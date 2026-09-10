A lively Ligue 1 start points to more goals on Matchday 4

Three rounds are still a small sample, but the numbers make the Both Teams to Score markets in Auxerre and Brest worth watching this weekend.

Matchday 4 2026/27 French Ligue 1 betting markets Odds Both teams to score - yes (Auxerre vs Nice) 1.74 Both teams to score - yes (Brest vs PSG) 1.70

Odds courtesy of Bet9ja. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Discover our top suggested bookmakers for superior odds and generous promotions: Betano, Bet9ja, 1xBet and Betwinner are globally trusted industry leaders in Nigeria that you should explore today!

Want to know more about Nigeria's best betting sites, each featuring top-tier security and the most competitive markets?

Find out about other trusted betting sites offering top welcome bonuses instantly available to all new players across Nigeria.

If you are seeking expert analysis to drive better results and need highly qualitative betting tips, check our popular Bets of the Week predictions page for carefully researched picks.

Ligue 1 goals have been flowing early this season

Ligue 1 has produced plenty of goals in the opening rounds, giving bettors and fans an entertaining start to the season. There have been 160 goals in 26 tracked games, averaging 3.08 per match.

Ligue 1 averaged 2.85 goals across 309 games last season, yet backers still enjoyed a profitable campaign. The French leagues have traditionally offered value for Unders bettors.

Of course, it’s impossible for us to say with any certainty that goals will continue to flow all season. However, there’s enough evidence to suggest a short-term angle in the Both Teams to Score market.

The Auxerre vs Nice and Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 matches this weekend could produce goals at both ends, but for different reasons.

Auxerre have already shown signs of defensive frailty. By contrast, Brest have been impressive in attack, particularly in the final third. They now face the defending French champions, who have been surprisingly vulnerable.

Auxerre vs Nice - Auxerre’s openness points to BTTS - Yes

Auxerre host Nice at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps on Saturday, 12 September at 19:45 BST. The home side have already become one of the division’s most reliable Over teams.

The hosts are bottom after three defeats, with four goals scored and 11 conceded. BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals have landed in each of their league matches. Auxerre’s defensive problems are clear from their results. A 5-2 defeat at Lens was followed by a 3-1 home loss to Angers. Auxerre were then beaten 3-1 at Lyon last time out.

They have shown some attacking threat too, generating 4.4 xG (expected goals) from 30 shots. They have also averaged 4.4 attempts on target across those three games.

Auxerre’s defence is the main reason for this selection. The latest defeat at Lyon showed how easily they can be stretched by set pieces and cut-backs. That is a concern for a side already conceding chances at such a high rate.

The defensive absences only make matters worse. Assane Dioussé, Marvin Senaya, Bryan Okoh and Sekou Fofana are all out, while Axel Tuanzebe is not fully fit.

Nice are the reason this isn’t the cleanest BTTS pick of this weekend’s Ligue 1 schedule. They’ve scored only once in three league matches, with just 2.9 xG and 2.3 shots on target per match.

Nice have underperformed in the final third so far this term. Still, the 1-1 draw with Le Mans last weekend was a positive step for Nice in front of goal. The recent head-to-head record between these sides gives us more confidence in a BTTS bet this weekend.

Auxerre won this game 2-1 last season, while Nice took the reverse meeting 3-1. Nice also have defensive issues, with Antoine Mendy, Moise Bombito, Laurent Abergel and Morgan Sanson unavailable. Algerian defensive midfielder Hicham Boudaoui, who usually screens the Nice backline, is also a doubt.

Brest vs PSG - Brest can expose PSG’s defensive problems

Brest host Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Francis-Le Blé on Sunday, 13 September at 19:45 BST. At first glance, this looks like the cleaner BTTS angle of the two.

Brest are 7th after an unbeaten three-match start, with six goals scored and five conceded. BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals have landed in every league game so far.

Brest have the strongest attacking numbers of the four teams featured. They’ve produced 8.1 xG from 57 shots and 7.7 shots on target per game across their first three matches.

Two 2-2 draws against Le Mans and Toulouse were followed by a 2-1 win at Le Havre. Their first three games suggest Brest can create chances in open matches. They rank second in Ligue 1 for big chances created (16).

PSG’s league position gives Brest another reason to consider the BTTS bet. Luis Enrique’s men are 13th with two points from three matches, having scored five and conceded six. Despite their strong recent record in French football, PSG are still without a Ligue 1 win this season. That is a surprising start for the reigning French champions.

Even without leaning too hard on early analytics, that league record is enough to show they have been vulnerable. Their attacking quality remains clear. They have found the net in all three league matches, despite the poor return in points.

The short turnaround is another factor. PSG beat Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday night before travelling to Brest on Sunday. Fatigue or rotation could affect their performance.

The main concern for this pick is the head-to-head record. PSG have won the last five meetings with Brest. This includes 3-0 wins in both legs of last season’s Champions League play-off tie and a 1-0 league victory.

That record makes the bet less straightforward, especially as Brest have repeatedly failed to score against Enrique’s men. Nevertheless, Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain remains the most likely BTTS pick of the two options.

Brest have shown plenty of attacking threat, with BTTS landing in each of their last three games. PSG’s winless start has included six goals conceded. Brest vs PSG is therefore the stronger BTTS pick of the two.

Auxerre vs Nice is more difficult to trust, as Nice have scored just once in three league games despite producing 2.9 xG. Auxerre’s defensive record makes BTTS appealing, but Nice’s lack of goals remains the main concern. That makes the goals market harder to back than some of the stronger BTTS options elsewhere this weekend.

+