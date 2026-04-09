Juventus vs Atalanta predictions: Trying to turn the tide in Turin

Our betting expert predicts the visitors to give Juventus enough trouble and to take a point away from the Allianz Stadium.

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Best bets for Juventus vs Atalanta

Double chance - Draw/Atalanta at odds of 1.96 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.82 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Nikola Krstovic at odds of 3.20 on 1xBet

Juventus vs Atalanta should draw 2-2.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

After replacing Thiago Motta in March this year, Igor Tudor has done a decent job in the Juventus hot seat. The Croatian has made a positive start to the Serie A season. They sit in second place, two points behind leaders Napoli.

The Old Lady just managed to secure Champions League football last season with a fourth-place finish. There has already been a marked improvement under Tudor.

The hosts are unbeaten in Serie A this season. They’ll want to maintain that when they welcome Atalanta to the Allianz Stadium in what is surely the stand-out league fixture this weekend.

The visitors make the short trip from Bergamo to Turin in good spirits. Atalanta also boast an unbeaten start to the season. They will be confident against an opponent they’ve generally had the better of in recent years.

Probable lineups for Juventus vs Atalanta

Juventus expected lineup: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Joao Mario, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso, Conceicao, Yildiz, Vlahovic

Atalanta expected lineup: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti, Zappacosta, De Roon, Pasalic, Zalewski, Samardzic, Lookman, Krstovic

The La Dea curse

Regardless of how good Juventus have been, Atalanta have recently become a thorn in the side of the Old Lady. The hosts are entering this fixture on the back of consecutive draws, but it’s their record against La Dea that’s concerning.

Juve have only beaten Atalanta once across their previous 11 Serie A head-to-heads. Seven of those matchups ended all square, a staggering 64% in that run of fixtures. That solitary Juventus victory came in 2023 in Bergamo. That means their last league win at home against the visitors was in 2018.

Last season’s corresponding match produced a 4-0 victory for Atalanta. The travelling party generally cause problems for Juve, and it doesn’t seem as if it will stop this weekend. La Dea are coming off their first away victory of the season, and they’re yet to taste defeat at any venue.

To put things into perspective, the home side were on a winning streak in Serie A since January this year. The only team to put a stop to that was Atalanta, the one blemish across an 11-game run at home (W10).

Juventus vs Atalanta Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Draw/Atalanta at odds of 1.96 on 1xBet

Leaving the door open

Historically, this fixture has been an attacking one. 16 goals have been scored in the last five meetings, including their friendly in August this year. Three of those five fixtures saw both sides score at least once in the game.

Juventus have a record of scoring at least once in each of their last nine Serie A matches. They’ve scored at least twice in their last five league games at home. But their last three outings have shown that they’re struggling for consistency at the back.

The hosts conceded eight times in their last three matches, including three against Inter and four against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League; both fixtures were at home

Atalanta will be encouraged by that, especially since they’ve only blanked once across their last five matches. They have found the back of the net at least one time in each of their previous 11 league games.

Juventus vs Atalanta Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.82 on 1xBet

Starting on the right foot

Atalanta and Serie A’s top scorer last season, Mateo Retegui (G25, A8), departed the club for the Saudi Pro League, leaving a large gap in the visitors’ attack. But Juric dipped into the Italian market to bring Nikola Krstovic to the club from Lecce.

The Montenegro forward has repaid the faith that the boss has shown in him with a brace in last week’s victory at Torino. That’s two goals in two starts for Krstovic, and he just could be the man to deliver the goals for Atalanta this term.

With four goal contributions in two league starts for the visitors, the main goal threat will come from Krstovic this weekend. He looks good value to add to his tally with another one here on the anytime scorer market.