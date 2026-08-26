5 top picks for Matchday 1 of the 2026/27 German Bundesliga

The Bundesliga saw an average of 3.22 goals per game last season, more than any of Europe’s other top five leagues. Goals markets could be worthwhile.

2026/27 Bundesliga Matchday 1 betting markets Odds Bayern to win & Both teams to score (Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart) 1.99 Both teams to score (Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt) 1.54 Bayer Leverkusen to win (Elversberg vs Bayer Leverkusen) 1.60 RB Leipzig to win (RB Leipzig vs Borussia Mönchengladbach) 1.62 Both teams to score (Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV) 1.72

Odds courtesy of bet9ja. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart

Bayern set a Bundesliga record with 122 goals last season. Stuttgart were next best on 71. Therefore, the Bundesliga’s two most productive attacks collide in the very first fixture of 2026/27. That’s why a straight home win at a 77%-78% probability holds less appeal than an angle built around goals.

The splits reinforce it. Bayern scored 68 and conceded 19 in 17 matches at the Allianz Arena. Meanwhile, Stuttgart's away record produced 41 scored and 33 conceded from the same number of games.

Recent meetings still favour the hosts, however. Bayern won the last two league clashes 5-0 and 4-2. Yet, Stuttgart's 25 goals across nine away league games in 2026 show they can pose an attacking threat rather than simply sit back as underdogs.

The pick is Bayern to win and Both teams to score.

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt were among the Bundesliga’s most consistent teams for both teams to score bets last season. They scored 61 and conceded 65 across a campaign that produced 25 BTTS winners in 34 games. With little separating the sides in the 1X2 market, that record is particularly noteworthy.

Union only add to the case. Both teams scored in 12 of their 17 home league matches last season. Frankfurt's away split of 32 scored and 38 conceded points towards another open game on the road.

The recent head-to-heads lean the same way, with the latest two league meetings ending 1-1 and 4-3. Frankfurt are ready for 2026/27 under Adi Hütter after a significant personnel reset. Losing both established full-backs could leave them vulnerable in transition.

The pick is Both teams to score.

Elversberg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen are starting over after a disappointing 2025/26 campaign that ended in a sixth-place finish. Bayer’s managerial reset matters. Carles Martínez takes charge with a focus on vertical, attacking football. Martinez has a great opportunity to stamp his mark against weaker opposition on Matchday 1.

Leverkusen scored 68 and conceded 47 in the Bundesliga last season. Newly promoted Elversberg's most recent competitive baseline comes from the 2. Bundesliga, where they scored 64 and conceded 39 on the way to promotion. That gap in level is the clearest reason the away price is backable.

Leverkusen’s away form last season was solid enough to add weight to our prediction. They landed eight away wins, four draws and five defeats last season. In 2026 alone, they won four of their 10 Bundesliga matches on the road.

The pick is Bayer Leverkusen to win.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Leipzig enter a new era under Martín Demichelis. This transition angle is important to weigh, but their home numbers remain one of the strongest foundations in the division. They won 12, drew two and lost only three of 17 league matches at the Red Bull Arena last season.

That record was built on 40 goals scored and just 20 conceded. Only Bayern, Mainz and Leverkusen managed a league win there all season. The coaching change aside, that remains a strong baseline for Matchday 1.

Gladbach's away profile pushes the selection further. They won only three of 17 on the road last season. They also drew four and lost six of 10 away league games in 2026, scoring eight and conceding 22.

The pick is RB Leipzig to win.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV

Dortmund's home record makes them obvious favourites, but the better value sits on goals at both ends. Niko Kovač's side scored 70 league goals last season, the third-most in the division. BVB won 13, drew two and lost two at home, scoring 40 and conceding 16.

The caveat is that Dortmund also had the league's best defence overall, conceding just 34. Hamburg are still capable of testing it: they scored 40 and conceded 54 across the season. Both teams scored in 22 of their league games. Hamburg’s 2026 away record of three wins, three draws and four defeats keeps this bet in play.

Recent meetings support the market. Dortmund won 3-2 at this ground before the return fixture ended 1-1.

The pick is both teams to score.

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