Champions League winner odds: Predictions updated on 17.04.26

Value could lie in backing against home advantage in the second leg. Bayern and Arsenal are favourites, but PSG and Atletico have shown their quality.

Team Odds Implied % Probability Bayern Munich 2.75 36.4 Arsenal 3.00 33.3 PSG 3.75 26.7 Atletico Madrid 8.00 12.50

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

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Latest UCL odds & market movers

Bayern are the favourites and have been brilliant this season — Harry Kane is in brilliant form.

Arsenal remain on course for the Premier League title, but they have stumbled of late.

As reigning champions, PSG can’t be ruled out — they seem to be improving every week.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have impressed and are extremely difficult to beat.

Team-by-team analysis: Top contenders for the Champions League title

1. Bayern Munich

Bayern are on course for yet another Bundesliga title this season. They are arguably the best team in the world right now. Vincent Kompany’s men remain on track for a treble and have lost just two games all season. Die Roten have excellent squad depth as well, which allows them to rotate and keep things fresh.

Current odds: 2.75 - 7/4

2.75 - 7/4 Key argument FOR: Bayern are in brilliant form, and are incredibly difficult to beat.

Bayern are in brilliant form, and are incredibly difficult to beat. Key argument AGAINST: They can be a little too open defensively.

They can be a little too open defensively. Our opinion: Die Bayern are favourites for the title for a reason. They are our pick to go all the way.

2. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have endured a difficult spell lately, losing the Carabao Cup final and being knocked out of the FA Cup. They’ve won only one of their last five matches and barely scraped through their quarter-final against Sporting Clube de Portugal. The Londoners have had an excellent season for the most part, but are stumbling in a key period.

Current odds: 3 - 9/4

3 - 9/4 Key argument FOR: Arsenal are a very organised side that don’t lose very often.

Arsenal are a very organised side that don’t lose very often. Key argument AGAINST: Cracks are starting to show, and April is a notoriously bad month for Arteta.

Cracks are starting to show, and April is a notoriously bad month for Arteta. Our opinion: We think the Gunners will clinch the Premier League title, but at the cost of falling in Europe.

3. Paris Saint-Germain

The Parisiens are back in control in Ligue 1, and, just like last season, are peaking at the right time. Luis Enrique and his side have won seven of the last eight across all competitions and have been scoring plenty of goals. A 4-0 aggregate win over Liverpool in the last round showcased the quality of the reigning champions.

Current odds: 3.75 - 5/2

3.75 - 5/2 Key argument FOR: Paris Saint-Germain are packed with quality. They are well-rested, with fewer other competitions demanding their focus.

Paris Saint-Germain are packed with quality. They are well-rested, with fewer other competitions demanding their focus. Key argument AGAINST: Enrique’s side have suffered some surprise defeats this season, so there are weaknesses to exploit.

Enrique’s side have suffered some surprise defeats this season, so there are weaknesses to exploit. Our opinion: We’re backing Bayern Munich over two legs. However, if Paris Saint-Germain upset the odds in this tie, they’ll go on to retain their title.

4. Atletico Madrid

Not many would’ve predicted that Atletico would reach the final four of this year’s UCL, but here we are. They’ve lost five of their last six matches, but have just knocked out Barcelona and could win the Copa del Rey this weekend. Diego Simeone has finished as runner-up in this competition twice. He will be eager to add to the Rojiblancos’ trophy collection.

Current odds: 8 - 7/1

8 - 7/1 Key argument FOR: Atletico Madrid have plenty of grit.

Atletico Madrid have plenty of grit. Key argument AGAINST: They have struggled for form and lack the same squad depth as their fellow challengers.

They have struggled for form and lack the same squad depth as their fellow challengers. Our opinion: Simeone’s men could scrape past the Gunners, but we can’t see them beating Bayern or PSG.

Our prediction for the 2025–26 Champions League

So far, 14 of the 20 knockout ties have been won by the teams who had the second leg at home. Both Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico will back themselves to buck the trend in their semi-finals. The outright odds betting market is an interesting one, given how tight these games could be.

The Parisiens are arguably the most balanced of the four teams, with an average of 2.05 xG per game. They have probably studied the risks that Bayern took against Real Madrid and will be confident of exploiting the Germans’ defensive fragility. For instance, would Kompany’s men have progressed had Eduardo Camavinga not been sent off?

That said, Bayern are very strong at home, having lost just one of the last 29 in Munich. They could aim to keep it tight in the first leg, opting to finish the job in the second. The French giants did win 2-0 when they met in the Club World Cup, which should give them a psychological edge.

Atletico have a tough second-leg task on their hands when they head to the Emirates. Arsenal have lost just twice there all season, so the Spaniards will be desperate to use their own home advantage. With such a poor run of form, it is no surprise to see them as outsiders in the outright market.

