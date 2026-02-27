MSport App 2026: How to Download and Install It

Specifications Android/APK iOs RAM 1 GB+ 1 GB+ Version 2.0.8 - Size 39.8 MB 109.9 MB Compatible Devices Android 8.0 (Oreo) or higher 12.0 or higher

How to Download MSport Android App

MSport is available to players who want to play on their mobile devices. They can simply visit the MSport site to complete the APK download. To do this, you simply need to:

Allow download from third-party sources Visit the MSport website using your mobile device Scroll down to the footer Click on the Download for Android button Install the MSport APK on your phone Launch the MSport app to get started

Or, you can simply download MSport app from the Google Play Store. If you’ve not created an account, you can do so easily on the MSport Android app, deposit money, claim the MSport bonus, and place your bets.

What are the MSport Android System Requirements?

To download the MSport Android app, you don’t need a high-spec device. After thorough research, we discovered that Android devices with the following specifications can handle the app without lags.

Specifications Android/APK App Size 39.8 MB Software Version 2.0.8 Operating System Android 8.0 (Oreo) Minimum Space Needed 300 MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on Google Play Yes Download link https://www.msport.com/api/ng/common/config/latestDownload/android

How to Download MSport iOS App

The MSport download and installation process for the iOS app is different. For players who want to play on their iPhone or iPad, follow the steps below to download the app.

Open the App Store on your phone Search for MSport Click the Get button and start installing Launch the app

You can also register, deposit, claim the welcome offer, and start playing before downloading the app if you haven't done so.

What are the MSport iOS System Requirements?

As long as you have any iOS device that meets the system requirements listed in the table below, you should be able to download and use the app without issue.

Specifications iOs App Size 109.9 MB Software Version - Operating System iOS 12.0 Minimum Space Needed 300 MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on App Store Yes Download link https://apps.apple.com/ng/app/msport-sports-betting/id1606727725

What are the Features of the MSport App?

The MSport app has various features that improve the overall betting experience. Here are a few of our top picks that stand out.

Pre-Match Betting

On the MSport app, you can place your bets on upcoming matchups within a few hours, days, or even weeks. Simply search the game or scroll through the matches presented to make your pick. There are pre-match betting features you can also use, including markets, stats, and codes options.

Live Betting

Bettors can also bet on ongoing matches and take advantage of changing odds. Click on the Live button to see the available games and add to your betslip accordingly. Live betting on MSport includes features such as live commentary and live odds updates.

Welcome Bonus

The app also offers a welcome bonus for new players. Once you complete the MSport registration process, you can claim the offer. You simply need to meet the set conditions to be eligible for the bonus. Note that the welcome bonus is split into multiple stages. Complete the first stage before you can unlock others.

Deposit and Withdrawal Payment Methods

There are several deposit methods available. These include Opay, Bank Card, Kuda, PalmPay, GTBank, TENN, and others. You can also withdraw your money using any of the options. Deposits and withdrawals on the app are instant as long as you use accounts with the same name as your account.

Virtual Betting

Bettors can bet on virtuals on the MSport app. Simply click on the A-Z icon to open the sidebar menu, then scroll down to the Virtuals section to select one, and start placing the bets. There are MSport Virtual EPL, MSport Instant Virtuals, VF Bundesliga, Virtual World Cup, Virtual Euro Cup, Virtual NBA, V-Dog Racing, and others.

Load Codes and Booking Codes

If you have an MSport code, click the Load Code tab in the app to enter the booking code and load the games. You can then edit the games accordingly. Or, you can check out different popular booking codes on the app to place your bets without going through the stress of picking the games.

Talk Board

There’s a Talk Board feature on the app for bettors to come together and community. It serves as a community chat option, where they can share betting tips, playing strategies, booking codes, and more. New players can ask questions, learn, and more on the Talk Board. Navigate to the section and get started with other bettors in the community.

Bet Assist

Use the Bet Assist feature in the Live Betting section of the MSport app. Check out the Bet Insights for head-to-head stats between the teams. Look at the Statistics section for the distribution of goals, momentum, and general statistics. You can also check out the lineups for both teams and the live table if you’re betting on a league or group stage match.

In Which Countries is the MSport Mobile Betting App Available?

MSport is currently available only in a few African countries, and only players residing in these countries can use the platform to place bets and win real money. These include:

Nigeria

Ghana

Uganda

Zambia

Across these three countries, bettors can download and use the MSport app on Android and iOS devices and place sports bets legally.

App vs Mobile Version

The MSport mobile version and the app are similar in many ways. So, whether you choose to play in your mobile browser or download the app. Regardless of the option you choose, there are various options to enjoy, ranging from bonuses, betting features and others. However, there are certain differences, which we highlight in the table below.

Mobile App Mobile Version Instant access to the sports betting platform Requires using a browser app Can use Face ID to access your account Can only login using your details Requires phone storage to download the app Doesn’t require any phone storage to download the app

Our Expert Opinion:

Author Name: Paul Udor

What do you think about the MSport App?

The MSport app is up to standard. After taking the time to explore the app's features and use it to place bets on games, it's clear that a lot of work was done to provide an effective betting platform. It is well-designed and doesn’t lose any of its core functionalities. New players can easily navigate the app and place bets without stress. All in all, I believe the MSport app is excellent.

What do you like about the MSport App?

I like the welcome offer and the additional bonuses for existing customers. Also, the app's betting features make it more enjoyable and enhance the overall gambling experience.

What could be improved on the MSport App?

Even though there is a lot to enjoy on the MSport app, a few things could still be improved. One of the key things we note after completing our registration on the site is that there’s more emphasis on football betting than on other sports. Only football fans get to enjoy most of the bonuses. If there could be more offers for other fans to explore, it would greatly improve the overall experience on the app.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Beautifully designed interface Requires storage space to work well Extensive betting features Can’t access it without downloading the app Multiple bonuses for new and active bettors

FAQs

Is the MSport application available for both Android and iOS devices?

Yes, the application is available for both Android and iOS devices.

What types of bets and games are available on the MSport application?

All bet types and games are available on the application. Whatever you find on the web version, you’ll find on the app as well.

Does the MSport application offer live betting and live streaming?

Yes, it has a live betting feature, but unfortunately, the application doesn’t come with live streaming at the time of this review.

What bonuses and promotions are available for users of the MSport application in Nigeria?

Users of the MSport app in Nigeria can access the welcome offer and other bonuses available on the platform.

How do I claim bonuses and promotions on the MSport application?

Once you complete the account registration process and deposit, you’ll be eligible for the bonuses available on the MSport application.

+