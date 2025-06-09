Netherlands vs Malta predictions: Value on a tight first half

Get 3 Netherlands vs Malta predictions and betting tips from our football expert before the hosts’ 2nd 2026 World Cup qualifier on 10/06 at 20:45.

+

Best bets for Netherlands vs Malta

Netherlands under 3.5 goals at odds of 2.43 with 1xBet

Cody Gakpo anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.571 with 1xBet

Netherlands by 1 (1st half winning margin) at odds of 3.26 with 1xBet

The Dutch should stroll to a 3-0 win over Malta.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The Netherlands host Malta in their second Group G 2026 World Cup qualifier in Groningen on Tuesday evening. A win and a clean sheet could see the Dutch rise to the top of the table.

The Dutch kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 away win in Finland on Saturday night. They scored two inside the opening 25 minutes but were content with controlling the game and not pursuing more goals.

Ronald Koeman’s Oranje reached the last eight of the Nations League earlier this year. They gave Spain a real fright in their quarter-final, eventually succumbing to defeat in a penalty shootout.

Malta are without a win in four games, and they have failed to score in all four of those fixtures. To their credit, they did manage to hold Lithuania to a goalless draw in Valletta on Saturday.

The Maltese have received red cards in three of their last four competitive games, including in their opening two World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Poland.

Probable lineups for Netherlands vs Malta

Netherlands Expected Lineup: Flekken; Dumfries, Ake, van Dijk, van Hecke, Gravenberch, de Jong, Reijnders, Frimpong, Gakpo, Depay

Malta Expected Lineup: Bonello; Muscat, Camenzuli, Carragher, Pepe, Guillaumier, Satariano, Jones, J. Mbong, Teuma, P. Mbong

Koeman’s Oranje to play it safe

Europe’s elite nations players are often tired and drained after busy domestic schedules. In many ways, this double-header of World Cup qualifiers doesn’t help the biggest nations.

The Netherlands were happy with their two-goal lead in the first half in Finland on Saturday. They defended their advantage and wrapped up the match in the second period with little trouble.

We expect a similar outcome on Tuesday night. Ronald Koeman’s Oranje will likely take an early lead and play a solid, controlled game with little risk involved. Some of Koeman’s key players will be conserving energy ahead of the upcoming Club World Cup, so the game is unlikely to be played at a searing pace.

Netherlands vs Malta Bet 1: Netherlands under 3.5 goals at odds of 2.43 with 1xBet

Backing Gakpo to net anytime

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo has averaged roughly one goal every three games for the Netherlands during his time with the national team. Gakpo scored in the first leg of the Netherlands’ Nations League quarter-final with Spain in March.

He failed to find the net in the second leg and only managed an assist in his side’s 2-0 win in Finland at the weekend. That’s why we expect him to deliver against Malta in Groningen.

Gakpo has a history of scoring against minnow nations. He scored against Gibraltar in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, a team ranked 196th globally compared to Malta’s 169th. With no Club World Cup for him or Liverpool, he can afford to play with more freedom.

Netherlands vs Malta Bet 2: Cody Gakpo anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.571 with 1xBet

Stubborn Maltese early on

There’s no denying the gap in class between the Netherlands and Malta. The two teams have never faced off, so there is no head-to-head data to go off here. Malta kept a clean sheet against Lithuania on Saturday, which will surely give them confidence in their defensive structure.

The probability of only 33.33% for the hosts to lead by one at half time seems somewhat low. Malta will arrive in Groningen with only one intention: to defend and frustrate from the first minute. We see this as the value pick of our trio of Netherlands vs Malta predictions.

If Malta take a more open approach, Koeman’s Oranje are likely to create plenty of chances. Adopting a low block may make it harder for the likes of Depay, Gakpo and Frimpong to get in behind the Maltese backline. We believe the Dutch will make the breakthrough in the first 45, but probably only once.