From Yes-Man to Ger-Man: Do Tuchel’s England Carry Value at 2026 World Cup?

Thomas Tuchel, an economics graduate, is the new England National Team manager, following Gareth Southgate's departure.

Failing to leave Berlin with silverware in the summer capped a somewhat impressive but empty Southgate reign.

While some supporters and much of the English media might oppose hiring a non-native coach, any objections will likely fade if the German lifts the Jules Rimet trophy with a beaming smile in the USA two years from now.

Let's take a look at the World Cup 2026 winner odds now that Thomas Tuchel is steering England's ship.

Does domestic success in knockout tournaments provide the blueprint at international level?

World Cup 2026 Outright Market bet365 Odds France 7.00 Spain 7.50 England 8.00 Brazil 10.0 Argentina 10.0 Germany 11.0

Odds courtesy of Betano. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

After Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello, Tuchel is the third non-English head coach to lead the national team. Make no bones about it: the goal is to lead a team of English players to a major tournament victory, proudly wearing the Three Lions emblem, while millions back home celebrate in St George’s white and red.

That's what success looks like for Thomas Tuchel in his new role. From Yes Man to Ger-Man. The reason why England moved to capture the 51-year-old head coach is because of his history of tournament wins.

Moreover, Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea's head coach in January 2021, despite concerns about joining the club mid-season. After swiftly settling in London, Tuchel, who had just managed PSG, became the first coach to reach consecutive Champions League finals with two different clubs.

He was successful this time around, delivering Chelsea's second UEFA Champions League crown, and beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the final, making it all much sweeter for the Blues fans.

Tuchel's immediate influence at Chelsea took the team to the FA Cup and Champions League finals, conceding just two goals in nine games.

A switch to three central defenders with accompanying wing-backs instantly clicked in the dressing room. As a result, Chelsea went on a 14-game unbeaten run at the start of Tuchel's time as manager, marking the best start for any manager in the club's history

In his first full season at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel's attempt to defend the European trophy was halted by Real Madrid in an exciting two-leg encounter. His Chelsea team became only the second English side to score three goals away at the Bernabeu in European competition.

Tuchel’s ability to navigate knockout football found Chelsea in two more finals - the Carabao and FA Cup at Wembley - both ending in penalty shootout losses to Liverpool.

During his tenure at Chelsea, the German secured a spot in Premier League history. Among managers who have overseen at least 50 Premier League games, only eight boast a higher win percentage than Tuchel's 56%.

The Chelsea stint was his second stab at a Champions League final. The former PSG manager guided the Parisians to a date with Bayern Munich just one year before in 2020, a club he would go on to manage in his homeland.

His impact at Chelsea highlights his ability to hit the ground running and find a system to appease his best players. That’s precisely what England fans crave, and something rarely mastered by those in the dugout.

Tuchel may have banked on Chelsea's defence, but with England, he's ready to shift gears and fire up the offence.

At Bayern Munich, England captain Harry Kane found the net on 44 occasions and provided 12 assists for his teammates in just 45 games under Tuchel. That’s a goal every 89 minutes. The England captain averaged a goal every 79 minutes - the best minutes-per-goal ratio Kane has had under a manager.

From a betting standpoint, the burning question is whether Thomas Tuchel can transition into the international landscape and produce similar results. Can success in Europe's top domestic leagues serve as a roadmap to winning the World Cup? The rational argument is that hiring a successful coach who has performed domestically doesn’t automatically ensure international silverware.

With England near the top of the betting odds at 8.00, alongside proven favourites like Spain and Argentina, it seems wise for bettors to remain patient and avoid reacting hastily to the latest news.

Thomas Tuchel’s England: Bide your time backing glory

“There’s a new shiny toy in the England managerial setup, so let’s rush to the counter and back them to win the lot.” Some will, some won’t, but the fact remains, all of us are none the wiser about how Tuchel’s appointment and England’s consequent trajectory will unravel.

The reality is that even after England's final two Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland in November, their World Cup 2026 odds are unlikely to change significantly in the next six months.

So, why not wait? Unless, of course, the Greeks and Irish are on the end of a couple of 8-0 thrashings from prime Brazil reincarnated on the pitch. Sometimes the best approach is to simply bide your time. Tuchel must balance his meticulous approach with the need to convey essential strategies during a brief international break.

With no prior experience in international tournaments as a manager or player, he'll also have to tackle the notoriously tough English media in his new role. England's journey under his leadership promises to be full of intriguing twists and turns.

As it stands, Spain and Argentina pose as the most inviting betting prospects for the World Cup 2026. The Copa America and Euro winners deserve your attention in that respect. At the prices, Argentina are the value selection right now. We know more about them under Lionel Scaloni.

Scaloni has overseen 61 wins from 81 matches, averaging 2.42 points per 90. The tournament football know-how, experience, and dark arts courses through the veins of all in that squad, led by one of the greatest players ever to live. Messi might be eyeing the 2026 World Cup in the USA as his farewell appearance.

Yet, with England's glistening youthful squad and the potential for Tuchel to harness their qualities, the ceiling is exceptionally high. The FA knows as much, it's evident to all football fans - this current crop is as exciting as it gets.