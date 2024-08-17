Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Chelsea vs Manchester City.

+

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Manchester City Victory with odds of @1.84 on 1xBet, equating to a 55% chance of the champions winning.

Erling Haaland to score with odds of @1.90 on 1xBet, indicating a 50% and 50% chance of the French forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.49 on 1xBet, representing a 66% & 68% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Manchester City are expected to win against Chelsea by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Chelsea have the difficult job of hosting the champions Manchester City in the opening round of the Premier League 2024/25 season.

Pep Guardiola’s side clinched the title for the fourth straight season last campaign, while Chelsea languished in sixth - 28 points behind.

Chelsea’s pre-season hasn’t gone entirely to plan, and with plenty of new faces in the dressing room, it might take a while for them to adjust. Man City just won yet another Community Shield and will travel back to the capital in high spirits.

Probable Lineups for Chelsea vs Manchester City

The probable lineup for Chelsea in the "system of play."

Sanchez; Cucurella, Colwill, Fofana, Gusto, Fernandez, Lavia, Madueke, Dewsbury-Hall, Mudryk, Jackson

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "system of play."

Ederson; Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Lewis, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Doku, Silva, Savio, Haaland

Champions to start strong

Manchester City started their Premier League preparation by winning the Community Shield against arch-rivals Manchester United. With another trophy under their belt, Pep Guardiola’s side will be hungry for me.

A trip to Stamford Bridge may appear to be a tough opener, but Chelsea’s pre-season hasn’t been the most enjoyable for their fans to watch. Man City also beat them 4-2 in the US, a scoreline Cityzen fans would love to see again.

Chelsea and City played out a 4-4 draw in this fixture last season, but this is a new era for the hosts who are still finding their feet - expect City to take advantage. It’s rare to get the Citizens at a price like this to win a Premier League match. It’s hard to argue against.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Bet 1: Man City Victory @1.84 on 1xBet

Norwegian to fire home

If Manchester City win, then Erling Haaland usually finds himself on the scoresheet. The Norwegian scored an incredible 27 goals in 31 Premier League appearances last season, including a brace at Stamford Bridge in that emphatic 4-4.

Chelsea couldn’t deal with him a few weeks ago, either, where he scored a hattrick in the 4-2 win. On his day, he is simply unstoppable.

Adding Girona’s Savio to the mix, Haaland has another top class provider in behind him, and there’s no doubt he will have plenty of opportunities to score on Sunday evening.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Bet 2: Erling Haaland Anytime Scorer @1.90 on 1xBet

Goals at the Bridge

Although Chelsea have plenty to iron out, they have still shown they are capable in front of goal during their pre-season.

Goals against Inter, Real Madrid and Man City have proven they have a cutting edge in front of goal - it’s more a case of keeping the ball out of the net at the other end of the pitch.

Chelsea conceded four against Celtic and Man City, two against Real Madrid and one at home to Inter last weekend. If they don’t improve at the back, Man City will punish them.

It may be the opening weekend of the new season, but this match should be entertaining from the first whistle.