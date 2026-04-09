Fiorentina vs Napoli predictions: Backing I Partenopei’s perfect start

Our betting expert expects I Partenopei to continue their perfect start to the season at the expense of I Viola.

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Best bets for Fiorentina vs Napoli

Napoli to win at odds of 2.32 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.98 on 1xBet

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.438 on 1xBet

Napoli should beat Fiorentina 2-1.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Fiorentina have been busy. Stefano Pioli’s side have already played four games, including a trip out to Slovakia to play Polissya Zhytomyr in the UEFA Conference League. They’re yet to be beaten, and have scored seven, but are also waiting for their first Serie A win after two domestic draws.

Napoli, meanwhile, have picked up where they left off - and have two wins from two in the league this season. Gli Azzurri have also got two clean sheets after beating Sassuolo 2-0 and Cagliari 1-0. They will face a much tougher task away at the Stadio Artemio Franchi - but still have the quality to come out on top.

Probable lineups for Fiorentina vs Napoli

Fiorentina expected lineup: De Gea, Comuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Dodo, Mandragora, Sohm, Gosens, Fagioli, Piccoli, Kean

Napoli expected lineup: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Juan, Spinazzola, Lobotka, Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay, Hojlund

Napoli make a perfect start

The first game of the season couldn’t have gone much better for Napoli as they saw off Sassuolo with a 2-0 victory. New signing, Kevin De Bruyne, found the net, Scott McTominay kept up his form with another goal, and they also kept a clean sheet. Napoli were fantastic on their way to the Serie A title last season, and will certainly be challengers this time around.

However, Fiorentina will provide their toughest test yet after finishing sixth last season, and they proved very difficult to beat at home. Pioli has come in to replace Raffaele Palladino in the dugout, and he’ll be eager to maintain key elements of last season’s success. They only lost three home games last season - but one of them came at the hands of Napoli - that result could happen again.

Fiorentina vs Napoli Bet 1: Napoli to win at odds of 2.32 on 1xBet

Fiorentina could find the net

The hosts weren’t able to find a way past Torino away from home in their last outing, but they had scored seven in three games before that. Therefore, Pioli is well aware of the threat that his side can offer in front of goal. It’s also encouraging that they’ve had six different goalscorers.

If you add in Moise Kean’s three goals on international duty for Italy, Fiorentina appear to be in good shape. Despite doubts over Albert Gudmundsson and the absence of Christian Kouame, they believe they can go toe-to-toe with the reigning champions.

Still, Antonio Conte’s side will be tough to break down, and they have a plethora of attacking talent themselves. They are capable of hurting the hosts. Romelu Lukaku remains out, but Rasmus Hojlund could debut, and he’d love to prove some of his doubters wrong after leaving Manchester United on loan.

Fiorentina vs Napoli Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.98 on 1xBet

Recent history suggests fireworks

All of the last five meetings between these two sides have seen a lot of goals scored. Their most recent clash, a 2-1 win for Napoli, was one of three where both scored, and all of them resulted in three or more goals. It’d be no surprise to see something similar.

Gli Azzurri achieved what few managed last season by winning in Florence, and doing so with a 3-0 win was mightily impressive. We expect a closer scoreline this time around, but still with plenty of goalmouth action. They’ve only played out two 0-0 draws since the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

It’s been almost two years since Fiorentina came out on top in this match-up, and that is unlikely to change this weekend. Still, they will put up a good fight.