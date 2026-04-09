Newcastle vs Barcelona predictions: Magpies avoid defeat on UCL return

Our betting expert expects a competitive game, with Raphinha getting on the scoresheet for Barca, and the hosts taking at least a point.

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Best bets for Newcastle vs Barcelona

Newcastle or draw at odds of 1.648 on 1xBet

Raphinha to score anytime at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Newcastle to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Newcastle are expected to draw 2-2 against Barcelona.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

It was a difficult summer on Tyneside. Newcastle struggled to land their top transfer targets, while star striker Alexander Isak pushed for a move to Liverpool.

That contributed to their winless start to the season, but they saw off Wolves 1-0 on Saturday for their first victory in the Premier League. A debut goal for new striker Nick Woltemade capped a better afternoon for Eddie Howe’s side.

As for Barcelona, they’ve won three out of four in La Liga so far. They were poor in their final game before the international break, drawing 1-1 at Rayo Vallecano. However, the Catalans bounced back with a 6-0 home win against Valencia, even without Lamine Yamal due to injury.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Barcelona

Newcastle expected lineup: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Pedri, De Jong, Rashford, Fermin, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Newcastle get a result

The expected absence of Yamal is certainly a significant boost for the home team. Barcelona won just two of their seven league games last season when the teenager didn’t start. While they had no problems without him on Sunday, Hansi Flick’s side will find it much tougher in England.

Newcastle will be backed by a passionate crowd on their Champions League return. That should spur them on, and while they are in a transitional period in attack, the Magpies should be able to call upon their first-choice midfield.

With Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton in action, they’ll be physically superior in the centre of the pitch. That should help them put pressure on Pedri, the key playmaker for the visitors.

The hosts seem capable of avoiding defeat, with an implied probability of 60.6% of securing at least a point.

Newcastle vs Barcelona Bet 1: Newcastle or draw at odds of 1.648 on 1xBet

Raphinha the main threat for the visitors

Without Yamal, Raphinha is likely to be the away team’s main attacking weapon. He’s had an exceptional year since Flick took charge and relishes playing in this competition.

The Brazilian averaged a strike every 94 minutes in the 2024/25 Champions League. He finished as the competition’s joint top scorer with 13 goals, alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy. Raphinha averaged 3.76 shots per 90 minutes in Europe last term, converting 25% of his attempts.

He has also made a strong start to this season. Having initially been left on the bench following a late return from international duty, the ex-Leeds winger scored twice in the second half against Valencia. That took his tally to three goals in four competitive appearances in Barcelona colours this season.

Newcastle vs Barcelona Bet 2: Raphinha to score anytime at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Magpies to expose Barca’s high line

Since Flick took charge, Barcelona have favoured a high defensive line. While risky, it has served as the recipe for some thrilling games, including both legs of their 7-6 aggregate defeat to Inter in last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

Inigo Martinez departed in the summer, so they’ve lost a key defender, and the main organiser of their offside trap. That could potentially lead to problems in this fixture.

While Barca have only conceded three goals so far this term, all of their opponents currently reside in the bottom eight of La Liga. Rayo Vallecano frequently got in behind them in their third match, and Newcastle have the pace to do likewise.

Winger Anthony Elanga clocked a 100m sprint time of 10.93 seconds in the summer. Harvey Barnes and Woltemade are also quick enough to expose those gaps.

The hosts are given an implied probability of 50% of scoring at least twice in this fixture.