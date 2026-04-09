Kenya vs Seychelles predictions: First maximum in Nairobi

Our betting expert expects Kenya to dominate the whipping boys of the CAF section of World Cup qualifiers.

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Best bets for Kenya vs Seychelles

Kenya to win both halves - yes at odds of 1.38 on 1xBet

Over/under - over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.44 on 1xBet

Winning margin - Kenya to win by 3+ goals at odds of 1.32 on 1xBet

Kenya should overcome Seychelles 5-0.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Kenya’s hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup finals in North America came crashing down last week when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Gambia. Early errors proved costly for the Harambee Stars as they found themselves 3-0 down inside 40 minutes.

The hosts improved in the second period, pulling one back in the 81st minute, but by then it was too late. The remaining three fixtures represent an opportunity for them to bounce back and leave a lasting impression on the rest of the continent.

Squaring off against the competition’s worst team is the best way to get back on track and register their first victory at the Moi International Sports Complex in the qualifiers. Seychelles have endured a torrid time during this edition of World Cup qualifiers.

They’ve lost every game they’ve played, and own the worst defensive record across Africa. The Pirates have shipped eight more goals than the competition’s second-worst backline, Djibouti. They have nothing to play for but pride and aim to register at least a single point.

Probable lineups for Kenya vs Seychelles

Kenya expected lineup: Omondi; Onyango, Sinchenje, Owino, Omar; Odada; Abuya, Ouma, Wilson, Osoro; Olunga

Seychelles expected lineup: Simeon; Fanchette, Fred, Ravignia, Mellie; Riaz, Walters, Raheriniaina, Okolie; Labrosse, Mothe

Kenya to dominate both halves

The home team have a prime opportunity to give their fans a reason to celebrate, considering they have yet to witness a victory in their backyard. Kenya’s past dominance over Seychelles is an indicator of where this game will end up.

These sides have met four times before, with Kenya owning a 100% record against the Pirates. The last time the Harambee Stars hosted Seychelles, they won both halves quite convincingly, finishing 4-0 on the day.

All three competitive fixtures produced wins for Kenya after 45 minutes and then again in the second half. Ralph Jean-Louis’s men have been behind at both half-time and full-time in six of their seven qualifiers. Therefore, you wouldn’t bet against Benni McCarthy’s charges from running riot throughout the 90 minutes here.

Kenya vs Seychelles Betting Tip 1: Kenya to win both halves - yes at odds of 1.38 on 1xBet

Kenya to exploit Pirates’ leaky defence

The hosts have managed to score a goal in all but one of their qualifiers in Group F. They’ve netted 12 times across seven matches, averaging 1.7 goals per game. Their previous trip to Seychelles ended in a convincing 5-0 win for the Harambee Stars.

Couple that with how poorly the visitors have competed, and there should be goals for McCarthy’s troops. The Pirates shipped a staggering 34 goals in their seven games, which is an average of 4.85 goals per game.

Every game they’ve played in qualifying has seen the opponents score a minimum of three goals on the day. In previous World Cup qualifiers against Kenya, the visitors conceded at least three times in all three meetings, which is huge encouragement for the home side.

Kenya vs Seychelles Betting Tip 2: Over/under - over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.44 on 1xBet

Goals to flow

The number of goals that Seychelles have conceded is concerning for the travelling party. They’ve lost six of their seven matches in this competition by a minimum margin of three goals.

That is likely to inspire Kenya to press hard on Tuesday afternoon. Coach McCarthy prefers an attacking style of football, considering he was an attacker himself. He will encourage his players to duplicate their 5-0 triumph over the Pirates and inflict another heavy defeat on the visitors.