Marseille vs PSG predictions: Backing a wide man to score

Our betting expert expects PSG to march onto their fifth league win of the season, especially after their rout of Atalanta in the Champions League.

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Best bets for Marseille vs PSG

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.46 on Bet9ja

1x2 - PSG at odds of 1.93 on Bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Bradley Barcola at odds of 2.75 on Bet9ja

PSG should win 3-1 against Marseille.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Marseille overcame their internal issues after their first Ligue 1 match and have put together a decent run. This leaves OM in seventh place, six points off the current champions, but within touching distance of the European places.

Les Phoceens began their Champions League campaign during the week and offered excellent value against Real Madrid. The Spanish giants had to rely on a pair of Kylian Mbappe penalties to grab the points from OM.

While that was disappointing, it will encourage Robert De Zerbi and his troops, as they prepare for the visit of the current European champions. PSG started their defence with a 4-0 humbling of Atalanta, picking up where they left off from last season.

The Parisians have been untouchable in their opening four league games, as they’re the only club with a 100% record. All the signs from Luis Enrique’s camp suggest that PSG are on course for yet another season littered with silverware.

Probable lineups for Marseille vs PSG

Marseille expected lineup: Rulli; Pavard, Medina, Balerdi, Emerson; Kondogbia, Hojberg; Greenwood, O’Riley, Weah; Aubameyang

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ramos, Vitinha, Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Lee Kang-in, Barcola

Ample firepower at home

Marseille have been a dominant force at their Stade Velodrome home base. No other team has scored more goals than OM at home in Ligue 1 this term, with nine goals in just two games.

Marseille have scored at least three goals in each of their last six home league matches, which shows their attacking strength. With Aubameyang now leading the line for the hosts, there’s always a chance of scoring.

Additionally, PSG have conceded three goals across their two away days in Ligue 1, which is an average of 1.50 goals per game. Despite the champions keeping clean sheets in their last six league visits to Marseille, the home side have enough firepower to get through this time around.

Furthermore, the last meeting between these teams saw goals at both ends, which isn’t a far-fetched prediction, especially considering Marseille’s form in their backyard.

Marseille vs PSG Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.46 on Bet9ja

A history of one-sided domination

De Zerbi’s men are on an incredible run of winning their last six league matches at home in a row. However, they haven’t won seven or more in a row for the past decade, and taking on the champions makes achieving that feat this season less likely.

OM’s home record against PSG speaks volumes. They haven’t won a home league fixture against the Parisians in their last dozen attempts (three draws, nine losses), which is a major encouragement for the visitors.

PSG, meanwhile, have already won four on the bounce in Ligue 1. If they can secure another three points here, it will be the fourth time across the last nine seasons that they’ve opened their domestic top-flight campaign with five wins on the trot.

Marseille vs PSG Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - PSG at odds of 1.93 on Bet9ja

The man for the moment

PSG’s attack are currently weakened by injuries. Enrique’s talisman, Ousmane Dembele, will sit this one out alongside Desire Doue, and it looks like Joao Neves may also be sidelined.

That means the goals must come from somewhere else. Bradley Barcola is a good candidate to step up in their absence. The French forward is in great form, having scored four times across his last five appearances for both club and country.

Altogether, that’s six goal contributions in that run of games, which means he will be difficult to stop on Sunday. Barcola also rounded off the scoring in the corresponding fixture last term, so he knows what it takes to find the back of the net at the Stade Velodrome.