 2.5 Picks This Weekend

With several weeks completed around Europe’s major leagues, trends are becoming clearer. This helps to inform betting decisions.

This helps to inform betting decisions and gives us much more to work with when looking at the total goals markets.

These matches have been selected using a combination of this season’s numbers and last season’s metrics.

Fixture Over 2.5 goals Portsmouth vs Oxford 1.95 Coventry vs Sheffield Wednesday 1.75 Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund 1.78 Reims vs Montpellier 1.65 Nice vs PSG 1.70 Alaves vs Barcelona 1.65

Portsmouth vs Oxford

Portsmouth’s 75% hit rate on over 2.5 goals is the joint-highest in the Championship. The expected goals tallies indicate these are two of the worst defences in the division, which suggests a goal fest at Fratton Park.

After conceding six to Stoke on Wednesday, Portsmouth have let in multiple goals in five of their last six outings.

Coventry vs Sheffield Wednesday

Coventry have seen over 2.5 goals in three consecutive matches. This over has cashed in five of Sheffield Wednesday’s eight league matches this term.

Only Cardiff and Portsmouth have conceded more league goals than Wednesday so far this season.

Leicester vs Bournemouth

Four of Leicester’s last five league matches have generated three or more goals. They were involved in a 4-2 thriller away to Arsenal last weekend.

Bournemouth fired three past Southampton last time out and have generated the same number of expected goals this season as Arsenal. With a porous Leicester defence, the Cherries might hit this over on their own.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund

After Borussia Dortmund torched Celtic, scoring seven goals on Tuesday night, there was no way we could look past Nuri Sahin’s side here.

Yes, Union Berlin have gone under this number in four of their last five league matches, but good offence should overpower good defence here. Four of the last six meetings have gone over this line.

Reims vs Montpellier

Five of Montpellier’s six Ligue 1 matches have produced over 2.5 goals. Their defence has conceded the joint-most goals in Ligue 1.

Either side of a 1-1 draw with PSG, Reims have had four matches with three or more total goals, including a 3-1 win over Angers last weekend.

Nice vs PSG

Monaco and PSG are the only teams in Ligue 1 to have created more expected goals than Nice. While Nice’s defence has been solid, it’s unlikely to keep out this PSG attack.

The last three meetings between these teams have gone over 2.5 total goals. Look for a competitive match on the south coast, with multiple goals predicted from both teams.

Alaves vs Barcelona

Seven of Barcelona’s last eight matches have had over 2.5 goals, including their 4-2 loss to Osasuna last weekend. They dispatched BSC Young Boys 5-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

Alaves’ eight La Liga matches have produced 23 total goals, with the over hitting in 62% of their fixtures. Both meetings last season cleared this line – we expect an emphatic Barcelona win.