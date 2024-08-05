France vs Egypt Olympics Predictions: Hosts to glide into the final

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for France vs Egypt ahead of this semi-final clash, this Monday at 9 PM.

France vs Egypt Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for France vs Egypt

France Victory with odds of @1.41 on 1xBet , equating to a 69% chance of the host nation winning.

, equating to a 69% chance of the host nation winning. Jean-Philippe Mateta to score with odds of @2.00 on 1xBet , indicating a 33% chance of the French striker scoring.

, indicating a 33% chance of the French striker scoring. Under 2.5 match goals with odds of @1.83 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for two goals or less in 90 minutes.

France should be expected to win against Egypt by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

France will face Egypt for a place in the 2024 Olympic final where they will face either Morocco or Spain. The hosts have been one of, if not the best nations in the tournament to date.

Having won all four of their matches without conceding, Thierry Henry’s team are growing stronger as the competition intensifies.

They’ve not struggled for goals, either, scoring eight to get them to this stage. They will take some serious stopping at this point.

Egypt have overperformed and are likely delighted to have made it this far. They needed penalties to squeeze past Paraguay, but the French will be their toughest opponents to date.

Some ugly scenes marred the end of the match between France and Argentina.

Probable Lineups for France vs Egypt

The probable lineup for France in the "system of play."

Restes; Truffert, Lukeba, Bade, Sildillia, Chotard, Kone, Millot, Olise, Mateta, Lacazette

The probable lineup for Egypt in the "system of play."

Alaa; Saber, Abdelmaguid, Fayed, Eid, Elneny, Shehata, Kouka, Zizo, Adel, Faisal

Hosts to make it to the final

France overcame Argentina in the quarter-finals and have potentially been rewarded with a slightly easier fixture due to their draw for the semis.

An advantage for the hosts is that Egypt went all the way to penalties against Paraguay, which probably left the squad with some fatigued players.

Still, France have also been formidable throughout the tournament. Winning every match without conceding, they appear to be champions in the making and have enough quality to brush off Egypt and get to the final in their own backyard.

France vs Egypt Bet 1: France Victory @ 1.41

Jean-Philippe Mateta the hero

Crystal Palace’s forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has had a wonderful tournament, and he’s begun to really find his feet and lead from the front.

Goals against New Zealand and the winner against Argentina show how much he has grown into the competition, making him the man to lead the line for the French.

With his Crystal Palace teammate Michael Olise in behind providing the service and experienced Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette by his side, Mateta will be confident he can be the key man once more.

France vs Egypt Bet 2: Jean-Philippe Mateta Anytime Scorer @ 2.0

Goals at a premium

As we have previously mentioned, France have yet to concede in this tournament and they will want to extend that record once more.

Their defence has been terrific in all four matches to date, barely giving a sniff to their opponents. Beating the US and Argentina to nil are signs of real champions, and if they can keep those nations quiet, Egypt shouldn’t be a problem.

Yet, this game will be slightly different. With a place in the final on the line, there will be no need to chase goals. If France score one or two, you will likely see Egypt fold and France play more conservative football.

Backing under 2.5 on the goal line seems to be a great angle.

France vs Egypt Bet 3: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.83