Nigeria vs Benin predictions: Three points a must for World Cup spot

Our betting expert expects Nigeria to show the resilience they need to overcome the group leaders by the required scoreline.

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Best bets for Nigeria vs Benin

1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 1.37 on 1xBet

Overs/unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.68 on 1xBet

Winning margin - Nigeria to win by two goals at odds of 4.10 on 1xBet

Nigeria should beat Benin 2-0.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Despite a disappointing 2026 World Cup Qualification campaign, Nigeria are still in the hunt for that ticket to North America. A flurry of draws has them precariously positioned, where they could potentially miss out on back-to-back World Cups for the first time in their history.

However, they’ve done themselves a huge favour by winning their previous match against Lesotho. The Super Eagles now have a major say in their fate, as they face off against Group C’s leaders, the Benin Republic, on Tuesday.

Playing at home is also a fantastic advantage, especially considering they lost the reverse fixture back in 2024. Winning here will only be half the job done, however. The Super Eagles need South Africa to lose their final match against Rwanda.

Furthermore, Eric Chelle’s men must win by two clear goals to have any hope of qualifying. The Super Eagles can take some comfort in support from the southern tip of Africa. Bafana Bafana’s own chances to qualify depend on a Benin defeat, provided they win their home fixture.

Only Benin are in complete control of their destiny. The West Africans currently lead the group by two points, so a win for them will see them through to North America next year.

Gernot Rohr can be confident his new team can overcome his former employers, as they did back home. Whichever way it pans out, Tuesday evening will be one of the most exciting finishes to a World Cup qualifying campaign in recent memory.

Probable lineups for Nigeria vs Benin

Nigeria expected lineup: Nwabali, Fredrick, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Simon, Osimhen, Arokodare

Benin expected lineup: Dandjinou, Ouorou, Verdon, Tijani, Roche, D'Almeida, Imourane, Dossou, Dokou, Hountondji, Mounie

Revenge for the hosts

Losing their first-ever competitive match to Benin earlier in the campaign must still sting, especially as it remains Nigeria’s only defeat so far. The Super Eagles should be motivated and ready to take the game to the visitors this Tuesday.

Chelle’s charges know that only three points will do if they are to stand a chance at qualifying. Additionally, they wouldn’t want to disappoint the 30,000-strong crowd at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Nigeria have won three of their last four outings (75%), and they haven’t lost at home across their previous five matches. Benin are on a great run of three wins on the bounce, but their away form suggests they will struggle here.

The weekend’s win over Rwanda was their first triumph on the road after a dozen consecutive failed attempts (eight losses, four draws). They’ve also lost their previous three visits to Nigeria, which offers hope for the home side.

Nigeria vs Benin Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 1.37 on 1xBet

Goals may be scarce in Uyo clash

Both teams have shown similar attacking records across their qualifiers. The group leaders scored 12 times in nine games, while the hosts netted 11 goals in their nine fixtures. That’s an average of just over a goal per game for both sides.

It’s worth noting that seven of Benin’s last 10 games have seen just one team score on the day. Eight of those games produced fewer than three goals as well - a pattern the hosts are well accustomed to.

Nigeria’s nine qualifying matches have produced two goals or fewer in seven instances (78%). The four games they’ve hosted all ended with fewer than three goals on the scoreline, which suggests a low-scoring game is possible on Tuesday night.

Nigeria vs Benin Betting Tip 2: Overs/unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.68 on 1xBet

Crunching the numbers for qualification

Chelle’s troops understand that two goals are the minimum requirement to get into next year’s World Cup. They face a setback, however, as Ademola Lookman has to serve a suspension after picking up a yellow card the last time out.

Still, the Super Eagles have plenty of attacking talent including Victor Osimhen, who’s the top scorer for the nation in these qualifiers with three goals. Expect the home side to play with urgency and throw everything at the visitors.

One-goal victories have often decided matches between these two sides, occurring three times in their last five dates. Nigeria must get the math right and push Benin into a corner if they’re to walk out as one of Africa’s representatives at the 2026 World Cup. Considering the intense atmosphere in Uyo, Nigeria could just bag the goals they need and shut out their opponents.