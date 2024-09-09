Niger vs Ghana: Why Antoine Semenyo could lead Black Stars to victory

The Black Stars of Ghana will continue their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later on Monday as they take on Niger in Berkane, Morocco.

The game is scheduled for Morocco after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) deemed the facilities in Niger as ‘unplayable.’



Both Ghana and Niger lost their opening games last week as they suffered defeats to Angola and Sudan respectively. For Ghana, it was their first home defeat in 24 years having last lost in 2000.

The qualifying series is part of the journey to next year’s continental tournament to be staged in Morocco.

Otto Addo’s side had a disappointing start to their campaign and Ghanaians will be hoping for a reaction that would best put them in a good place before the end of the international break.

The Antoine Semenyo factor

Antoine Semenyo was one of the players the Black Stars were looking to count on for the game against Angola last Thursday. However, the forward was one of the many who didn’t enjoy a good game at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Bournemouth star has had a strong start to the 2024/25 season and has slotted into the hole left by Dominic Solanke’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur very nicely. In three league games played this season, Semenyo has scored twice while also setting up another goal.

While he had a good cameo as the centre-forward in his first few games for Ghana, Semenyo’s electric performances for his club have come when he played on the wings; a position Otto Addo fancies him in now, especially with no natural right winger to count on.

The special ability of Semenyo in the early days of this season’s Premier League is his shot volume. As it stands, he has already let fly 17 shots in the opening three games, more than anyone has managed in the league.

By that, he averages 5.7 shots per game which is almost twice more than he did last season (3.0). He also has the ability to get into dangerous positions while playing from the flanks due to his flawless pace while he has also included a box-crushing element in his game.

With these elements in his game, Semenyo, who has the most goals in the current set-up, of course without Joseph Paintsil who will miss the game against Niger.

Semenyo will be the go-to person in the forward line for Ghana in a game which many have termed a must-win.

Good pitch in Berkane could see more goals

In Kumasi when the Black Stars faced Angola, the nature of the pitch was, many said, contributed to the team’s lack of goals and inability to determine the flow of the game.

The likes of Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Jordan Ayew and Semenyo as well as Thomas Partey all failed to sparkle in front of a home crowd.

Against Niger, the players will appreciate a good pitch, a conducive environment and one that will help Otto Addo implement his ideas.

With the attacking flow seen in previous games, which included over 20 goal attempts against Angola, the Black Stars could have more than just two goals to their name on Monday in Berkane.

The game against Niger kicks off at 15:00 GMT.