Egypt vs Morocco Olympics Predictions: Morocco to win, both teams to score

We bring you our Egypt vs Morocco predictions courtesy of our football expert, with the teams set to go head-to-head for the bronze medal.

Egypt vs Morocco Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Egypt vs Morocco

Morocco Victory with odds of @1.87 on 1xBet, equating to a 55% chance of Tarik Sektioui’s side winning in normal time.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.78 on 1xBet, representing a 63% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Morocco to score first with odds of @1.65 on 1xBet, indicating a 60% chance of the favourites taking the lead.

Morocco have the quality to record a slender 2-1 win over Egypt.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

These heavyweights of African football have their sights set on securing a medal after being beaten by France and Spain respectively in the Olympics semi-finals.

Egypt seemed set to record a memorable victory over the hosts in their last match. Mahmoud Saber’s goal appeared to be the decisive factor before Jean-Phillippe Mateta took the game to extra time. The Egyptians eventually succumbed to defeat, but the performance will give them confidence coming into this one.

Egypt were beaten in the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations, which took place earlier this year. A vastly different team has taken to the field in this tournament and it is the first time they’ve reached this stage since 1964.

Morocco are also likely buoyed by how they played in their last match against the highly-fancied opponents. Similar to Egypt, Morocco took the lead. Soufiane Rahimi found the net from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, but Spain won the game 2-1.

The Atlas Lions have been in fine scoring form. They have netted an average of 2.2 goals per game, with Soufiane Rahimi carrying the burden of scoring the goals.

Probable Lineups for Egypt vs Morocco

The probable lineup for Egypt in the "system of play."

Alaa: Shehata, Tarek, Abdelmaguid, El Debes: Elneny, Zizo, Koka, Saber, Adel: Faisal

The probable lineup for Morocco in the "system of play."

Mohamedi: Hakimi, El Azzouzi, Boukamir, El Ouahdi: Richardson, Targhalline, Akhomach, Ben Seghir, Ezzalouli: Rahimi

Morocco have the edge

Both of these sides have recorded some impressive victories at this tournament, but we are backing Tarik Sektioui’s side to win in 90 minutes as the first of our Egypt vs Morocco predictions.

Morocco made a fantastic start to the tournament by beating Argentina. Javier Mascherano’s side were at full strength, but were second-best for the vast majority of the game. Sektioui’s team were also exceptional in their 4-0 win over the United States in the quarter-finals.

Egypt’s best result came in the final group game as they beat Spain 2-1. However, with a place in the knockout stages already secure, the Spaniards chose to rest some players.

Egypt vs Morocco Bet 1: Morocco Victory @ 1.87 with 1xBet

Both teams to find the net

The next of our Egypt vs Morocco predictions is for both teams to score in the match. With both teams vying to get on the podium, the stakes are high and we can expect the losing team to throw caution to the wind once the opening goal has been scored.

Morocco’s matches at this competition have seen an average of 3.2 goals per game, with their opponents averaging exactly one goal per game. Only four teams in France have had matches with more goals.

Although goals have been more scarce in Egypt’s games, both teams to score has won in their last three. The scores were level at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes in both of their matches in the knockout stages.

Egypt vs Morocco Bet 2: Both Teams to Score @ 1.78 with 1xBet

Sektioui’s team set for fast start

Soufiane Rahimi is the top scorer at the tournament with six goals. He scored Morocco’s only goal in the semi-final from the penalty spot and that made it six goals in five matches. Four of his six goals have come in the first half, so we are backing Morocco to open the scoring here.

Tarik Sektioui’s side have opened the scoring in four of their five matches. On average, their opening goal occurred in the 39th minute.

Egypt were wide open in the back against France and there is very little time for them to address those defensive issues ahead of this clash. Morocco will be aiming to make a fast start once again.

Egypt vs Morocco Bet 3: Morocco To Score First @ 1.65 with 1xBet