RB Leipzig have started the season with a club-record goal tally. However, their results at home and away show a clear weakness bettors must avoid.

Market Selection Odds RB Leipzig vs RC Lens RB Leipzig win and Over 3.5 goals 2.32

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Home comforts vs away terrors

RB Leipzig’s Bundesliga campaign could’ve had a different outlook if it hadn't been for their awful away form.

The Red Bulls have already scored 27 goals after nine games, the most they’ve scored in the league after this point. However, drilling down to their numbers shows that 23 of those goals came on home soil, along with 83% of their league points this season.

Away from the Red Bull Arena, Martin Demichelis’ men have been poor, winning just one of four such league matches. Leipzig have only scored four goals in those away games, which ranks them 14th for points collected on the road this term. They’re undoubtedly the league’s best team on home soil, but one of the worst outside of their comfort zone.

As a result, the idea is to focus on their home games. They've been thriving, winning all five of their Bundesliga matches. Their 23 goals at the Red Bull Arena mean they average 4.6 goals per game, one of the best averages across Europe. They’ve seen an average of five league goals scored at their home ground, regardless of who scored them.

Their underlying data supports what they’ve been doing. Leipzig have achieved a minimum xG (expected goals) of 2.23 in all five home games this season. That’s indicative of a side creating quality chances every week. Their 62 shots on target are second only to Bayern, while their 17.42% conversion rate is the best in the league.

The European sample is just as strong, as Leipzig recorded a slightly better xG than PSV in their recent 1-0 win. The hosts took 19 shots with an xG of 1.76 compared to the Dutch side’s 11 shots and 1.45 xG.

While they lost 3-2 to Manchester City, they still took 14 shots to City’s 12, with six being on target compared to the visitors’ five. The numbers in that match weren’t a sign of home weakness, but rather that they faced superior opposition.

The Lens test

Leipzig have been odds-on favourites in each of their five Bundesliga home games. They are priced similarly for the visit of RC Lens in the Champions League.

The markets already accounted for their excellence at home, which is why backing them for a straight win doesn’t offer much value. However, considering the number of goals they’re used to seeing at the Red Bull Arena, it may be worth coupling their win with a goals bet.

The Champions League itself is a winner for the goals market, with an average of 4.05 goals scored per game. High-scoring games are the norm here, given the nature of the competition. Looking at the opposition, RC Lens arrive in defensively worrying shape, having conceded nine goals to Como at home in their most recent outing.

They conceded nine big chances and 4.18 xG despite having home advantage. Leipzig’s domestic form has delivered a win and over 2.5 goals in each of their five home games. Four of those five outings cleared the 3.5-goal line.

Although backing a higher goal line carries some risk, the Champions League's scoring trends make it an option worth considering.

The main concern with this approach is that Leipzig have not been equally convincing in every setting. They lost their one big European test against City, and their away form shows they are far less reliable when the crowd is not behind them.

Playing at the Red Bull Arena should reduce those concerns. The selection is based primarily on Leipzig’s strong home record rather than simply their overall superiority over Lens.

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