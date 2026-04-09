Manchester City vs Napoli predictions: There is hope for the visitors

Our betting expert expects a tough night for both sides, where they could cancel each other out, especially considering the form of the visitors.

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Best bets for Manchester City vs Napoli

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.72 on 1xBet

1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.245 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Kevin De Bruyne at odds of 5.80 on 1xBet

Manchester City and Napoli should draw 1-1.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

It’s been an unusually slow start to the season for Manchester City. They find themselves six points off the pace in the Premier League already, after only four games played.

Pep Guardiola hopes that their convincing 3-0 victory in the Manchester derby last weekend will be enough to inspire his side in Europe. As 2022/23 winners, City are expected to do much better than last term when they were eliminated in the playoffs.

The league phase wasn’t kind to the Cityzens last season. They managed just three wins and 11 points across eight matches, which is something the blue half of Manchester must improve on in this campaign.

Current Serie A champions, Napoli, appear to have picked up exactly where they left off. Antonio Conte has done a remarkable job since taking over at the start of last season. After missing out on Europe entirely last term, Napoli are now back in the Champions League.

The visitors will be aiming for a positive start, considering this is their first season in the new Champions League format. However, they face a challenging start as they head to England, where they haven’t enjoyed much success over the years.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Napoli

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma; Gvardiol, Dias, Stones, Lewis; Reijnders, Rodri; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Napoli expected lineup: Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Olivera; Lobotka; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Hojlund

High-flying attacks

City’s attacking ability speaks for itself. Erling Haaland seems to be getting back to his best, after scoring a brace in the Manchester derby and five for Norway against Moldova before that. He’s also scored in four games in a row for club and country.

It’s worth noting that both teams found the back of the net in six of City’s last seven in this competition. Furthermore, each of the last four meetings between these clubs saw goals from both teams.

Napoli’s attack is also flying high in Serie A, despite the injury to Romelu Lukaku. Frontman Rasmus Hojlund stepped in at the weekend and scored a goal in his first start for the new club.

With an average of two goals per game, the visitors can’t be ruled out of scoring at the Etihad. Additionally, each of Napoli’s last five Champions League games ended with an even number of goals.

Manchester City vs Napoli Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.72 on 1xBet

Conte’s one-up on Pep

With the hosts experiencing a patchy start to the season, backing them to win this clash would be risky. Guardiola’s record against Conte also speaks volumes as he’s lost more than he’s won (four losses, three wins). City have also lost only one of their previous nine UEFA club competition fixtures against Italian opposition (four wins, four draws).

Last season, the Cityzens opened their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw against Inter. They haven’t lost any of their last 21 group or league phase matches at the Etihad.

Napoli’s record in England is woeful; they have never won an away European game in the country (seven losses, three draws). It’s City who edge the head-to-head record (W2, D1, L1), but considering the form of both teams, and the wily Conte in the away dugout, a point for both teams is likely.

Manchester City vs Napoli Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.245 on 1xBet

De Bruyne returns to former turf

Kevin De Bruyne makes a speedy return to Manchester, a place he called home for 10 years. During that time, he racked up numerous achievements, including six Premier League titles and City’s solitary Champions League title.

The Belgian has started on a strong note in Italy, and he may haunt his former employers on Thursday night. De Bruyne goes into this fixture on the back of six goal contributions in five games for club and country, with five goals and one assist.

The midfield maestro has now scored in each of his last three outings and is the leading goalscorer in Serie A for the Partenopei. The stage is perfectly set for him as he revisits his old stomping ground.