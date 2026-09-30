Manchester City emerge as the value pick to win the Premier League

On the pitch, Enzo Maresca’s side have made the perfect start to the campaign, but they’re at risk of receiving an enormous penalty at some point.

Premier League winner market Odds Man City 4.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Guilty verdict casts a dark shadow over Man City’s bright start

There has been a cloud hanging over Man City ever since the Premier League announced charges in February 2023. After a lengthy process, the verdict has finally been announced, with the club guilty of the vast majority of the alleged breaches. However, that is far from the end of the matter.

Following their 2008 takeover, City benefitted from heavy investment and won eight league titles between 2012 and 2024. That included an unprecedented four straight Premier League triumphs under Pep Guardiola in the early 2020s.

Under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, who replaced Guardiola in the summer, City are currently top of the Premier League again. They are the only side with a 100% record so far this term. The early results pointed towards a two-horse title race, with the Citizens three points clear of Arsenal after five games.

With high-profile signings such as Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez on board, City have impressed in midfield and up front. They have outperformed Arsenal in an attacking sense, scoring 13 goals from 10.5 xG.

They were closing in on the Gunners in the Premier League title market before the verdict was announced. Their odds have significantly lengthened since then, but they remain second favourites.

The club have already announced their intention to appeal and are likely to fight the case until the end. Given the amount of time the initial proceedings took, it may yet be a long while before any punishment is imposed.

That creates a difficult situation for a talented squad, but it could potentially have a galvanising impact. The media talk and backlash from fans of other clubs are unlikely to disappear any time soon. If City face no sanctions this season, they should still be serious contenders.

Uncertainty over punishment timeline creates a betting opportunity

This is now a highly unusual situation when it comes to betting on the Premier League. Man City are given an implied probability of around 21% to win the title. However, they are also the fourth favourites for relegation, with a 38% chance to go down.

Bettors need to keep a close eye on events off the pitch, as well as what takes place on it. Man City’s hierarchy has shown no intention of changing its stance that the club have committed no financial wrongdoing.

Given the seriousness of the case and huge implications for English football, this is a story that will run and run. It’s hard to see a definitive outcome being reached before the end of this season. In the meantime, City will remain focused on their bid to win more silverware on the pitch.

With that in mind, now may be the best time to lock in value on City winning the 2026/27 title. They have seldom been available at such long odds to win the Premier League so early in a season.

Arsenal were outplayed in a crushing 3-0 defeat at Brighton last time out. Mikel Arteta’s team are now a real force, but they are reliant on set-pieces and still short up front. Since the start of last season, they’ve scored 0.25 fewer goals per game than Man City in the league.

The one big potential difference-maker in this title race is Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is as sharp as ever, with five goals in five Premier League outings so far.

He averages 4.0 shots per game, exceeding his rate in each of his previous four seasons in England. Haaland’s xG total of 4.43 is also the highest in the English top flight. That highlights the excellent service he’s getting from the likes of Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo.

With a revamped midfield and an attack that is starting to click, City look capable of taking the fight to Arsenal. If they avoid a penalty this season, Maresca will fancy his chances of leading this team all the way to the title.

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