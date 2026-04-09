Newcastle vs Benfica predictions: Inconsistencies to plague the hosts

Our betting expert predicts an evenly-matched affair with Benfica keeping their unbeaten record against the hosts intact.

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Best bets for Newcastle vs Benfica

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.74 on Bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Anthony Gordon at odds of 2.85 on Bet9ja

1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.30 on Bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Newcastle 2-2 Benfica

Goalscorers Prediction - Newcastle: Anthony Gordon, Nick Woltemade - Benfica: Vangelis Pavlidis x2

Newcastle have been struggling with consistency this season. The Magpies have even suffered a defeat to Barcelona in the first Champions League match. However, they bounced back with a 4-0 away victory against Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise.

Eddie Howe’s men resumed their league campaign with an away loss to Brighton over the weekend. They don’t have a reason to be concerned yet, as they’re currently in 11th place, but they must capitalise on home advantage.

The Toon host Benfica on Tuesday night. The Portuguese side are led by Jose Mourinho and have been equally as inconsistent this term. They’ve lost both opening Champions League games, leaving them 33rd and unlikely to reach the knockout stages.

The Eagles must secure three points in this match to move up the standings. Victory in their domestic league last Friday should greatly boost their confidence ahead of this clash.

Additionally, Mourinho has likely studied Brighton and Arsenal’s recent success against the hosts to use it as a game plan. The Special One has an excellent record against the Magpies, winning 11 of the 21 times he’s faced them, losing only five.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Benfica

Newcastle expected lineup: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Benfica expected lineup: Trubin, Dedic, Silva, Otamendi, Rios, Barrenechea, Lukebakio, Aursnes, Sudakov, Pavlidis

Goalfest expected at St James’ Park

Both teams have scored in three of Newcastle’s last four outings. They are excellent in attack, as they have scored 12 goals in their previous five matches in all competitions. Meanwhile, the hosts have conceded five times in as many games, which is concerning.

Benfica will aim to capitalise on those defensive issues. The visitors have kept things tight in their last four away games, with only one team scoring in each. However, considering the atmosphere at St James’ Park and Newcastle’s attacking threat, they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet this time.

In all the head-to-heads between these two, both teams have enjoyed the feeling of scoring. For this reason, it’s worth backing goals at both ends, and plenty of them.

Newcastle vs Benfica Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.74 on Bet9ja

Gordon thrives in European games

Newcastle have two excellent wingers in Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon. While Elanga hasn’t reached his top form since joining the club, Gordon has been scoring exceptionally well.

The English international has already netted three goals in the club’s two Champions League fixtures ad scored for England during the international break. He seems to thrive in European matches, which is why he is a value pick to find the net against the Toon Army.

Newcastle vs Benfica Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Anthony Gordon at odds of 2.85 on Bet9ja

Honours even on Tyneside

Newcastle haven’t won two consecutive Champions League matches since February 2023. They are unlikely to break that streak here, especially since they’re inconsistent in form and failed to beat Benfica in three attempts.

Additionally, the hosts have drawn three and lost two of their previous five fixtures against Portuguese opponents. However, Benfica’s record against English opposition is nothing to celebrate either. The Eagles won only one of their last nine such matches (three draws, five losses).

Mourinho’s men have lost just one of their last five outings, while Howe’s charges have lost twice. Benfica won the most recent head-to-head 3-2, and have gone unbeaten against Newcastle in three matches.

Both clubs’ current form suggests an exciting match with plenty of goals. However, they could well end up sharing the points.