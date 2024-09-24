Our football expert shares his top three bets for Galatasaray vs PAOK ahead of their Europa League clash, this Wednesday at 9 pm.

Galatasaray vs PAOK Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Galatasaray vs PAOK

Galatasaray Victory with odds of @1.58 on Bet9ja, equating to a 60% chance of the Turkish club winning.

Dries Mertens to score with odds of @3.10 on Bet9ja, indicating a 25% chance of the Belgian forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.62 on Bet9ja, representing a 58% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Galatasaray should be expected to win against PAOK by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Galatasaray open up their Europa League campaign against the Greek club PAOK on Wednesday evening.

The Turkish club narrowly missed out on the Champions League after falling short against Young Boys, but they’ve been nothing short of excellent ever since.

A recent 3-1 victory over the arch-rivals Fenerbahce has definitely kept spirits high after the weekend, and they head into this clash as the clear favourites to pick up the three points.

PAOK are unbeaten in the Greek Super League, having won four of their five matches and will pose a threat to Galatasaray’s defence. With 11 goals in those games, it won’t be all one-way traffic on the opening night in this new-look Europa League format.

Probable Lineups for Galatasaray vs PAOK

The probable lineup for Galatasaray in the "system of play."

Muslera; Jakobs, Bardakci, Sanchez, Ayhan, Gabriel Sara, Torreira, Akgun, Mertens, Yilmaz, Osimhen

The probable lineup for PAOK in the "system of play."

Kotarski; Baba, Kedziora, Colley, Sastre, Camara, Schwab, Taison, Murg, Despodov, Tissoudall

Hosts are unstoppable

Although it was bitterly disappointing for Galatasaray and their fans to miss out on Champions League football, they haven’t let that defeat against Young Boys impact them.

Since that result, Galatasaray have won their next four matches - and in style. They’ve not only collected maximum points, but they’ve also scored 16 goals in the process.

Their 3-1 away victory against Fenerbahce has arguably been the most eye-catching, as they now sit six points clear at the top of the Super Lig table.

PAOK are top of the Greek Super League, but there’s a gulf in quality here, and the visitors will be overawed with the hosts' quality.

Galatasaray vs PAOK Bet 1: Galatasaray Victory @1.58 on Bet9ja

Veteran can score once more

The attention has very much been on Victor Osimhen since his loan move was completed from Napoli, but he is still to score his first goal for the club.

Although it’s only a matter of time before that happens, Gala’s 37-year-old attacking midfielder is very much the player to focus on at present.

With three goals to his name from his last four appearances, Dries Mertens not only continues to pull the strings in the final third, but he’s also proving to be lethal in front of goal.

He was the league’s best assister (16) last season, but he’s shown more cutting edge in front of goal so far this campaign. Capable from set pieces, outside the box or crashing late runs into it, Mertens will pose a serious threat once more on Wednesday evening.

Galatasaray vs PAOK Bet 2: Dries Mertens Anytime Scorer @3.10 on Bet9ja

One for the neutral

While we've extensively discussed the effectiveness of Galatasaray's attack, PAOK have been steadily making their mark in the Greek Super League.

Unbeaten and top of the league after five rounds, PAOK have scored 11 goals - including four last time out against Volos at the weekend.

You have to go back to April the last time PAOK failed to score, and although Gala have been excellent, they have improvements to make on the defensive side.

The hosts have conceded in four of their last five matches, and PAOK hope they can add to that list at the very least.