Newcastle vs Man Utd Predictions: Magpies to Heap Misery on Red Devils

Newcastle are chasing a Champions League spot, and Man Utd are struggling. Our expert doesn’t see either of those things changing at St. James Park.

+

Newcastle vs Man Utd Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Newcastle vs Man Utd

Newcastle or draw and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.85 on 1xBet

Alexander Isak as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.08 on 1xBet

Newcastle to win the first half at odds of 2.15 on 1xBet

We predict a 2-1 home victory when Newcastle United face Manchester United.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Newcastle United head into this game full of confidence on the back of four straight wins across all competitions. Their standout victory was an away win at Liverpool in the League Cup, but overall, 2025 has been very good for the Magpies. They have lost just one of their last five Premier League matches, and have a superstar up front in Alexander Isak.

Manchester United’s year, however, has not been as good. A draw against Manchester City was respectable, but securing just three wins in 10 matches is far from impressive. In the league, they’ve won only three games in 2025, and that's a huge cause for concern.

Probable Lineups for Newcastle vs Man Utd

Newcastle Expected Lineup: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Man Utd Expected Lineup: Onana, Dalot, Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro, Dorgu, Ugarte, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Hojlund

Newcastle Matches See Plenty of Goals

Looking back over the last few months, Eddie Howe’s team have certainly been one for the neutrals. Over 2.5 goals have been scored in 12 of their 17 matches across all competitions - including all of their last three. That’s a worry for a Man Utd team that hasn’t beaten a Premier League relegation-dweller since January.

Newcastle have scored 3+ goals in four of their last seven league home games. Aside from somewhat surprising defeats to Bournemouth and Fulham, they’ve been impressive. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 64% of their matches at St. James Park in the top flight in 2024/25.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are poor on the road. They’ve won just six away from home in the Premier League this season and managed only four clean sheets. The rampant Magpies will be eager to take advantage of this.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Bet 1: Newcastle or draw and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.85 on 1xBet

Isak Leads the Charge

People are running out of praise for the super Swede. He’s already hit the 20-goal mark in the PL, and was back in the goals against Brentford after a minor injury. The 25-year-old will be targeting Ruben Amorim’s side in this one.

The hosts have Jacob Murphy in excellent form, and the way they’ve dealt with Anthony Gordon’s absence has been impressive. The England international remains a doubt for the weekend, while Joe Willock will miss out. However, as long as Isak leads the line, Howe will be confident.

Only Erling Haaland (21) and Mohamed Salah (27) have scored more Premier League goals than he has this season. He remains a constant threat.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Bet 2: Alexander Isak as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.08 on 1xBet

Newcastle Strike Early

No team in the Premier League is more lethal in the final 15 minutes of first halves than Newcastle are. They’ve scored 14 between the 31st and 45th minute, and their average time for scoring in 2024/25 is the 43rd minute.

Amorim’s side, however, struggle in the opening 45. They have conceded 19 times in the first half of games this season and scored just 13. They have also let in more goals between the 31st and 45th minute (9) than any other 15-minute period.

In addition to their first-half woes, they have plenty of injury concerns to deal with. The likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Kobbie Mainoo are amongst the doubtful, while Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo are both out. Luke Shaw could be back in the mix after four months out, though, and Harry Maguire is expected to be fine.

With all that in mind, our Newcastle vs Man Utd predictions suggest the hosts will start strong. Will the visitors be able to cope?