Napoli vs Inter predictions: Partenopei to hold red-hot Inter

Napoli were smashed 6-2 by PSV in midweek. Antonio Conte has admitted he has lots of work to do with his new-look squad ahead of the visit of Inter.

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Best bets for Napoli vs Inter

Match drawn at odds of 3.355 with 1xBet

Inter Milan (1st goal) at odds of 1.85 with 1xBet

Scott McTominay Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 4.30 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Napoli 1-1 Inter

Goalscorers prediction – Napoli: McTominay – Inter: Bonny

Both Inter and defending champions, Napoli, have had identical starts to the 2025/26 Serie A season. They’ve picked up 15 points from their first seven games, although Inter have been far more assured.

Inter are the league’s top scorers, with 18 goals in seven matches. By contrast, Napoli have scored just 12 and conceded only one goal fewer than Saturday’s opponents.

Napoli boss, Antonio Conte, has been outspoken in his view that the club signed too many players in the summer. Nine new recruits may have altered the chemistry in the Napoli squad, and Conte voiced his frustration after their 6-2 hammering at PSV this week.

The defending champions are without Romelu Lukaku, who was sidelined with a hamstring issue. There are fitness concerns surrounding Scott McTominay and Rasmus Højlund, who face late tests on ankle and muscle complaints.

Probable lineups for Napoli vs Inter

Napoli expected lineup: Milinković-Savić, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Beukema, Gilmour, Neres, Spinazzola, Anguissa, De Bruyne, Højlund

Inter expected lineup: Sommer, Bastoni, Acerbi, Akanji, Barella, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Çalhanoğlu, Bonny, Martinez

Backing a fourth stalemate in a row

The last three meetings between Napoli and Inter have ended in 1-1 draws. This is a highly possible outcome again on Saturday evening. The betting markets believe there is a 31.25% chance of a stalemate. This seems low, considering the recent head-to-head data and their near identical starts to the new season.

There’s no doubt that Napoli are still finding their feet as a new-look squad. Conte even alluded to it in his post-match press conference after the PSV game. However, the fact they are only a point off the Serie A summit suggests they remain hugely competitive.

Conte’s men have won all three of their Serie A home games so far this season. It’s their form on the road that’s let them down, with losses to table-toppers AC Milan, followed by Torino. A draw looks like another fair outcome here, with neither side wanting to lose further ground on the Rossoneri.

Napoli vs Inter Bet 1: Match drawn at odds of 3.355 with 1xBet

Inter to break the deadlock

Inter have scored first in four of their last five meetings with Napoli. They have also appeared more fluid and productive in the final third so far this season. That’s why we’re happy to back Inter to open the scoring on Saturday at a probability of just 52.63%.

The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Ange-Yoan Bonny have started the new campaign on a promising note. The pair have scored three goals apiece in seven appearances. Bonny’s successful adjustment to life with Inter has been a relief to fans and has provided competition for the likes of Marcus Thuram.

Inter have scored six more goals than Napoli in seven games – almost one more goal per game. Therefore, the Nerazzurri are likely to come out on the front foot.

Napoli vs Inter Bet 2: Inter Milan (1st goal) at odds of 1.85 with 1xBet

Serious value on McTominay to build on midweek brace

Scott McTominay scored both of Napoli’s goals in their 6-2 humbling at PSV on Tuesday night. The Scottish international is said to be nursing a minor ankle issue. However, he should be okay to battle through for this crunch game with Inter.

The 28-year-old scored 12 goals in 34 Serie A appearances last season at a strike rate of 35.30%. Although he’s only managed one goal in six games in 2025/26, Tuesday’s performance showed signs of him recapturing his scoring form.

With the betting markets only giving him a 21.05% chance of netting against Inter, this could be another sound value play.