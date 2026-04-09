Liverpool vs Southampton predictions: Reds and Isak thrive on Tuesday

Although Arne Slot has confirmed the Reds will make several changes against the Saints, their visitors are still a team in transition.

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Best bets for Liverpool vs Southampton

Liverpool -2 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.07 with 1xBet

Alexander Isak first goalscorer at odds of 4.00 with 1xBet

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.97 with 1xBet

Liverpool should win 3-0 against Southampton.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Liverpool prepare for their EFL Cup 3rd Round tie at home to Championship side Southampton after maintaining their 100% Premier League record by beating Merseyside rivals Everton.

Arne Slot’s Reds won 2-1 against the Toffees on Saturday lunchtime. It was an evenly contested game, with Liverpool unable to enjoy the kind of domination they’ve had in previous games at Anfield. However, their attacking prowess was enough to tip the scales in their favour.

In his post-match interview, Slot confirmed several of his key players would be rested for the Southampton game, including van Dijk, Salah, Gravenberch and Szoboszlai. It’s an opportunity for Alexander Isak to impress from the start, while Florian Wirtz may feature, having been rested on the bench against Everton.

Southampton have made a stuttering start to life back in the Championship. Their 3-1 defeat at Hull City on Saturday leaves the Saints four points adrift of the playoff places already, with tough tests against Middlesbrough and Sheffield United looming.

The Saints travel to Anfield on Tuesday, aiming to avoid their fifth straight defeat to Liverpool in competitive meetings. They made the last eight of the 2024/25 EFL Cup and also reached the last four in 2022/23, so they have a proven track record in the competition. Nevertheless, Will Still is likely to make changes to his side, keeping one eye on the upcoming Middlesbrough game.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Southampton

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili; Robertson, Frimpong, Gomez, Leoni, Endo, Wirtz, Ngumoha, Jones, Chiesa, Isak

Southampton expected lineup: McCarthy; Stephens, Edwards, Wood, Fraser, Charles, Roerslev, Downes, Manning, Archer, Stewart

Slot’s men to win by a three-goal margin

Southampton have only managed to score two goals in their last nine visits to Anfield in all competitions. When you consider that the Reds have won by a three-goal margin or better in five of their last eight competitive meetings in Merseyside, it’s easy to see why we’re backing the Reds to win by at least three goals.

Slot will have several players in his starting XI desperate to impress. Swedish goalscoring sensation, Alexander Isak, looks sure to start as he builds up his match fitness.

Southampton’s number one priority is promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt. Their boss, Will Still, is unlikely to pick a full-strength XI but will want to ensure his team is strong enough to avoid humiliation.

Liverpool vs Southampton Bet 1: Liverpool -2 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.07 with 1xBet

Backing Isak to open his account

It looks almost certain that Alexander Isak will start against Southampton. Hugo Ekitike started in the central striker berth against Everton and will likely be rested on the bench against the Saints.

The betting markets currently give Isak only a 28.57% chance of opening the scoring. This seems very low considering he is set to face a Championship defence and scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League appearances last season at a strike rate of nearly 68%.

That’s why we’re backing him at a probability of 28.57%, viewing him as the value pick of our trio of Liverpool vs Southampton predictions.

Liverpool vs Southampton Bet 2: Alexander Isak first goalscorer at odds of 4.00 with 1xBet

Disjointed teams make a goal-fest unlikely

Although we think Liverpool will win comfortably, we’re not confident it will be a thrashing. Rotated line-ups often lack the usual chemistry and tempo.

Nevertheless, Liverpool should still have too much pace and firepower to overpower this three-man Southampton backline.

The Saints have scored in only 22% of their last nine visits to Anfield. That’s why we’re happy to back under 3.5 goals, with the Reds expected to score three or fewer and keep a clean sheet.