Ligue 1 top-three finish odds: Form side offers best value as outside pick

Ligue 1 top-three finish Odds Marseille 1.95 Lille 3.10 Monaco 5.00 Lyon 11.00

Discover our top suggested bookmakers for superior odds and generous promotions: Betano, Bet9ja, 1xBet and Betwinner are globally trusted industry leaders in Nigeria that you should explore today!

Want to know more about Nigeria's best betting sites, each featuring top-tier security and the most competitive markets?

Find out about other trusted betting sites offering top welcome bonuses instantly available to all new players across Nigeria.

While four French clubs will play in next season’s Champions League, only the top three will bypass the qualifying rounds.Odds courtesy of Bet9ja. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

If you are seeking expert analysis to drive better results and need highly qualitative betting tips, check our popular Bets of the Week predictions page for carefully researched picks.

Marseille

With a clear advantage, PSG and Lens are all but certain to finish the season as the top two in Ligue 1. The race for third place appears set to go to the wire. While they are currently in fourth, Marseille are the current favourites.

That’s largely because they have a highly favourable schedule. Les Phoceens don’t have any remaining fixtures against top-six opponents. They only have to play one more team from the top eight, which is at home against Rennes.

Marseille also rank as the third-best team in Ligue 1 according to their xPTS (expected points) tally of 46.6. However, momentum is crucial at this stage in the season, and they currently lack it.

Roberto De Zerbi left the club in February, with ex-Rennes boss Habib Beye taking charge. While three of his first four league games ended in victory, the 48-year-old has since overseen back-to-back defeats. Those losses came against Lille and Monaco, who are both direct rivals for Champions League qualification.

That situation clearly indicates the end of Beye’s initial positive period. The goals have also dried up, with Marseille netting more than once in just one of their last six league matches. Consequently, Marseille are too short at their current price to finish in the top three.

Lille

With six matches remaining, Lille currently occupy third place. They moved above Marseille with their 2-1 victory at the Stade Velodrome in March. Les Dogues backed that up with an impressive 3-0 home win over Lens in their previous fixture.

They are no longer in the Europa League, after losing to Aston Villa in the round of 16. That should allow them to concentrate on their domestic fixtures, although the other teams hoping to finish in the top three are in a similar situation.

Bruno Genesio’s team are certainly one of the form teams in the race. Only Monaco can better their return of 18 points from the last eight matchdays in the French top flight.

Similar to Marseille, Lille also have a run-in that provides plenty of opportunities to rack up the points. They have only one more fixture against an opponent from the top half of the table. That’s a potentially decisive trip to the Stade Louis II on the penultimate weekend.

Given that they’re in much better form, Lille are capable of at least maintaining their current advantage over Marseille. They represent a reasonably good bet for a top-three finish, with an implied probability of 32.3%.

Monaco

Lille’s main rivals for third might ultimately be Monaco, who are the form team in the whole division. They’re on an incredibly impressive seven-game winning streak. Sebastien Pocognoli’s side have beaten three of the top four over the course of that period.

Even in their recent Champions League tie against domestic rivals PSG, they performed impressively. Were it not for red cards in both legs, a 5-4 aggregate scoreline in the reigning champions’ favour might have been different. Les Rouge et Blanc got some revenge by winning 3-1 away to the same opposition in Ligue 1 last month.

Monaco also have some favourable fixtures scheduled. Their only remaining top-seven opponents are Lille. They’ve not lost at home to the club from Northern France since 2009.

Pocognoli can also rely on one of the most successful attacking players currently playing in the French top flight. Folarin Balogun has scored eight goals in his last eight appearances. That’s a fine return, especially given three of those matches were against PSG.

Monaco are given an implied probability of just 20% of finishing in the top three. Their current streak points to real value in backing them to defy the odds.

Lyon

The fourth team in contention for third place is Lyon. They were title candidates as recently as February and seemed really strong under Paulo Fonseca. Their 2-0 victory over Nice in the middle of that month marked a 13th straight victory across all competitions.

However, Les Gones have failed to win a single match since then. Although they have recorded five draws during a nine-match winless sequence, their sudden decline has been as surprising as their initial success.

Selection issues have contributed to their recent problems. Top scorer Pavel Sulc, who has netted 11 times in 23 Ligue 1 appearances, is among those currently sidelined.

Given Lille’s and Monaco’s impressive form, it’s difficult to imagine Lyon even staying in this race for much longer. They still have to face each of the top two, with their next away match against PSG. Even at long odds, Fonseca’s side aren’t a good option in the top-three market.

+