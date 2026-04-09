Galatasaray vs Liverpool predictions: Three tips as Reds seek response

Our betting expert expects the Reds to get back to winning ways after defeat to Crystal Palace, but the Turkish giants can cause problems.

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Best bets for Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.125 on 1xBet

Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Hugo Ekitike as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.12 on 1xBet

Liverpool should win 3-1 win against Galatasaray.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Galatasaray have been in fantastic domestic form this season, winning all seven of their Super Lig games up to now. They did, however, come unstuck in their first Champions League clash as they lost 5-1 away at Eintracht Frankfurt. They’re scoring plenty of goals and will be confident of causing problems on home soil.

Liverpool’s seven-game winning streak came to an end against Crystal Palace over the weekend as their defensive frailties were exposed once again. They’re a huge threat going forward, but Arne Slot will be concerned about their defensive record. They’ve scored in every game they’ve played this season, but have also only kept two clean sheets.

Probable lineups for Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Galatasaray expected lineup: Cakir, Sallai, Singo, Sanchez, Elmali, Torreira, Lemina, Sane, Gundogan, Akgun, Osimhen

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Gakpo, Wirtz, Salah, Ekitike

Raining goals in Istanbul

Both Galatasaray and Liverpool have already scored lots of goals this season. Cimbom have scored 20 in their eight matches so far, and the Reds have scored the same number in nine games. It’s definitely the sort of game you’d expect plenty of goalmouth action in.

Slot’s men should be too strong over the course of 90 minutes, but the hosts are formidable in their own backyard. They lost just twice at home in all competitions last season, and not once in the last 13 months. With Victor Osimhen back, Mauro Icardi already on five this season, and the likes of Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan, they’ve got some real quality.

The Premier League outfit, however, have a frightening attack of their own. Even if Mo Salah is contained, there’s Hugo Ekitike. Keep him quiet, and they’ve still got Cody Gakpo and now Alexander Isak - goals could truly come from anywhere.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.125 on 1xBet

Fireworks in the second half

Another thing these two have in common, on top of their general goalscoring exploits, is when they score. Both sides tend to score more in the second halves of their matches, and we could see a similar pattern here.

The Turkish side are the highest-scoring second-half side in their domestic division, with 10 goals after the break. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Premier League games this season have seen more goals after the break than any other team (14). As defenders tire, it’d be no shock to see some of the many great attackers take advantage.

Despite their many league victories, only three teams in England’s top-flight have actually conceded more after half-time than Liverpool (6). That’ll give Galatasaray hope of landing a strike or two - even if they can’t outscore the visitors completely.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Bet 2: Second half with the most goals at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Liverpool’s top scorer

It’s safe to say Hugo Ekitike has brilliantly settled into life at Liverpool. He’s got five goals and one assist in eight games, and is now just waiting to get off the mark in the Champions League. This could be the perfect game for it.

Alexander Isak is the bookies’ most likely scorer, but he may not be fully prepared for back-to-back matches. Ekitike, meanwhile, will be fresh after missing the Palace game due to injury. From the home team’s perspective, Osimhen and Icardi can be a real handful.

There’s a whole plethora of attacking talent out there who could find the back of the net. However, the Reds’ Frenchman is our favourite to do damage at Rams Park. Okan Buruk will be very wary of the threat he poses.