Chelsea vs Benfica predictions: Spoiling a special return

Our betting expert expects a tough night for the Special One, as he returns to his old stomping ground where he shouldn’t expect any mercy.

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Best bets for Chelsea vs Benfica

1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.63 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.60 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Enzo Fernandez at odds of 4.30 on 1xBet

Chelsea should win 2-1 against Benfica.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

After a promising start to the 2025/26 campaign, it appears that Chelsea are going through a slight slump. The Blues have won only one match across their last five competitive fixtures, which has added pressure on Enzo Maresca.

Although the world champions have won every UEFA competition available to clubs, a feat that no other European club can boast, their quest for another Champions League title got off to a horrible start. They lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich on Matchday 1.

Collectively, they’re on a three-game losing run in this competition. Maresca hopes his side can break it when they host a familiar face at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Jose Mourinho, Chelsea’s most successful manager ever, returns to his old parish after taking over the reins at the club where he started his managerial career 25 years ago. All the attention will be on the Special One, but his team have already delivered the results he demands.

The Eagles also suffered defeat on Matchday 1, but it was a huge shock because they blew a 2-0 lead and lost 3-2 against Qarabag at home. Incidentally, that was Bruno Lage’s last game in charge, and the result prompted the board to seek a familiar face.

Benfica have been unbeaten in the three games that Mourinho has been in charge. They hope to deliver a romping return to the Bridge for their new mentor.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Benfica

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Estevao, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro

Benfica expected lineup: Trubin, Dedic, Otamendi, Silva, Dahl, Aursnes, Rios, Lukebakio, Sudakov, Schjelderup, Pavlidis

A tough homecoming

Chelsea enter this match with doubts surrounding them. They have only one win against Lincoln City in their last five outings, and their recent home defeat to Brighton has only added to the scrutiny they face. However, poor discipline in the past two league games has cost them, so they will want to keep a full squad on the pitch.

The Blues have won all four prior meetings with Benfica, three of which were in knockout football, while the most recent took place at the Club World Cup. The visitors haven’t experienced much joy against English opposition; they’re winless in their last eight attempts (five losses, three draws).

Mourinho’s return to Chelsea as manager of the opposition hasn’t exactly worked out for him as well. He’s on a run of seven games without a win against the club where he won three Premier League titles in two stints (three draws, four losses).

Chelsea vs Benfica Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.63 on 1xBet

Defensive wobbles could aid the visitors

Aside from discipline, one of Maresca’s main concerns is his team’s tendency to concede goals. The Blues have shipped 11 goals in their most recent five matches where both teams found the net.

They don’t have an issue going forward, as they’ve only blanked in one match across their last 18. However, their defensive instability presents an opportunity for Vangelis Pavlidis and company. The Greek forward has scored five in five for his club.

Mourinho’s first game in charge in the Primera Liga resulted in a clean sheet, but both teams found the back of the net in five of their previous six outings. Each of the last three head-to-heads saw both Chelsea and Benfica score goals, which isn’t a far-fetched scenario, considering the current form of both sides.

Chelsea vs Benfica Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.60 on 1xBet

Fernandez thrives in an advanced role

Last term, Enzo Fernandez was deployed in a more defensive midfield role, often in a double pivot alongside Moises Caicedo. However, the injury crisis Maresca finds himself in has pushed the Argentine into the traditional number 10 position, standing in for Cole Palmer.

Fernandez has adapted exceptionally well. He has already scored three league goals and is the club’s leading goalscorer. Expect him to be right in the thick of the action against his former club.

He netted against Brighton at the weekend, making four goal contributions in his last seven matches (G3, A1). He’s likely to be on the scoresheet on Tuesday night.