Nigeria vs Rwanda predictions: Backing the impact of star power

Our betting expert expects Nigeria to capitalise on home advantage and use their key players to secure three points.

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Best bets for Nigeria vs Rwanda - combo bet included

Over/under - under 2.5 goals 1.60 on 1xBet

1x2 & BTTS - Nigeria & no 1.15 on 1xBet

Winning margin - Nigeria to win by two goals 4.05 on 1xBet

Best bets for Nigeria vs Rwanda

Over/under - under 2.5 goals 1.60 on 1xBet

1x2 - Nigeria 1.40 on 1xBet

Winning margin - Nigeria to win by two goals 4.05 on 1xBet

We expect a 2-0 win for Nigeria.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Nigeria are in a precarious position in their World Cup Qualifiers group. They’ve only managed a single victory, leaving them fourth out of six nations in Group C. With four games remaining, the Super Eagles must win their next few games to have a chance of qualifying.

Preparations for this penultimate round of qualifiers don’t inspire much confidence. Eric Chelle’s side needed to end a five-game winless streak with a victory against Congo in the African Nations Championship last month.

However, the West African nation have several superstars around the world, and the coach has decided to call them for this gameweek. This is because winning this match is crucial for securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Rwanda is certainly a footballing nation that’s on the rise. They’ve surprised everyone on the continent with their performance so far, and currently sit in second place, five points behind South Africa.

The visitors beat Bafana Bafana earlier in the qualifiers, so they’ll be confident of winning this match. They also need more points, especially since they’re ranked at the bottom of the best second-placed teams across the competition.

Probable lineups for Nigeria vs Rwanda

Nigeria expected lineup: Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Bassey, Agu, Aina; Onyeka, Ndidi; Lookman, Iwobi, Chukwueze; Osimhen

Rwanda expected lineup: Ntwari; Ombalenga, Mutsinzi, Manzi, Niyomugabo; B. Mugisha, Kayitaba; Kwizera, Biramahire, G. Mugisha; Nshuti

Both sides to play a tight defensive game

Five of Nigeria’s six qualifiers ended with fewer than three goals, while all of Rwanda’s matches in this competition featured the same result. Evidently, these matches do not tend to see plenty of goals.

Based on recent form, four of Super Eagles’ last six outings ended with under three goals scored, including their previous home match against Congo. Meanwhile, the Amavubi are on a run of four consecutive matches that featured under three goals.

Additionally, these nations have clashed seven times before, six of which ended with fewer than three goals (86%). This is a likely outcome this weekend, especially since the business end of qualification is close. Both sides could choose to play a tight game to prevent a loss rather than going all-out for a win.

Nigeria vs Rwanda Betting Tip 1: Over/under - under 2.5 goals 1.60 on 1xBet

The Wasps to blank again

In their last two head-to-heads, each team has won once at the opponent's home stadium. However, there’s no doubt that Nigeria are a superior team. Especially since their superstars, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, will be available to play this match.

Across their seven meetings, Nigeria have just edged it. They’ve won three times compared to Rwanda’s solitary win in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Adel Amrouche’s side are on a four-game winless streak (three losses, one draw), including their defeat in the reverse fixture.

Furthermore, the Wasps have failed to score in three of their last four matches. They’ve also blanked in six of the eight head-to-heads with Nigeria. So, it is likely that only the hosts will find the net on Saturday.

Combo: Nigeria vs Rwanda Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & BTTS - Nigeria & no 1.15 on 1xBet

Alternative: Nigeria vs Rwanda Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Nigeria 1.40 on 1xBet

A safe and comfortable win

With the likes of Lookman, Osimhen, and Iwobi leading the attack for the hosts, they’re primed to at least win without much doubt. They’ve won 2-0 against Congo in their last match, and the previous time they won by that scoreline was against Rwanda.

The visitors lost three of their last four, also by a 2-0 scoreline. Meanwhile, Nigeria won three of the last eight head-to-heads by a two-goal margin. Considering they are at home, the Super Eagles could display a clinical and efficient performance.