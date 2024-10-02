Europa League Predictions matchday 2

The Europa League moves on to round two where teams will be keen to stamp their authority on the new-look tournament.

Below, you’ll find five best bets from our football expert based on statistics and expert knowledge.

Our predictions for Europa League matchday 2

Matchs Prediction Odds % of winning Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Tottenham to win 1.60 71% Lazio vs Nice Lazio to win 1.92 55% Real Sociedad vs Anderlecht Real Sociedad to win 1.70 64% RFS vs Galatasaray Galatasaray to win 1.42 73% Porto vs Man United Porto to win 3.00 35%

Spurs to prove too strong: Ferencvaros vs Tottenham

Date: 03/10/2024

Kick-off: 17:45

Tottenham to comfortably collect three points @ 1.60 with bet9ja correct as of 01/10/24

Tottenham travel to Hungary on the back of four straight victories, which included a 3-0 victory against Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Their first performance in the Europa League saw them comfortably beat Qarabag 3-0, despite having Radu Dragusin sent off in the 8th minute.

Ferencvaros lost on the road to Anderlecht 2-1, and are very much up against it here, with Spurs looking to field another strong side and collect three points.

French to falter in Rome: Lazio vs Nice

Date: 03/10/2024

Kick-off: 17:45

Lazio to brush Nice aside and win @ 1.92 with bet9ja correct as of 01/10/24

Lazio hammered Dynamo Kiev 3-0 on the road in their opening Europa League match, where forward Boulaye Dia’s brace caught the eye. The Italian club scored another three goals on the weekend as they beat Torino, as they continued their good form back in the league.

NIce were held by Real Sociedad who had been struggling for goals, before being held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Lens at the weekend. Lazio, at home, are unbeaten since March, while Nice have lost three of their last five on the road.

Spaniards superior at home: Real Sociedad vs Anderlecht

Date: 03/10/2024

Kick-off: 17:45

Real Sociedad to bank the three points @ 1.70 with bet9ja correct as of 01/10/24

After a frustrating run of form, Real Sociedad finally got the result their performances had deserved. Hammering Valencia 3-0, they are now unbeaten in their last three matches, and are clearly keen to advance as far as they can in this competition.

Anderlecht may struggle to keep winger Takefusa Kubo quiet, and even if they do, they have to also contend with forward Orri Oskarsson, who came off the bench to score two goals against Valencia. A similar performance will secure the win.

Turkish side to take control: RFS vs Galatasaray

Date: 03/10/2024

Kick-off: 17:45

Galatasaray to pick up the win @ 1.42 with bet9ja correct as of 01/10/24

RFS were humbled by FCSB in round one, falling to a crushing 4-1 defeat. They may be performing well in Latvia, but this is a level up from their domestic action.

Galatasaray started off with a fantastic 3-1 win over Greek Super League contenders PAOK, who have so much quality in their squad. The Turkish giants will be hoping to go far in this tournament, and with the likes of Mauro Icardi, Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens, they should easily beat RFS on the road.

Hosts to spring a surprise: Porto vs Man United

Date: 03/10/2024

Kick-off: 20:00

Porto to inflict another defeat for Man United @ 3.00 with bet9ja correct as of 01/10/24

Last but not least, we travel to Portugal where Porto hosts Man United. Although the Portuguese giants fell to a 3-2 defeat against Bodo Glimt in round one, plenty of teams will struggle to play on their plastic pitch. They bounced back with a routine 4-0 win against Arouca at the weekend.

Man United, however, are already in crisis mode. FC Twente held them at Old Trafford in round one, before Spurs embarrassed them 3-0 in the Premier League at the weekend. With manager Erik Ten Hag up against it, the favourites may suffer once more and Porto’s impeccable home record can continue.

Conclusion

In round two, it looks as though there are plenty of strong favourites that should be able to back up their prices. However, Porto’s price stands out against a disjointed Man United side and that could be the upset of the round. Remember to bet on the Europa League responsibly.