They had a lower xG (3.91/2.25) against Barca, despite their rivals ending with 10 men in both matches. Simeone’s side also have the lowest average xG (1.78) of all four semi-finalists, but they don’t face as much pressure as their rivals. The Gunners are struggling for goals, which could play into Atletico’s hands if they make the first leg count.

We’re backing Bayern to progress to the final next month, with PSG running them close. Arsenal, however, are in trouble at the moment, and Atletico could take advantage of that. Our view is that backing against the second-leg home side could pay off in London, but not in Bavaria.

The outright odds are in Die Roten’s favour, and we agree with the bookies. We’re backing them to lift Europe’s biggest prize for the seventh time.

How to read Champions League odds

If you are new to sports betting, looking at Champions League winner odds can feel like trying to read another language. This section breaks down everything you need to know about betting on the Champions League outright market, how odds formats work, and when to place your bets.

4.1 What are outright / futures odds?

When you look at "Champions League Winner Odds," you are looking at an outright market.

Outright bets involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match.

involve wagering on the overall winner of the entire tournament, rather than the result of a single 90-minute match. You can place an outright bet before the tournament begins in September, or you can place it during the competition (like right now, before the quarter-finals).

Unlike match betting—where you bet on Team A to beat Team B on a specific Tuesday night—an outright bet stays alive as long as your chosen team remains in the tournament. If they win the final in Budapest, your bet wins.

4.2 How to read the three odds formats

Depending on where you live or which sportsbook you use, odds are displayed in one of three main formats. They all represent the exact same potential payout, just written differently. Let's use Arsenal as our example.

Decimal (3.25) — Popular in Europe & internationally: This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake).

This represents the total return you get for every unit wagered, including your original stake. If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 3.25, your total return is $32.50 (a $22.50 profit plus your $10 stake). Fractional (9/4) — Popular in the UK & Ireland: This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total.

This format shows your potential profit relative to your stake. The formula is Profit / Stake. At 9/4, for every $4 you bet, you win $9 in profit. A $4 bet returns $13 total. American / Moneyline (+225) — Popular in the US: When there is a plus sign (+), the number indicates how much profit you would make on a $100 bet. So, +225 means a $100 bet yields $225 in profit, for a total payout of $325.

4.3 What is implied probability?

Latest UCL odds & market movers

Implied probability converts betting odds into a percentage. It tells you exactly how likely the bookmakers believe an outcome is to happen.

The simplest formula to calculate this uses decimal odds:

1 ÷ Decimal Odds × 100 = Implied Probability %

Let's look at Arsenal’s current odds of 3.25:

1 ÷ 3.25 = 0.3076

0.3076 × 100 = 30.8%

In plain English, this means bookies believe Arsenal have a roughly 30.8% chance of winning the Champions League. If you think Arsenal’s actual chance of winning is higher than 30.8%, that bet represents good "value." If you think their chances are lower, it's a bad bet.

4.4 Why do odds change?

Futures odds are a live, breathing market. They fluctuate constantly based on several variables:

Match results: If a team win comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down.

If a team win comfortably (like Bayern's 10–2 aggregate win), their odds will "shorten" (e.g., move from 6.00 down to 4.00), meaning their implied probability goes up and payouts go down. Tournament draws: The path to the final matters immensely. If a favourite draws a very tough opponent in the quarter-finals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten.

The path to the final matters immensely. If a favourite draws a very tough opponent in the quarter-finals, their odds might lengthen. If they get an "easier" draw, their odds will shorten. Key player injuries: If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss.

If a star player like Harry Kane were to suffer a tournament-ending injury, Bayern Munich’s odds to win would immediately lengthen to reflect that loss. Betting volume: Sportsbooks adjust lines based on where the public is putting their money to balance their own financial liability. If everyone starts betting heavily on Barcelona, the sportsbooks will lower Barcelona’s odds.

4.5 Early vs. late betting — when should you place your bet?

Is it better to bet on the Champions League in September or in April? There is no universally correct answer; it depends entirely on your strategy and risk tolerance.

Betting Early (higher reward, higher risk): If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet.

If you bet on a team in the group stages, you will almost always get better odds (higher payouts) because there are more unknown variables. You are getting "value" before the market adjusts to how good a team truly is. However, you risk early elimination or mid-season injuries derailing your bet. Betting Late (lower reward, lower risk): Betting in the quarter-finals or semi-finals gives you much more certainty. You know the exact bracket path, current form, and injury status of the squad. The trade-off is that the odds will be much shorter, resulting in smaller payouts.

Disclaimer: Betting involves financial risk. Please gamble responsibly and only wager what you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek help through your local or national responsible gambling organizations.

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