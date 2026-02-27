MSport Registration - Claim Up to ₦500,000 Welcome Offer

How to Register with MSport?

The MSport sign-up process is straightforward, and once you’re familiar with the steps, you can become a member. Here are the different steps you can follow to complete the account registration process on MSport.

Visit the MSport Site or Download the App: The first step is to visit the MSport site on your device or download the MSport app from the App Store or Play Store. Click the Sign Up Button: Locate and click the Sign Up button (or the Join button if you’re on the mobile app) to proceed. Enter Phone Number: Enter your mobile number into the appropriate field before moving to the next stage. Set Your Password: After that, create a password to log in to your account. Ensure it is secure and easy to remember. Verify Your Phone Number: You’ll receive an SMS code on your phone. Provide the code to verify the phone number you enter. Complete the Registration: Finally, complete the registration process and proceed to fund your account.

Requirements for MSport Registration

To register an account on MSport, you only need a device that can connect to the internet and access the website or download the MSport app. Ensure you have a strong internet connection to avoid restarting the process if the connection breaks.

What is the MSport Registration Bonus?

There’s an MSport bonus that new players can claim. This bonus is split into multiple stages, which we highlight in this section. No specific MSport promo code is needed to access it.

Stage 1 - The First Deposit Bonus

For the first deposit bonus, players will receive up to 300% in vouchers and free bets based on their first deposit, starting from ₦100. It’s broken down as follows:

Deposit ₦100 to get ₦100 vouchers

Deposit ₦200 to get ₦220 vouchers

Deposit ₦500 to get ₦600 vouchers

Deposit ₦1,000 to get ₦1,300 vouchers

Deposit ₦5,000 to get ₦7,000 vouchers

Deposit ₦10,000 to get ₦15,000 vouchers

Deposit ₦50,000 to get ₦100,000 vouchers

Deposit ₦100,000 to get ₦300,000 vouchers

The vouchers can only be used to bet on football games with odds of at least 3.00. Also, HNB, ANB, and DNB markets are restricted.

Stage 2 - First Bet Bonus

Once the first stage is done, stage two automatically activates. At this stage, MSport offers a first-bet bonus across various products. You simply need to complete your first bet within the specified time limit to be eligible for this bonus. If you don’t complete this stage within the time limit, the bonuses will expire automatically.

Stage 3 - MSport Newbie Bonus

After the second stage ends, Stage 3 begins, and players can enjoy various offers to help them get to know MSport better. These bonuses vary for different players. But note that they have time limits; you must use them within the allotted time to avoid the offers being automatically canceled.

How to Verify Your Account and Personal Information

MSport doesn’t explicitly state its verification process, even after reviewing its terms and conditions. However, your account might be restricted, and you’ll need to do some identity verification. In this case, you'll need to provide certain documents, including:

Your national identity number

Upload your government-issued identity card, like a driver’s licence, a voter’s card, or a passport

Bank statement for financial verification

Ensure you reach out to the support team via any available channel to learn which documents you must provide. Once you provide the documents, it can take about three days for your account to be verified.

What Are the Payment Methods Available to Deposit Funds After Registering?

MSports accepts a wide range of payment methods for deposits, allowing Nigerian players to complete transactions in just a few seconds. You can simply pick from the different payment options to fund your account and claim the welcome offer at MSport.

Bank Card : Bettors can deposit using their debits, including Verve, Visa, and Mastercard. The minimum deposit limit per transaction is ₦100, while the maximum is ₦9,999,999.

: Bettors can deposit using their debits, including Verve, Visa, and Mastercard. The minimum deposit limit per transaction is ₦100, while the maximum is ₦9,999,999. Bank Account : Deposit directly from your bank account by selecting your bank and providing your bank account number. Then enter the amount you want to deposit, starting from ₦100.

: Deposit directly from your bank account by selecting your bank and providing your bank account number. Then enter the amount you want to deposit, starting from ₦100. Bank Transfer : Enter the amount you want to deposit and get a temporary bank account. Transfer the money you want to deposit to the account you received to fund your bet account.

: Enter the amount you want to deposit and get a temporary bank account. Transfer the money you want to deposit to the account you received to fund your bet account. Opay : If you use Opay, you can easily go to the Betting section, search for MSport, enter your UserID, select the amount you want to deposit, and make the payment to complete the deposit process.

: If you use Opay, you can easily go to the Betting section, search for MSport, enter your UserID, select the amount you want to deposit, and make the payment to complete the deposit process. Kuda Bank : You can also deposit using the Kuda Bank app by searching for the Betting section and selecting MSport from the list. Then enter your MSport phone number and the amount you wish to deposit.

: You can also deposit using the Kuda Bank app by searching for the Betting section and selecting MSport from the list. Then enter your MSport phone number and the amount you wish to deposit. PalmPay : If you have a PalmPay account, you can also go to the Betting section and select MSport from the list. Then, enter your ID and the amount you want to deposit before completing the transaction.

: If you have a PalmPay account, you can also go to the Betting section and select MSport from the list. Then, enter your ID and the amount you want to deposit before completing the transaction. GTBank : Bettors with a GTBank account can also deposit either from the website or mobile app. Go to Sports & Games and search for MOBILE SPORT LIMITED on the website. Enter your phone number and complete the deposit process.

: Bettors with a GTBank account can also deposit either from the website or mobile app. Go to Sports & Games and search for MOBILE SPORT LIMITED on the website. Enter your phone number and complete the deposit process. Quickteller : Visit the www.quickteller.com/msport site or find MSport in the Quickteller app, enter your MSport Customer ID, the amount you want to pay, verify payment details, and click on PAY.

: Visit the www.quickteller.com/msport site or find MSport in the Quickteller app, enter your MSport Customer ID, the amount you want to pay, verify payment details, and click on PAY. Tenn: If you have a Tenn account, you can choose this payment method. Click on the Visit TENN to Deposit button, log in to your TENN account, and finish the deposit process.

Our Expert Opinion:

Author Name: Paul Udor

What do you think about MSport?

MSport is a mobile-focused gambling platform that prioritizes bettors who use the mobile app. The website has a below-standard design, but it maintains a high-level core functionality. Therefore, if you don’t mind the archaic interface, you can enjoy playing on the platform. After a thorough MSport review, I believe MSport takes the mobile part of its name seriously, and only bettors who are ready to download the app should try it.

What do you like about MSport?

I like the MSport welcome offer, especially how it is structured. It offers a unique experience to bettors.

I like the sports coverage and betting features, including stats and commentary.

The inclusion of Aviator promotions is another aspect of MSport I like.

To which type of player would you suggest MSport?

I’d suggest MSport to mobile bettors who are football fans. MSport has an impressive mobile app, offers multiple bonuses, and covers many football betting markets. If you want to bet on football on your mobile, consider MSport for your next betting adventure.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple bonuses for new and active bettors Archaic website interface and design Mobile application for Android & iOS users The FAQ page isn’t very detailed Covers many football leagues and markets

FAQs

How long does the MSport registration take?

The registration process at MSport only takes a couple of minutes. 1-2 minutes tops.

Who can sign up on MSport?

As long as you’re 18 or older and in Nigeria, you can sign-up on MSport and start playing for real money.

How to get the MSport registration bonus?

Once you register, you need to deposit money to receive the welcome bonus voucher.

Is it possible to place a bet on MSport without an account?

No, it is not possible to place a bet on MSport without creating an account, as you can’t deposit without one.

What information do I need to provide during registration?

You need to provide your phone number, a password, and the verification code you receive via text.

