What is the MSport Bonus?

This MSport bonus is for new customers who start their betting journey after completing registration and making their first deposit. There’s no need for an MSport promo code to claim the welcome offer vouchers, which offer up to 300%, and can reach up to ₦500,000. If you’re looking to claim this MSport welcome bonus, be sure to check out the table below.

MSport Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Welcome Offer Bonus Description 300% in vouchers and free bets up to ₦500,000 Wagering Requirements 1x Minimum Deposit ₦100 MSport Promo Code None

Wagering Requirements

You only have to wager the bonus once to make it withdrawable. But when you want to wager using the funds, the minimum odds you can bet on is 3.00 for each stage. You should also note that each customer can use the welcome offers only once. And the requirements attached to vouchers and free bets might vary depending on the situation. Remember that only 1 voucher or free bet can be used per betslip.

How to Claim the MSport Bonus Offer?

Claiming the MSport bonus is straightforward, especially if you’re familiar with the steps involved. In that case, we highlight some of these steps below to help you get started with the claiming process.

Step 1: Before you can claim the MSport offer, you must visit the MSport site, whether via your mobile browser or a desktop device. Or you can download the MSport app on your Android or iOS device. Step 2: Once you’re on the site, take a trip to the site’s registration page to create an account. Click on the Sign Up button to open the page and provide the required information to complete the process. Step 3: After the registration process is complete, you need to fund your account to claim the MSport first deposit bonus offer. The amount you’ll receive depends on the amount you deposit. Step 4: Once you receive the first phase and use it, the second phase is automatically activated. You need to use the bonus within the stipulated time to receive another bonus voucher. Step 5: After the second phase of the welcome offer, the third phase activates automatically. It offers various rewards to help you explore the site more effectively, but note that you have a limited time to use the bonus. Step 6: With the bonus added to your bankroll, go to the site’s sports betting section, select games, do your research, and add the right odds to your bet slip for a chance to turn the bonus funds into withdrawable cash.

What Other Offers is MSport Offering?

Note that you must complete the process before you can claim the welcome offer. You should also be ready to fund your account with real money once you’re a registered member.

In addition to the MSport sign-up bonus, MSport offers other offerings that active bettors can claim. In this section, we cover the timeless bonuses waiting for you after you claim the welcome bonus and continue betting on the platform.



Bonus Bonus Description Why use this offer? MSports Lucky Rain Forecast MSport Lucky Rain promotion runs for 24 hours with raindrops in Super Kick, Mad Punch, and Aviator games It is free to enter, and a chance to win up to ₦3,000,000 MSport 500% Accumulator Bonus Increase your payout potential by adding as many games to your betslip as possible Get up to 500% added bonus on your regular payout MSport Multiple+ If your accumulator cuts by 1 or more, you’ll still get paid Provides insurance for your accumulator, allowing you win regardless of a few games not hitting MSport Friday Aviator Rebate Play Aviator every Friday and share a part of the ₦1,800,000 Aviator rebate If you love playing Aviator, this bonus provides a chance to win extra funds.

MSport Lucky Rain Forecast

Participate in the MSport Lucky Rain Forecast promotion and be eligible to win a random free bet amount up to ₦3,000,000. This MSport promo also includes players who try their luck on Aviator. Every 24 hours, there is a random ₦1,000,000 Aviator raindrop. It also includes Super Kick and Mad Punch drops, which randomly drop every 12 hours. Each one offers up to ₦1,000,000.

MSport 500% Accumulator Bonus

Add as many games to your bet slip and increase your cashout potential on MSport. The minimum number of games you must have on your betslip is three, and you can add up to 50 to receive up to 500% in added bonus. Here’s a breakdown of the number of folds and bonus rate.

Number of Folds Payout Rate Range 3 to 5-Folds 3% to 10% 6 to 10-Folds 13% to 30% 11 to 16-Folds 36% to 60% 17 to 21-Folds 65% to 80% 22 to 25-Folds 83% to 90% 26 to 31-Folds 95% to 120% 32 to 37-Folds 125% to 150% 38 to 41-Folds 165% to 200% 42 to 46-Folds 220% to 300% 47 to 50-Folds 325% to 500%

Note that each selection in your betslip must not have odds lower than 1.20, and selections from the same match will not count towards the qualified odds. Bonuses also do not apply if the stake is fully cashed out.

MSport Multiple Plus

After selecting your games, you can opt in to the Multiple Plus promotion to help protect your betslip. This Multiple Plus offer is an upgrade of a multiple bet that ensures you still have a shot at winning even if some games in your accumulator don’t hit. This option applies to both pre-match and live betting across different sports and multiple leagues.

MSport Friday Aviator Rebate

Play the Aviator game every Friday and be eligible to share a part of the ₦1,800,000 Aviator Rebate offer. Your minimum bet level determines your potential payout.

Bet ₦1,000 or more to share in the ₦400,000 rebate prize

Bet ₦10,000 or more to share in the ₦600,000 rebate prize + additional ₦200 free bets bonus

Bet ₦100,000 or more to share in the ₦800,000 rebate prize + extra ₦2,000 free bets bonus

The minimum cashout multiplier is 1.2x, and vouchers and free bets are sent by 11:59 PM on Saturday.

MSport Live Commentary Goal Vouchers

Use the Live Commentary feature on MSport and stand a chance to win up to ₦500,000 with every goal scored in the match. Simply look for games with the live commentary icon and navigate to the commentary tab once the match is live. Be on the lookout for the voucher notification among the commentaries and click to get the Free Vouchers once they appear. Specific matches involving Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund offer up to ₦500,000 in free vouchers.

MSport Millions Giveaway

Place bets on Sports or Virtual games and receive a random voucher named MSport Millions Giveaway. With this bonus, you stand a chance to win the ₦500,000 jackpot. Once you receive a voucher, you automatically qualify for the draw at 12 pm every Thursday. If you win a large prize, MSport will verify your identity before distributing the prize. The cash prize is added directly to your MSport account balance and doesn’t require wagering.

Our Expert Opinion

Author Name: Paul Udor

What do you think about the MSport bonus?

MSport is an interesting betting platform that prioritises a good gambling experience over a beautiful design. Visually, it is below standard, but in terms of its core functionalities, especially with the bonus offers, it is one of the best in the business. The MSport bonus is well-structured and staged.

What do you like about MSport?

I like the welcome offer structure and how it rewards new players based on their deposit value. The more you can deposit, the higher your voucher value. Then there are other stages of the bonus that reward you along the way.

To which type of player would you suggest MSport?

Based on our analysis, MSport is better suited to players seeking a different betting experience and a top-notch welcome offer. The site has other promotions perfect for football lovers. So, if you’re a bettor who wants something different and likes to bet on football will enjoy MSport.

FAQs

How much bonus can I get with MSport?

You can get up to ₦500,000 in vouchers when you claim the welcome offer.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement to activate the MSport bonus?

Yes, there is a ₦100 minimum deposit requirement you need to activate the MSport bonus.

Are there any wagering requirements associated with the MSport bonus?

There isn’t an official wagering requirement associated with the bonus, but generally, you need to wager the bonus funds once before they are withdrawable.

What games or sports can I use the MSport bonus for?

You can use the bonus to bet on sports, including football, tennis, basketball, and others.

Who is eligible to receive the MSport welcome bonus?

Only new players are eligible to claim the welcome bonus.

