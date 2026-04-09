Fulham vs Arsenal predictions: Gunner consolidation at the Cottage

Our betting expert expects league leader Arsenal to clinch victory in this tough match on the banks of the Thames.

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Best bets for Fulham vs Arsenal

1x2 - Arsenal at odds of 1.55 on 1xBet

BTTS - No at odds of 1.79 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Bukayo Saka at odds of 2.75 on 1xBet

We expect Arsenal to win 1-0 against Fulham.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Fulham have only managed two league victories across seven matches this season. This may concern manager Marco Silva, as his team sit 14th in the table. At some point last term, the London club were aiming for European football, but ultimately failed.

While it’s still early in the season, the Cottagers need to rediscover their momentum. However, that’s slightly more difficult when the league leaders are coming from across the city.

Two defeats in their last two outings aren’t inspiring for the hosts. However, the good news for the home fans is that they’re yet to lose at Craven Cottage in the league this season.

Arsenal face back-to-back London derbies after beating West Ham before the international break. That win was crucial, given that the Hammers were one of the sides that won at the Emirates last season.

The Gunners are at the top of the standings after Liverpool dropped points recently, and will be keen to stay there. Trips to Fulham have been tricky in recent years, so they will have to play better this time.

Mikel Arteta received bad news when captain Martin Odegaard was ruled out until the end of November, at the earliest. The Norwegian was hitting top form recently, but the North London club have plenty of quality to cover for his absence.

Probable lineups for Fulham vs Arsenal

Fulham predicted lineup: Leno, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Smith-Rowe, Berge, Sessegnon, Wilson, Iwobi, King

Arsenal predicted lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Fulham face new-look Arsenal

Fulham have lost three games in the league already, with two defeats in a row heading into the break. Arsenal’s only away loss in the Premier League came via a spectacular goal from Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

The hosts know what to expect from this Arsenal team. They are a different side from the one that came there twice in a row and left with just one point. Overall, the visitors have a better head-to-head record, with six wins across their last 10 clashes.

With the visitors on a four-game winning streak across all competitions, it’s difficult to see the hosts score in this match. The Gunners showed incredible resilience in their previous away games, with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Newcastle. They seem to be ready for any challenge at Fulham.

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Arsenal at odds of 1.55 on 1xBet

Gunners to keep it tight at the back

Arsenal have been efficient in attack this season, having scored 14 goals in the Premier League. That’s just one less than the top scorers, Man City. For all their firepower and quality up front, it’s the defenders who deserve the real praise.

Arteta’s charges boast the most miserly defence in the division, as they’ve conceded just three goals in seven fixtures. They’ve kept a clean sheet in 57% of their matches, allowing an average of 0.67 goals per away game.

Three of their last four games across all competitions ended with a clean sheet for the visitors. With Fulham missing Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez due to injury, the hosts won’t be as dangerous in attack. As a result, they may not worry David Raya in the Arsenal goal on Saturday.

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 1.79 on 1xBet

Saka set to strike again

Arsenal have plenty of quality players, especially in attack. Viktor Gyokeres already leads their scoring charts with three goals in the league this season. However, Bukayo Saka is just as dangerous, if not more so, for the North London outfit.

Saka currently has four goal contributions in as many games for club and country (three goals, one assist). He scored against Fulham after coming on as a substitute in May this year.

Saka has netted a total of three goals in his last four appearances against the Cottagers. He’s also on penalty duty, which means the England international is likely to find the net this weekend.